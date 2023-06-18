It’s Sunday, and that means a themed batch of bird photos from John Avise. John’s notes and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. I found the difference between juvenile and adult Night Herons particularly striking.

Juvenile Versus Adult Plumages Even after juvenile birds have grown to a full adult body size, their plumages may still differ strikingly from those of breeding adults. This week’s post show several extreme examples of what I am talking about—instances in which immature or sub-adult birds have not yet molted into the adult breeding plumages of their species, and thus look very different from those respective adult birds. Juvenile Heermann’s Gull (Larus heermanni):

Adult Heermann’s Gull:

Adult Black-crowned Night Heron:

Juvenile Least Tern (Sterna antillarum):

Adult Least Tern:

Adult Cooper’s Hawk:

Juvenile Western Bluebird (Sialia mexicana):

Adult Western Bluebird:

Juvenile Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum):

Adult Cedar Waxwing:

Juvenile Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis):

Adult Brown Pelican:

Juvenile Little Blue Heron (Egretta caerulea):

Adult Little Blue Heron: