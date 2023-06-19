Newly elected majority-Muslim city council in Michigan bans Pride flags

I’d normally call this “you get what you vote for,” but not all Muslims are as authoritarian and Puritanical as those on the city council of Hamtramck, Michigan. Actually, the Guardian story, while displaying the homophobia of a group of Muslim-Americans, also has me a bit conflicted, for the law they passed does impose a general ideological neutrality on the city, and I can’t say I disagree with that. Click to read:
Here are the facts:
In 2015, many liberal residents in Hamtramck, Michigan, celebrated as their city attracted international attention for becoming the first in the United States to elect a Muslim-majority city council.
They viewed the power shift and diversity as a symbolic but meaningful rebuke of the Islamophobic rhetoric that was a central theme of then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign.
This week many of those same residents watched in dismay as a now fully Muslim and socially conservative city council passed legislation banning Pride flags from being flown on city property that had – like many others being flown around the country – been intended to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Muslim residents packing city hall erupted in cheers after the council’s unanimous vote, and on Hamtramck’s social media pages, the taunting has been relentless: “Fagless City”, read one post, emphasized with emojis of a bicep flexing.
In a tense monologue before the vote, Councilmember Mohammed Hassan shouted his justification at LGBTQ+ supporters: “I’m working for the people, what the majority of the people like.”
Oy.
CNN says this about the resolution:
Hamtramck’s city council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the controversial resolution, which restricts the city from flying any “religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexual orientation group flags” on public grounds, according to meeting minutes.
The resolution stipulates that along with the American flag, the city also flies flags “that represent the international character” of the area. It says that “each religious, ethnic, racial, political, or sexually oriented group is already represented by the country it belongs to.”
Thus national flags are permitted to be flown, along with the city flag (if there is one).
Now shouting “Fagless City” is clearly homophobia, and is reprehensible. And its source is clearly religion: the council appears to consist entirely of Muslim males, and the vote was unanimous. Liberals felt betrayed, as they were proud of having elected a city council made up of people of color, who then turned on them and dumped on gay people.
Back to the Guardian:
“There’s a sense of betrayal,” said the former Hamtramck mayor Karen Majewski, who is Polish American. “We supported you when you were threatened, and now our rights are threatened, and you’re the one doing the threatening.”
She’s referring to this:
But Majewski said the majority is now disrespecting the minority. She noted that a white, Christian-majority city council in 2005 created an ordinance to allow the Muslim call to prayer to be broadcast from the city’s mosques five times daily. It did so over objections of white city residents, and Majewski said she didn’t see the same reciprocity with roles reversed.
Well, the council hasn’t done anything to threaten gay rights yet (the absence of a flag is not a threat), but the Council blamed gays for this law!
Their talking points mirror those made elsewhere: some Hamtramck Muslims say they simply want to protect children, and gay people should “keep it in their home”.
But that sentiment is “an erasure of the queer community and an attempt to shove queer people back in the closet”, said Gracie Cadieux, a queer Hamtramck resident who is part of the Anti-Transphobic Action group.
Mayor Amer Ghalib, 43, who was elected in 2021 with 67% of the vote to become the nation’s first Yemeni American mayor, told the Guardian on Thursday he tries to govern fairly for everyone, but said LGBTQ+ supporters had stoked tension by “forcing their agendas on others”.
“There is an overreaction to the situation, and some people are not willing to accept the fact that they lost,” he said, referring to Majewski and recent elections that resulted in full control of the council by Muslim politicians.
I’m not sure what “agenda” was being forced on the council save civil rights that gays already enjoy. No other “agenda” is mentioned. But there’s is a backstory of divisiveness here.
On one level, the discord that has flared between Muslim and non-Muslim populations in recent years has its root in a culture clash that is unique to a partly liberal small US city now under conservative Muslim leadership, residents say. Last year, the council approved an ordinance allowing backyard animal sacrifices, shocking some non-Muslim residents even though animal sacrifice is protected under the first amendment in the US as a form of religious expression.
