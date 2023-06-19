These photos came from Emilio d’Alise nearly two years ago, but weren’t posted as he couldn’t identify them. However, I saved them with the tentative IDs because they’re lovely photos of lovely birds. Click on the photos to enlarge them, and remember that these are guesses (the adults may be okay; I don’t have the records).

Emilio:

Identifying females and juveniles of various species is difficult. All the resources I know are sketchy on female/immature/juvenile identifications. There are some markings that can be used, but if you look at a photo twice, you’ll convince yourself of two different answers.

The immature males are easier, and some of the female have distinctive markings when in flight or the tail is splayed. When perched, it’s a best-guess (why I originally didn’t try).

However, I took another look and I’m attaching one file with my guesses.