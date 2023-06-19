These photos came from Emilio d’Alise nearly two years ago, but weren’t posted as he couldn’t identify them. However, I saved them with the tentative IDs because they’re lovely photos of lovely birds. Click on the photos to enlarge them, and remember that these are guesses (the adults may be okay; I don’t have the records).
Emilio:
Identifying females and juveniles of various species is difficult. All the resources I know are sketchy on female/immature/juvenile identifications. There are some markings that can be used, but if you look at a photo twice, you’ll convince yourself of two different answers.The immature males are easier, and some of the female have distinctive markings when in flight or the tail is splayed. When perched, it’s a best-guess (why I originally didn’t try).However, I took another look and I’m attaching one file with my guesses.
*****************
Immature rufous hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus), males:
Adult rufous hummingbirds:
6 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful photos – thanks!
Astonishing – My daily dose and more of bokeh is acheived!… now I’m noticing bokeh EVERYWHERE….
Fantastic! Such lovely birds.
A pair of Anna’s hummingbirds made a nest in a hanging plant outside my front door. Their little jelly bean sized chicks looked very different from the adults. I never saw them once they fledged, however.
Thanks!
Very nice! Where, geographically, were these taken please?
Well done! A thing to look for with such intimate close ups are the teeny tiny feathers that encircle hummingbird eyes.
Beautiful rufous photos, thanks! This year I have a hummingbird feeder right outside the backdoor. I’ve noticed rufous are very loud fliers. We also get Anna’s and Ruby throated, and though these make noise, they’re not as loud as the rufous. Just an observation that might not be true.