I’m a hard-line First Amendment person, but I don’t think that killing sentient mammals to propitiate one’s god is a valid form of religious expression. Do the goats get a choice? It’s okay, I think, to take peyote if that’s part of your religion, and has been for a while; and that’s what the courts have ruled. But my approbation stops at killing animals who don’t have a say in the process, and I don’t care if animal sacrifice is part of religious rites in some Muslim cultures.
Speaking of legalized substances, Hamtramck tried to ban marijuana use, too, but legalized weed had already passed as a state law, and so Hamtramck was too late:
When Michigan legalized marijuana, it gave municipalities a late 2020 deadline to enact a prohibition of dispensaries. Hamtramck council missed the deadline and a dispensary opened, drawing outrage from conservative Muslims who demanded city leadership shut it down. That ignited counterprotests from many liberal residents, and the council only relented when it became clear it had no legal recourse.
But here’s where my opinion about the homophobia evinced by the Muslim council gets a bit confused (my bolding):
The resolution, which also prohibits the display of flags with ethnic, racist and political views, comes at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under assault worldwide. . . .
First, the ban is only for flags on city property, which constitute an official government statement. I am of course for total gay rights identical to normal civil rights, but putting pro-gay flags on city property is a political statement, much as you may disagree. If you allow that, then you allow all kinds of displays on city property that people might disagree with. What about putting up flags of Christian organizations, or the Confederate flag, or a display of the Ten Commandments? Surely you’d object to those, but free speech demands that if you allow one expression of political sentiments on city property, you must allow them all. (Yes, I know that some U.S. courts have allowed privately-funded displays of Ten Commandments on public property, often on grounds that it’s a “historical and not a religious” statement, but I think they’re dead wrong. Just read the Bible!)
And in fact the resolution could be interpreted, whatever its motivations, as mandating viewpoint neutrality. Again:
The resolution, which also prohibits the display of flags with ethnic, racist and political views, comes at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under assault worldwide,
So, much as we may deplore the homophobia instantiated by this vote, the ban was extended to all flags expressing political and ideological views. It’s really no different from the institutional neutrality of the University of Chicago. It’s one thing to have a statement in the law or in University rules saying the organization doesn’t discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation, which is a good thing to declare, but another thing entirely to publicly celebrate gay rights with flags.
If you allow such celebrations, that you must allow celebrations of all sentiments, and, depending who’s in charge of flags, you might not like some of the stuff being celebrated. Remember that the Confederate flag used to fly over the dome of the Capitol Building of South Carolina, until governor Nikki Haley declared in 2015 that it should be removed, and signed a bill to that effect. It was, of course, celebrating segregation. There are still bad feelings about the flag’s removal, of course.
A Hamtramck councilman expressed this sentiment, though he may well be dissimulating:
The resolution, brought by city council member Mohammed Hassan, says that the city will not provide special treatment to any group of people. City council members shared that flying a Pride flag could potentially lead to other “radical or racist groups” asking for their flags to be flown.
So while I do approve of a resolution that limits flags conveying political or ideological sentiments, I also disapprove of the timing of this resolution, which was clearly meant to convey a homophobic message during Pride Month. And it’s clear that this resolution was at bottom motivated by religious beliefs. But in the end, state governments, like universities, should show political, ideological, and moral neutrality in their public displays. An American and a state or city flag is sufficient.
However, a resolution that demonizes gays, damns Gay Pride Month, or tries to curb LGBTQ+ rights, well, that’s another thing, for that is discrimination.
Feel free to agree or disagree below.
Islam is not a liberal ideology. Celebrating, as a liberal thing, the election of a Muslim council seems an intellectual contradiction and, in this case, an own goal.
It reminds me of that cookie shop in Portland which celebrated the removal of the police and is now suing the city for the lack of police protection. It’s another example of failing to think things through.
Denial of reality also.
