Sunday: Hili dialogue

The ability of so many people to live comfortably with the idea of capital punishment is perhaps a clue to how so many Europeans were able to live with the idea of the Holocaust: Once you accept the notion that the state has the right to kill someone and the right to define what is a capital crime, aren’t you halfway there? -Roger Ebert, film critic (18 Jun 1942-2013)

*In a WaPo article called “Trump’s indictment plus candidacy could endanger democracy and the rule of law“, authors Dan Balz, Ann E. Marimow, and Perry Stein argue (convincingly, I think) that Trump’s candidacy for President could wreck both the political and legal system of America.

The indictment in the case involving Trump’s retention of classified government documents coming in the midst of a presidential campaign raises legal questions about what might happen if he were to be convicted and elected. Could Trump pardon himself? Could he serve as president after a conviction? Could he run for office from a prison cell? Depending on events, those could become ripe for adjudication. On top of those legal questions are big issues confronting the country. With other investigations continuing — one into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and in the fake electors scheme, and the other looking at his efforts to overturn the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election — more damage might be inflicted on these democratic institutions by the battering likely to take place between now and the inauguration in 2025. “It seems obvious and clear that it’s going to be worse and probably much worse, but the form it might take and what that extreme reaction looks like is very hard to predict,” said Jack Goldsmith, who served in the Justice Department and at the Pentagon during the administration of George W. Bush and now is a professor at Harvard Law School. “Convicted or not, nominee or not, we can assume [Trump] is going to inflame this to the maximum and his supporters will inflame this to the maximum.” . . .For the past three years, Trump has sought to shred long-standing trust in the country’s electoral process, claiming falsely that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. With no supporting evidence to buttress those claims, public opinion surveys suggest that Trump nonetheless has persuaded millions of Republican voters that President Biden was not legitimately elected. Election denialism now infects a large portion of the Republican Party. With the new indictment, Trump is again taking direct aim at the integrity of law enforcement agencies, the judicial system and, ultimately, public faith in the rule of law. He did this as president, and now, in the aftermath of his 37 charges in the documents case — to which he pleaded not guilty — he has escalated those attacks in an effort to discredit the Justice Department and the FBI, claiming he is a victim of a politicized “witch hunt.” This is not the first time the political and legal systems have been tested together. But past comparisons are imperfect because the state of the country has changed. As a result, institutions of government are more fragile. That heightens the risks to the country this time.

Trump’s election next year would be my worst nightmare (actually, second to being given a terminal medical diagnosis, which in effect is what America would get if he becomes President.)

*The NYT reports that Russia is getting its military act in order, changing tactics to avoid the missteps of the first year of its war with Ukraine.

Russia won ground early in the war with sheer firepower. Interviews with 17 Ukrainian soldiers, a Russian prisoner of war, officers, foreign fighters and Western officials, as well as a review of documents and videos, show that, in recent months, the Kremlin’s gains, especially in Bakhmut, have come in part because of a series of adaptations. Russian armored columns, for instance, no longer rush into areas where they can be quickly damaged or destroyed. Troops are more often using drones and probing attacks — and sometimes just shouting — to find Ukrainian trenches before striking. And the mercenary Wagner Group has shown an ability to outpace Ukrainian defenders with a combination of improved tactics and disposable ranks. . . . As it begins its long-awaited counteroffensive, Ukraine is well armed, backed by improved communication technology and American and European weaponry. But Moscow’s forces have improved their defenses, artillery coordination and air support, setting up a campaign that could look very different from the war’s early days. These improvements, Western officials say, will most likely make Russia a tougher opponent, particularly as it fights defensively, playing to its battlefield strengths. This defensive turn is a far cry from Russia’s initial plan for a full-scale invasion and Ukrainian defeat.

Ceiling Cat forbid, what would happen if Russia achieved total victory and took over the whole country? There’s nothing we could do save levy more ineffectual sanctions. Putin is now claiming the Belarus is part of Russia, and Ukraine would become that, too.

*This is amazing: the governor of Pennsylvania announced that the stretch of Interstate 95 (the major N-S road in the eastern U.S.) destroyed after a tanker truck burst into flames and collapsed several sections of the road, will reopen within only two weeks. When it first happened, all the news was saying it would be “many weeks, perhaps months,” until the road opened again.

The stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway collapsed early last Sunday after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire. State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control. “I’ve directed my team … to move heaven and earth to get this done as soon as humanly possible,” Biden said. He said he told the governor, “There’s no more important project right now in the country as far as I’m concerned.” The president described it as an “all hands on deck” project to address a “crisis.” “We’re with you. We’re going to stay with you until this is rebuilt, until it’s totally finished,” he said at the briefing. Pennsylvania’s plan for the work involves trucking in 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets for the quick rebuilding, with crews working around the clock until the interstate is open to traffic. Instead of rebuilding the overpass right away, crews will use the recycled glass to fill in the collapsed area to avoid supply-chain delays for other materials, Shapiro has said. After that, a replacement bridge will be built next to it to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp, officials have said. Biden said the design was “incredibly innovative in order to get this work done in record time.”

The use of glass nuggets underlying the asphalt, a new technology, is going to save a lot of time—and a lot of commuter griping. NPR noted today that traffic delays around the damaged spot can vary between five minutes to well over an hour.

*At 75, Carlos Santana (do the young folk appreciate him?) is still touring. The AP describes that and also has an absorbing interview with the Associated Press. There will also be a documentary about him, “Carlos“, released in the fall.

The interview is called “Carlos Santana: ‘My guitar is my best lover, ever.'”, and you can see from the video below why he’d say that. He really does look as if he’s making love to his axe.

