An antiwoke organization implodes

I can’t help but see this piece, reporting on the debacle that The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) has become, as an expression of the New Yorker‘s wokeness. (Yes, the magazine is “politically correct,” as they say.) I found the article not only gossipy, but boring; it’s as if they simply wanted to show that an antiwoke organization could be as divisive and contentious as any woke one—or even more so. But that’s not necessarily true: FIRE (the Foundation for Individuals Rights and Expression), devoted to defending free speech, is not riled with troubles, has stable leadership, and, more important, has done many good things.

On the other hand, FAIR, despite its description below from Wikipedia, hasn’t done all that much, has changed leadership repeatedly (and moved its website), and does indeed appear to be rudderless and ineffectual. Perhaps it’s because the organization’s primary mission was to oppose critical race theory, but it still tried to cater to both liberals, who are in favor of free speech and civil rights, and sometimes endorse CRT, and conservatives (who hate CRT and aren’t keen on civil rights). While some of the advisers below could be classed as on the Left (Pinker, Haidt, and perhaps McWhorter), the rest are either on the right or moving towards it. That seems like an unsustainable mission, and it has proven so.

The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) is an American nonprofit organization, founded in 2021, that campaigns against diversity and inclusion programs, ethnic studies curricula, and antiracism initiatives that it calls critical race theory (CRT). FAIR describes itself as a “nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity.” FAIR’s board of advisers has included activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, musician and activist Daryl Davis, conservative activist Christopher Rufo, former Fox newscaster Megyn Kelly, journalist Bari Weiss, and academics Jonathan Haidt, Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Steven Pinker.

The formation of the group:

The formation of the group:

[Bari] Weiss had already been talking with a few of her friends about creating a new anti-woke organization. One was Melissa Chen, a writer and the managing director at Ideas Beyond Borders, a nonprofit that takes books about concepts such as liberty and reason and translates them into Arabic, to make them more accessible; she later described herself as a conservative who was forming her trajectory in “the anti-woke space.” Another was Peter Boghossian, a former professor best known for getting absurd papers about subjects such as dogs perpetuating rape culture at dog parks published in feminist and postmodern academic journals to expose what he saw as corruption in scholarship, and who has earned some prominence as a public intellectual defending free speech and opposing illiberalism. Chen and Boghossian had workshopped a pitch to the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, for a project to create “a modern-day Death Star” to wage “ideological warfare” on the “enemies of modernity”; their plan involved writing coördinated op-eds and promoting anti-woke content, but it was rejected. Weiss and her friends also sought advice from Niall Ferguson, a historian at the Hoover Institution, about the best way forward. The group brought [Bion] Bartning into the fold. As they brainstormed ideas for a new venture together, they were inspired by Jodi Shaw, a former Smith College librarian and administrator who had made a viral video calling out her employer. (“Stop demanding that I admit to ‘white privilege,’ ” Shaw had said, using air quotes for the term, “and work on my so-called implicit bias as a condition of my continued employment.”) They tried and failed to recruit a hundred other people to make similar videos. Bartning also toyed with having Shaw help him build a Web site called the Honest Dish, a kind of alternative to the Drudge Report, but ended up scrapping that project, too. Eventually, they settled on a name and a strategy. The organization would be called fair: The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism. The name was an initial act of defiance, implicitly painting the group’s opponents, self-described “anti-racists,” as the real racists. The founders’ dream was for the group to replace the A.C.L.U. as America’s new defender of civil liberties—a mission they believed the A.C.L.U. had abandoned. The vision involved a three-pronged approach: legal advocacy, via letters and lawsuits; grassroots advocacy, via a network of volunteers; and education about the issues, spread through projects such as explainer videos and training programs.

Well, the ACLU has also gone to the dogs via mission creep towards the extreme Left, but at least it had a distinguished history of defending civil liberties. FAIR. . . well, not so much. Another reason beyond ideological squabbling might be that they spent their money on lavish stuff that doesn’t comport with the aims of such an organization. Here’s a bit on the internecine squabbling:

There seemed to be a genuine philosophical conflict within the fair community. In September of 2021, two members of the advisory board, Rufo and the libertarian podcaster Kmele Foster, started squabbling on Twitter about Rufo’s methods for opposing critical race theory in K-12 schools, which Foster described as inviting “all kinds of reactionary hysteria.” Rufo resigned from the advisory board soon afterward. “The question with FAIR that I had was: what are the substantive wins the organization has accomplished? And it was very hard for anyone to explain this,” Rufo wrote to me in an e-mail. fair’s high-profile advisers were “transgressive enough to generate attention, but not transgressive enough to achieve results. It’s almost worse than doing nothing, as it creates the illusion of action and absorbs political energy that would be better spent elsewhere.” Later, in a conversation about fair on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, Rufo criticized the organization’s attempt to create alternative diversity trainings. “It’s such a fundamentally failing strategy,” he said. Speaking of progressives, he added, “It legitimizes their institutional structure. It legitimizes their bureaucratic authority. And it legitimizes the background concepts that they use in order to achieve power and push their ideology.” Even Weiss, whose name and connections helped fair to get started, quietly pulled back. In June, 2021, she had done a Webinar with Davis, another advisory-board member, charging fair a fee of ten thousand dollars. Afterward, “I was, like, ‘This is just too soft for me,’ ” she told a couple of the organization’s top leaders. “fair is not the way that I communicate. It feels false to me—not false in a malicious way, just not straightforward in the way it speaks. And, frankly, not muscular enough.” In February, 2022, eighteen fair staffers travelled to Miami for a retreat, joined by donors, volunteers, advisory-board members, and contractors. Many stayed at Mr. C, a luxury hotel in Coconut Grove, helping themselves to their rooms’ minibars. They also took an open-bar yacht cruise around South Beach. “Did I have fun doing that? Yes,” one former employee, who asked not to be named, told me. “Did I and other people look at each other and say, ‘What the fuck are we doing?’ Here’s all of our donors giving us a gift for us to fight racism. It’s, like, we haven’t fucking done anything.”

They also got balled up in gender ideology: was it within or outside the scope of the organization? Although FAIR managed to corral some big-money donors (one gave a million bucks), the donors started worrying about whether they were getting any bang for their buck(s). Several said they wouldn’t give any more money until the organization straightened up and flew right. There were legal battles within the organization (ultimately settled by mediation), lots of other instances of disagreement, and, ultimately, a successful attempt to get rid of Bion Bartling, the founder of FAIR.

Now the organization is in shambles, it seems. I can’t really think of much it did, and it appears to have frittered away its donations without anything to show for them. This is near the end of the piece:

Bartning told me that he thought the battle over fair’s future was ultimately driven by the ideological conflict that had dogged the organization from its beginning: even among people who agree that the American left has become overly orthodox, there are big disagreements about the best way to take on that problem. “I’d say that, in the first few months of starting fair, I didn’t realize the degree to which this was being politicized,” he told me. “Getting this issue tied up in a culture war between two political parties is dangerous and could end up pushing things toward a more dehumanizing approach, because people get locked into their position.” He feels that some of fair’s donors, just as much as its clashing staff and advisory-board members, were responsible for ratcheting up the conflict over the organization’s direction. “There are too few in the donor class who want to bolster moderation,” he said. “That’s part of what’s happening in our culture. You have a lot of people with an extreme amount of wealth driving an extremist agenda.” Weiss has her regrets. “I took on far too much at once,” she told me, listing off all the things she had going on while she was trying to start fair: launching a media company, becoming a parent, and more. But she thinks that she did what was necessary, both in founding fair and in trying to save it. “I believed the country desperately needed an organization that defended civil liberties and equality under the law in this moment,” she said. “I still think it does.”

It still does, indeed, but that organization isn’t FAIR. FIRE comes closer, and there’s also the Academic Freedom Alliance (AFA), which has done some good stuff (though when I needed their help in an academic freedom matter they blew me off).

The lesson of this sad and rather boring, gossipy tale is fourfold:

1.) Don’t form an antiwoke organization with people all over the political spectrum. Such people may be able to cooperate in writing letters or papers (as was the case for our paper defending merit in science), but they’ll have a hard time working together as a stable group. The ACLU imploded when they decided to make their mission creep towards the extreme Left; exactly the same thing happened to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a once estimable group that also went to ground when it became woke, accusing both Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Maajid Nawaz of being members of Islamophobic “hate groups.” (Nawaz sued and won a cool $3.4 million dollars.) Mission creep is deadly for organizations like this, and I doubt the ACLU will survive in anything like the form it had for decades. 2.) Antiwoke people are human, and we’re not immune to liking power, fame, and dominance. But the success of an antiwoke organization is inversely proportional to the degree of self-aggrandizement of those who govern it. The group that runs FIRE, for instance, is refreshingly free of this stuff. 3.) There is a much better article to be written about the dynamics causing traditional Left-wing and pro-liberal organizations to fold: the SPLC, the ACLU, and the AFA. There are common features of these downfalls that could have been usefully explored. 4.) The New Yorker didn’t write such an article because it was too engrossed in publicly dismantling, in a tedious way, an antiwoke organization that was never that important to begin with. They did this, I suspect, because they wanted to show the instability of antiwoke organizations. In the end, the answer to their title question is “no.”