I am not sure this has to do so much with homosexuality (in spite of the “fagless city” comment), as it does with transgenderism. There have been a number of protests against transgenerism involving groups including Muslims at schools recently. The concern seems to be about the indoctrination and transing (if you will) of children. These follow upon a number of statements by prominent politicians that parents don’t own their kids (implying the state does). The fact that Progressives purposefully blur the lines between homosexuality and transgenderism by using terms like LGBTQ+ and queer (which I know many gays reject for it’s current political meaning) makes it hard to know what the object really is. An attack on trans isn’t an attack on LGB, unless it is. The media, who are all in on the trans agenda, can’t be expected to help make things clear. Overall, though, I support government neutrality: US, State, and city flags only.
Agree. You encapsulated the “problem” perfectly.
Sounds like a very good rule to me.
As a gay man, I have no issue with not being able to fly any version of the Pride flag on public property. However, I think being able to fly “flags “that represent the international character” of the area,” is also political and shouldn’t be allowed. Would this city council ever fly an Israeli flag? I doubt it and that makes it political.
I hope the Muslim and Christian people of Michigan are very happy together. May they rote in some form of their made up hell. Lucky for me I never had a desire to go to Michigan. Kansas is bad enough
I’ve never understood why a religion is able to claim that I deserve to roast in Hell, but if I criticize the religion then I am the hater.
I fully support the “flagless” city. If the policy is, in effect, neutral and tolerant, then it is largely irrelevant to me what motivates individual councilmen. Private citizens—and public officials in private capacity—who want to “support,” “affirm,” and “celebrate,” should be free to do so. Those who do not want to support, affirm, or celebrate should also be left free to refrain. I even support the rights of those who want to condemn or denigrate within the bounds of the law. Awful of me, I know.
I find it refreshing to hear (in this case, from our host) when someone says “I’m not really sure how I feel about this.” We need more of this uncertainty in our public discourse.
I’ve come around to agreeing with their decision for the reasons laid out – a governing body should not seen to endorse political views. But unfortunately this exercise in sober governance may not carry through the next election cycle.
“… from city property.”
That’s a detail of significance.
Because I don’t understand the guidelines, really.
Is it like a public library? Public park? The Peoples’ property?
It gives me pause.
But “bans” are for things like those crappy plastic bags. Free speech is not a bannable thing like a crappy brown plastic bag, and it will always go badly if it is banned, and flags are saying something – usually without written language.
So yeah, let it fly? Then someone can and should put up one of those American flags with the blue line or red line, or something similar.
Will there then be a plethora of flags?
The rule can apply only to city flagpoles that the city controls. To fly any flag from a city flagpole you have to have permission from the city council to run it up for you.. The resolution just means that the city will give that permission not to anyone who petitions them but only for non-ideological entities that represent everyone. For practical purposes this will be the national flag, the state flag, and the municipal flag if the city has one. Council will not fly divisive flags, like those of Ukraine, most other countries, BLM, and the Mohawk Warrior Society. Pride flags used to be inclusive, harmless, and fostering of bonhomie. The current Pride flag with its trans and black wedge driving into the innocuous rainbow stripes no longer meets that test, so it has to go. Consequence of activism is that fewer people will like you enough to want to display your symbols without asking what they stand for.
Our Virtue Signalling Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau stood up recently and in public and announced that “ Canada is awash with LBGTQ hatred completely missing the point of how much the movement is “awash with hatred” as demonstrated perhaps with the Pride Flag.
Most people I know just quietly accept that people have different sexual preferences and as long as it is legal and socially acceptable let them get on with it and call themselves whatever pronoun or title etc. They really do not care that much. It used to be said, “ do what makes you happy but don’t frighten the horses.
What they do not like is the constant pushing of the LGBTQ or whatever else agenda by what is basically a minority but with an agenda that seems to have an ulterior and somewhat dangerous agenda particularly when it involves young people and as I read recently vulnerable young girls. I do not know much about the sexual disphoria I think it was called but its spread via social media and certain groups seems real and a significant problem.