One excerpt from the interview:

AP: There are many enduring relationships you have in “Carlos” but how would you characterize your relationship to the guitar? SANTANA: My guitar is my best lover, ever. Lovers come and go, but your relationship with the guitar — any brand or anything — stays. But it’s your relationship with that sound. When you put your fingers on that note, you get chills. That’s the best lover. You discover the sensation of getting the first French kiss. I’ll stop there because this should be PG. But it all deals with the same thing. It all deals with “Oh my God.” The big G-spot, which is God. When you hit that, they all go, “Oh my God.” When you play music like that, it’s more than just clever notes. It becomes emotion, feelings, passion. That’s music to me. Music without emotion, passion or feelings is just clever noise. This is what’s missing from the planet right now. People forgot how to feel. Stop, take a deep breathe and feel what your feeling.

This is the famous version of “Soul Sacrifice” from 1969’s Woodstock, a performance that brought Santana’s group to national renown. The fantastic drumwork was by Michael Shrieve, only 20 at the time. As Santana admits below, he was tripping on mescaline during the song. The interview also sounds like Santana is tripping as he speaks!

AP: In the film, you recount how Jerry Garcia gave you mescaline shortly before you took the stage at Woodstock, thinking you had hours before you performed. In arguably the most celebrated set of Woodstock, you were tripping and praying… SANTANA: “God, please let me stay on tune and in time.” I could have laid a big egg in front of everybody. It was scary to look at the audience. But what came through was my mother’s confidence: God is by your side. How can you go wrong?

*Biologists are still going nuts trying to impose human social phenomena on nature—this time on BEES! Yes, as Colin Wright reports, Marxist philosopher Slavoj Žižek argues, in an article in Compact, that worker bees are bisexual, and, indeed, transsexual. We all know, of course, they’re sterile female, with rudimentary female reproductive systems (only the queen reproduces). Workers have no trace of any male reproductive system.

The quote from befuddled philosopher Žižek:

Today’s gender ideology, by contrast, achieves no such thing. Its operations are rather more like the world of bees, the large majority of which are desexualized “workers” (with their reproductive organs vestigial but remaining well within the biological matrix of sexual reproduction). A corporate honeymaker tells us that

only the queen bee and the drones have a fully developed reproductive system. The worker bees have an atrophic reproductive system. Seven days after her incubation, the queen bee flies outside the beehive, where drones gather, and she mates usually with eight-to-12 drones in midair in the afternoon hours—true love in the afternoon, as the title of a movie says. During mating, the drone’s genitals are reversed and come out of his body, and with his abdominal muscles contracting, he ejaculates. Then his genitals are cut from his body by the queen, causing his death, and the next drone enters…. The queen stores the entire spermatozoon in the spermatheca, and her gland excretes nutrients for the survival of almost 7,000,000 spermatozoa, which are adequate for the rest of her life. During the egg-laying, the queen bee chooses whether she will fertilize every egg that passes through her oviduct; she lays two kinds of eggs, fertilized and non-fertilized. The non-fertilized ones develop into drones, while the fertilized grow into female individuals—this determination is called gender determination. Afterwards, the female individuals can develop into queens or workers, depending on their nutrition during their larva stage—this determination is called caste determination.

If we read this description from our human standpoint, does it not render a weird matriarchal caste society? All the work is done by bees appropriately named workers: They are feminine, with their reproductive organs remaining undeveloped, so they aren’t sexualized, but literally trans-sexual. The sexual intercourse (impregnation) between a queen bee and the drones happens only once in their lifetime: After intercourse, drones die, while the queen gathers enough sperm to last for her entire life. So if the queen is a she and a drone a he, what are the workers? To use today’s nonbinary parlance, are the workers not precisely they? Bees thus form the only known society in which the large majority are “they,” while the worst fate awaits the masculine drones.

Then Wright sets him straight:

Regardless, Žižek’s claim that honeybee workers are “literally trans-sexual” and neither a “she” nor a “he” is wildly inaccurate. As someone who studied social insects as a scientist for nearly seven years and published over a dozen peer-reviewed papers on them, including the most comprehensive review of collective personalities in eusocial insects and arachnids to date, I can say with confidence that he has no idea what he’s talking about.

I suppose tending the hive is supposed to be a MAN’S job, and if a sterile female does it, she’s transsexual. (Likewise, I suppose, one could argue that female lions, who do most of the hunting, are also transsexual, though their ovaries are functional!)

Colin goes on to show how workers are not binary, they are not “theys”, and of course they cannot be transsexual. As Wright shows, Žižek’s is someone reading a very confused gender ideology into science. The lesson is that nobody should let ideological philosophers anywhere near biology.

A drawing from Colin’s Substack piece with the proper pronouns

Tweets from Dr. Cobb, still in Paris. First, technology advances:

Wild research showing it's possible to reconstruct a 3D scene of what someone was looking at from the reflections in their eye. It's worth knowing these results are from a well lit high resolution photograph with a large nearby subject, see next tweethttps://t.co/zoqliCEews pic.twitter.com/Cd5R88XCdX — Sterling Crispin 🕊️ (@sterlingcrispin) June 16, 2023

This is a real duck, a male Northern Shoveler (Spatula clypeata):

Sexual dimorphism in dinosaurs! The hindlimb variation falls into two groups.

Scientists have managed the tricky task of demonstrating dinosaur sexual dimorphism using a herd of at least 61 ornithomimosaurs. https://t.co/CtMnKJA1uP pic.twitter.com/ydUM5Q4Xbr — eLife – the journal (@eLife) June 16, 2023