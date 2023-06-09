New director of academic freedom for England’s office for students commits a bit of plagiarism

Reader Jez sent me some news from England, which seems pretty good, but I found a bug in the ointment. First, Jez’s news, highlighted in a piece he wrote for The Times of London (first link):
Just in case you’re interested, Arif Ahmed was recently appointed the director for freedom of speech and academic freedom for the Office for Students in England. He is a professor of philosophy at the University of Cambridge and seems to be a good choice.
Indeed, Ahmed is not only an MBE, but, more important, is described this way in Wikipedia:
At Cambridge he has been an advocate for tolerance of diverse political views, in reaction to the university administration’s cancellation of an invitation to the politically conservative academic Jordan Peterson.
But reading the archived Times article in the first link, something struck me as sounding familiar. Ahmed’s piece starts this way:
A university is not a club. It is not a political lobby. It is not a seminary. It is not a “brand”. It exists to seek and speak truth, whatever it costs and whoever it upsets. Therefore, without freedom to explore controversial or “offensive” ideas, a university is nothing.
Well, that made me go back to the University of Chicago’s Kalven Report of 1967—the University’s declaration that it will officially adhere to political, moral, and ideological neutrality save in circumstances directly affecting the University’s real mission: to disseminate and produce knowledge.
And in that Kalven report you’ll find these stirring words:
A university, if it is to be true to its faith in intellectual inquiry, must embrace, be hospitable to, and encourage the widest diversity of views within its own community. It is a community but only for the limited, albeit great, purposes of teaching and research. It is not a club, it is not a trade association, it is not a lobby.
Now these words aren’t identical to Ahmed’s, but I find it hard to believe that he didn’t lift the phrases “it is not a club” and “it is not a lobby”—succinct and eloquent phrases—from our Kalven report. And if that’s the case, then he should have given credit to Kalven and his colleagues.
Lifting phrases like this, which to me is plagiarism, is not a good way to begin one’s tenure as a director of freedom of speech and academic freedom. For what you are not free to do is pass off other people’s prose as yours.
Granted, these are small phrases, and the copying may have been unconscious, but would I have written this, I would have referenced the quote or used my own words.
Otherwise, it’s a very good editorial, and a good harbinger of more free speech and academic freedom in British universities.
It’s almost certainly lifted from the Kalven Report. The author probably knew that he had heard or read the phrase before, but was lazy in that he didn’t go back to locate the source. It’s plagiarism, but it may be more a matter of laziness (not a good sign either) than it is a matter of purposeful dishonesty.
That said, I did a Bing search on “A university is not a club. It is not a political lobby” and immediately found the Kalven Report as the second item in the list. Ahmed should have done the same.
I’m paranoid about whether any good turn of phrase I want to write is something I’ve come up with or just something I’ve vaguely remembered reading without realizing it’s a memory and not creativity.
Yes, not the best of starts. But Prof. Ahmed was impressive in inviting Helen Joyce (author of the excellent Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality) to his college at Cambridge – in the face of disgraceful opposition from the leaders of the college, as well as the usual bunch of intolerant students – and making sure that she was able to speak. And he joined fellow philosophy professor Kathleen Stock at his university’s debating society – they won the debate, despite one of the students on their debating team vilifying Prof. Stock in the debating chamber in the opening speech and arguing against the proposition that they had agreed to defend.
I watched a video of the whole debate, but can only find individual speeches now. Here’s Prof. Ahmed’s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJHq5RB-UfQ
And here’s Titania McGrath’s creator, Andrew Doyle, discussing the disgraceful reaction of the college leaders to Prof. Ahmed’s invitation to speak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nmSVOlvVYg