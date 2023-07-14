Two lists: the best Joni Mitchell songs

July 14, 2023 • 9:30 am

Reader Bob knew I couldn’t resist looking at this post from SingersRoom, as it has two things that attract me: rankings and Joni Mitchell.  If you read here, you’ll know that I think Joni is the best woman singer/instrumentalist/songwriter of our era, and, if you rule out Dylan because he can’t play or sing all that well, then all that’s left is the Beatles, which is a group, not an individual. Ergo you might leave “woman” out of the description above.

Click to read the SingersRoom ranking.

First, the site’s list, with links to either a live or recorded performance.

  3. Beg to differ on Help Me (but maybe because I was falling in love with my ex in ‘74🤓). Still love the song, if not the man.
    River’s another fave I cannot get enough of.

  4. I love the version of “Coyote” Joni sang during The Last Waltz, but there’s nothing quite like watching her try it out for the first time with her fellow songwriters during Bob’s Rolling Thunder Review tour:

  5. If someone wanted to drop all of Blue (or almost all of it) in their top 10 I wouldn’t fault them. The Last Time I Saw Richard is a great deep track and awesome album closer.

  6. A few from my own Joni Mitchell all-time greats list:

    Nothing Can Be Done
    Wild Things Run Fast
    Come In From The Cold
    Refuge Of The Roads

  7. Agree with you re Blue. And hard to limit it to 10, or 13. I’ll throw in Song for Sharon and Amelia (I can’t resist its self-referential line, “I checked into the Cactus Tree Motel”) from the Hejira album, not to mention Cactus Tree itself.

  8. +1 for Blue being her best album.

    I’ve always liked “Rainy Night House.”

    It was a rainy night
    We took a taxi to your mother’s home
    She went to Florida and left you
    With your father’s gun, alone…

  9. I don’t know Joni’s music nearly as well as you (or the other commenters here), so I am more than happy to accept your judgement. What I do know is wonderful.

    As you say, “You do realize, of course, that both the above selection and my own choices are more or less subjective”. But of course you had no choice in the matter….

  10. Urge for Going is my favorite Joni song, and it’s not a close call. This may be heresy, but I like Tom Rush’s version the best of any I have heard.

