Caturday felid trifecta: Temptation Cat Treat commercials; sea cats in tiny hammocks; Bohemian Catsody

Reader Divy happened to see this Temptations cat-treat commercial and said this:
Temptation cat treats makes funny commercials, but I saw this one while visiting my mom, and I had to share! Check out the side eye the cat gives her staff There are many of their commercials available to watch on youtube.
Here’s a short one:
And another “shake” ad:
***************
Matthew found a bunch of tweets with ships’ cats having their own little hammocks. Here’s a sample:
Cats have been part of sailing history for thousands of years, partly for company and partly because they provided critical pest control. Saipan of the USS New Mexico. https://t.co/rqujVKT9MX pic.twitter.com/xkbuEjqo47
— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 26, 2022
Ship's cat of HMAS Kanimbla, ca. 1939-1945. https://t.co/arRZumPA6s pic.twitter.com/EuJYVWvo2s
— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 26, 2022
"Sailmaker J W BRIGHT, of Kraaifointein, Cape Province, South Africa, has made a miniature hammock for his cat Trinco." https://t.co/UPI7pS44E0 pic.twitter.com/bfTqJmAqBX
— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 26, 2022
Dapper kitten aboard HMS Achilles, ca. 1939. 📸 @NZNavy. pic.twitter.com/4LzcjlVN1i
— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 26, 2022
Precious babby crew member of the Royal Navy battleship HMS Warspite, 1944. https://t.co/cuVFBOFbB0 pic.twitter.com/S9i8jIaB9C
— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 26, 2022
Seamen do love their kitties!
***************
Here’s a full-on cat parody of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” complete with all the endearing features of cats who enstaff us. I especially like their little mouths moving with the words.
It must take hours and hours to put something together like this. Such is the devotion of cat-lovers to the Internet! The YouTube notes (below) also show that it’s had almost nine million views:
Cats are royalty. We are their willing servants. Bohemian Catsody – enjoy a parody song of the Queen classic, Bohemian Rhapsody, this time, all about CATS! Okay, some have asked, so here you go – if a Bohemian Catsody tshirt or mug is your kind of thing, you can get one here,
***************
h/t: Matthew, Divy, Ginger K.