Robert Lang sent this “spot the” photo that he took recently. Can you spot the damselfly? Enlarge the photo by clicking on it. The reveal is at noon Chicago time, and I rate this one “pretty hard.”
Please don’t reveal where it is in the comments, so that each reader can find it for themselves.
5 thoughts on “Spot the damselfly!”
Oo, I think I got it.
Somehow this feature is a pretty good exercise in some way … perception … don’t know …
I think it’s a female, the pterostigmata gives it away.
Got it! I don’t recognize the species.
A 7 on a scale of 1-10 for difficulty.
Got it.