In terms of extant law, you’ve got that one backward, boss. SCOTUS held that Santeria practitioners can engage in private animal sacrifice in the case Church of the Lukumi Babalu Aye v. City of Hialeah (1993). But in the earlier case Employment Division v. Smith (1990), the Court held that Native Americans could be fired from their jobs and denied unemployment benefits for using peyote as part of their private religious practice.
First Amendment Free Exercise Clause jurisprudence is a mess.
Nevertheless, look for the current Court to expand Free Exercise Clause rights at the expense of the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.
“… at the expense of the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.”
For religions as we know them.
I see a very problematic overlap between laws against the cruel treatment of animals and laws supporting the right to sacrifice them for religious purposes. Can the city demand pain-free sacrifices? I doubt it. What keeps some creep from staging a cock fight and claiming it is being done to make his God smile upon us all? Religion presents an infinite number of “slippery slopes.” That’s largely why many people adhere to a religion. You are right, no matter what.
As of 2023, cockfighting is illegal in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and all U.S. territories. More to the point, most animal cruelty is banned, though, yes, not all. After all, we eat them after they’ve been cooped up for years, fattened and hormone fed for our benefit.
Irrational ideologies present a slippery slope, an ideology does not have to be an institutionalized religion and does not necessarily involved “god”.
There are also many many humans who practice a religion who are kind, thoughtful and reasonable. That has been my experience and I am not religious.
When it comes to deciding the validity of rights claimed under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, court will not examine the truth or falsity of the claimed religious belief. (Hell, if they did, they’d have to find them all false.) But the court’s will examine evidence regarding the sincerity with which religious beliefs are asserted (considering things like the history of the claimants’ past religious practices).
The Pride flag today invariably includes the transgender wedge, which means it endorses the idea that those who fail to believe we’re all born with an internal “gender” refuse to do so because they have an irrational form of bigoted hatred bordering on mental illness. That’s… controversial. A lot of people do not feel welcome or included in places where the flag is displayed. A fair argument can be made against government displaying such a flag.
Banning all such symbols from government property seems fair enough. Those who feel it harms them are exhibiting the same form of privilege as those who rail against the removal of manger scenes. Just because it was already there doesn’t mean it’s an established value for all.
A majority council of conservative Muslims are possibly going to do something worse. Wait for it …
“gender”
kind of like a soul.
I think I agree. I suspect what makes the decision feel queasy is the sense that it only came out as supporting viewpoint neutrality *accidentally*. As you say, we’re likely to see many other initiatives from this council that are, by contrast, blatantly sectarian (the animal sacrifice one already is, and there will doubtless be others).
I am a firm believer in judging policies by their consequences rather than intent. This is one of my main complaints about people on the Left. Often they think that having good intentions is enough — and they don’t put in the due diligence to see whether or not their policies actually worked.
In this case I think the policy is perfectly reasonable and I don’t think it matters what their intentions are as long as the consequences of the policy are beneficial.
What about laws that are neutral on their face but were clearly intended to promote a prohibited purpose. For example, the statement required to be read to ninth-grade students at Dover high school was facially neutral (in that it made no mention of religion), but federal district judge John E. Jones III struck the policy down because statements by the school board members during debate over the policy made plain that its intent was to promote a particular religion in violation of the First Amendment Establishment Clause.
A similar analysis was undertaken by SCOTUS in Edwards v. Aguillard (1987). Justice Scalia and Chief Justice Rehnquist dissented in that case on the basis that the stated purpose of the Louisiana law requiring equal time for teaching evolution and creation science — to “promote academic freedom” — was facially neutral.
Nikki Haley was not an elected official in 2000. She supported the confederate flag until the Charleston church shooting in 2015. Only then did she change her tune.
I meant 2015 and have changed it.
The Muslim all to prayer is itself oppressive and tribal. If you know the words, it firmly declares there is no god but the Muslim god. Loudspeakers are pumping out the supremacy of Islam, not a benign call to prayer time.