A religion-addled reader writes in denigrating atheists

Yes, I get these emails quite frequently, but this one was so full of repressed anger that I had to post it. This morning’s emailer was one “Ian Coombe”, and though you can find that name all over the Internet as an author and “decision-making strategist,” I’m not sure this is that guy. But I do think it’s his real name because his gmail address (not given) includes it. (While I don’t reveal real names of commenters here without permission, I don’t adhere to that for personal emails, especially if they’re aggressive and nasty.)
At any rate, Mr. Coombe’s email was headed “Lennox bashing,” which I suppose refers to my quarrels with John Lennox, including a post about his pathetic attempts to reconcile science with his Christianity. At the previous link I reproduced Lennox’s bona fides from Wikipedia.
John Lennox is a Northern Irish mathematician, bioethicist, and Christian apologist. He has written many books on religion, ethics, the relationship between science and faith (like his books, Has Science Buried God and Can Science Explain Everything), and has had public debates with atheists including Richard Dawkins and Christopher Hitchens.
I presume the peevish Mr. Coombe had read the post I mentioned (there are others, too), and was out to set me straight about my misguided criticism of religion and accommodationism.
I submit his email for your approval (or, more likely, disapproval):
There are many people in this world who derive strength from their religious faith especially today with so much suffering and lack of civility. We have lost our compass.
Perhaps your band of shallow atheist followers could develop a little empathy and or compassion for those who are not as sure of themselves and are content to grasp beliefs that work for them.
I always found the arrogance of Hitchins and others of his ilk astounding.
Perhaps the ‘evolution’ of quantum physics, quantum eraser and the fascination of quantum entanglement will reduce your followers smug out dated convictions and suggest new possibilities that would take them out of their sad black hole. It’s all plain sailing for them until personal tragedy strikes and then they search for a parachute, imaginary or otherwise, that doesn’t exist for them.
At the moment our world needs help from a source other than our own over blown egos and you’re not helping.
This is the old “you have to respect/embrace religion because it makes people feel good”, coupled with the old saw that “atheists turn to God in rough times.” The first was handily refuted by George Bernard Shaw, who said this:
“The fact that a believer is happier than a skeptic is no more to the point than the fact that a drunken man is happier than a sober one. The happiness of credulity is a cheap and dangerous quality of happiness, and by no means a necessity of life.”
Or, as Richard Dawkins said in his interview that I discussed yesterday, “I think that truth actually is a genuine value. I believe that a true scientific outlook on the world would actually be best for the flourishing of humankind.” Religion is, to anybody with two neurons to rub together, a belief system lacking evidence, or, as Dawkins called it, a “delusion.”
Sadly, Mr Coombe conceives of atheism as a “conviction”, but it’s really not—except for diehard atheists who declar “I know that there’s no god.” If atheism is a claim, it’s simply a claim about evidence: “I don’t think there’s a god because I see no evidence for one.”
As for all of us atheists clinging to a “parachute” in times of personal tragedy—a parachute “imaginary or otherwise”—that’s a red herring. Yes, we all seek consolation in hard or tragic times, but I prefer to look to reality than to fiction. When a friend or relative dies, I am not consoled by thinking, “Well, he/she is with god, and I’ll meet them again someday.” That’s not only a false consolation, but one I find impossible to believe given my nature. Rather, we can be consoled by truths: that we had some good years with the person, that the person will persist in our memory, that the world may have been a better place because of that person, and so on.
But I digress. If you have a response to the email above, I’ll send it to Mr. Coombes tomorrow. Simply put it in the comments below (especially if you’re an atheist), and I’ll send him the link to this whole post tomorrow.
Impressed that Mr. Coombe lasted a full nine words, from his declaration that we need more civility in the world, until he started lobbing needless insults at atheists.
Indeed – probably a record!
Creationists used to claim that evolution was tautological since “the fittest” in “survival of the fittest” just meant those who survive. So the theory was vacant as it just stated the survival of those who survive. Biologists responded that fitness is actually a measure of survivable offspring. Amish have a fertility of 5.5, atheists 1.2. Amishness is incredibly fitness enhancing while atheism is a weapon of mass fitness destruction.
