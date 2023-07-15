Caturday felid trifecta: Temptation Cat Treat commercials; sea cats in tiny hammocks; Bohemian Catsody

Reader Divy happened to see this Temptations cat-treat commercial and said this:

Temptation cat treats makes funny commercials, but I saw this one while visiting my mom, and I had to share! Check out the side eye the cat gives her staffThere are many of their commercials available to watch on youtube. I’ll put up three videos. The first one has four comercials conCATenated, with first bit showing the side eye.

Here’s a short one:

And another “shake” ad:

Matthew found a bunch of tweets with ships’ cats having their own little hammocks. Here’s a sample:

Cats have been part of sailing history for thousands of years, partly for company and partly because they provided critical pest control. Saipan of the USS New Mexico. https://t.co/rqujVKT9MX pic.twitter.com/xkbuEjqo47 — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 26, 2022

"Sailmaker J W BRIGHT, of Kraaifointein, Cape Province, South Africa, has made a miniature hammock for his cat Trinco." https://t.co/UPI7pS44E0 pic.twitter.com/bfTqJmAqBX — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 26, 2022

Precious babby crew member of the Royal Navy battleship HMS Warspite, 1944. https://t.co/cuVFBOFbB0 pic.twitter.com/S9i8jIaB9C — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) September 26, 2022

Seamen do love their kitties!

Here’s a full-on cat parody of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” complete with all the endearing features of cats who enstaff us. I especially like their little mouths moving with the words.

It must take hours and hours to put something together like this. Such is the devotion of cat-lovers to the Internet! The YouTube notes (below) also show that it’s had almost nine million views:

Cats are royalty. We are their willing servants. Bohemian Catsody – enjoy a parody song of the Queen classic, Bohemian Rhapsody, this time, all about CATS! Okay, some have asked, so here you go – if a Bohemian Catsody tshirt or mug is your kind of thing, you can get one here,

h/t: Matthew, Divy, Ginger K.