Except that neither Amishness nor atheism are heritable.
This is a variant of what my Geography (and later, Geology) teacher used to call the “4 million housewives” argument – which was a reference to a then-current advertisement series that asserted “4 million American housewives can’t be wrong” for choosing to use some utterly unnecessary and long-forgotten household product. When very clearly 4 million American housewives could be wrong, necessitating an increasing advertising spend as the product bombed on crossing “the pond”. I can’t even remember what the product was, but I think of the phrase every time I forget to hit the fast-forward button and get subjected to yet another advert for water-softener chemicals in a country where the large majority of the water supply (outside the capital) is naturally soft.
As an argument, it’s an absolute red flag for someone who is, in the same teacher’s phrase, one of the “hard-of-thinking”. How considerate (?) of the poster to start with it.
Reminds me of the old joke, perhaps inspired by the ad that you mentioned: “A million flies can’t be wrong – eat dog shit!”
Please read Victor Stenger, who wrote :
“Science flies people to the moon. Religion flies people into buildings.”
Were they comforted? I have to conclude yes.
Why is this confusing and disturbing?
“Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever wrought.”
Immanuel Kant, 1784
Where is “comfort”?
I think “comfort” is not accurate. Peace of mind might be more accurate, at peace with your self (whatever that is), with inconsistency, with absurdity, a stick in the pile of the crooked timber of humanity.
… can’t edit, in haste as usual, sorry:
The Stenger quote is:
“Science flies you to the moon. Religion flies you into buildings.”
In The New Atheism: Taking a Stand for Science and Reason’ (2009), 59.
As attributed on a web page using the quote as a title at web site of Richard Dawkins Foundation.
It’s remarkable how often people saddle these “arguments” about the “need” for religion with terms such as “especially today…”, as if humanity were enduring a particularly and especially bad state and time. The modern world is actually far more prosperous and full of happiness and wellbeing than in any past time. This is despite there being much acrimony and, of course, continuing new and old problems, as there always have been and almost certainly always will be. Science, reason, the Enlightenment…these things have a lot to do with that prosperity, and with our ability to face and address current and future problems, whereas religion has little to nothing specific to do with the progress the world has made. It’s also unlikely to have much to do with any future progress.
Have we indeed lost our compass? That’s okay. We have GPS now.
Well yes absolutely, especially today.
When I was about 13 some missionaries came to speak at our church. I decided then and there I wanted to become a missionary and spread the word of God. I thought about little else for quite some time (even though my parents weren’t keen on this concept, which position I found baffling). But a question kept coming up in my thoughts: Why did My God create whole civilizations on the other side of the world who believe in the Wrong God, thus necessitating me going over there to correct them? This was the beginning of the end of my faith. Even when you are passionate (especially when you are passionate) you must examine your beliefs.
I always snicker when the faithful point to the very most recent discoveries of science, like this guy pointing to quantum physics, to “prove” god. Obviously the ancient originators of the god hypothesis didn’t “know” god that way — they didn’t know the first thing about the natural world! They didn’t know the earth was round, what caused storms, what caused disease, or where babies came from. But they knew all about god, did they? And we should take their word for it?
I happened across some writing of Victor Stenger / Frank Wilczek / Lawrence Krauss in which the idea of “nothing”, as understood by physics, is difficult or highly unstable – that “something” is more stable. I’ll have to look it up (from under my pile of things looked up).
It is curious that the only argument that I see him making is that religion makes you feel good. There is no assertion about religion being based on truth, and so for all I know he knows it is a lie.
I’m really not sure what Mr Coombe is trying to say. On the one hand he’s criticising us for our success in demonstrating the lack of a foundation for religious belief, implying that he, himself, is at least agnostic to some extent. But then he seems to show his hand, adopting some of the criticisms of religionists in finding Hitchens arrogant (I don’t think he was, he was just very assured in himself), and then playing silly word games with concepts about which he has no knowledge, presumably trying to imply that somehow these might one day lead to God. Then he goes back to his ‘comfort’ argument.
As you say in America “this is one confused dude”!
Sometimes the emails you print remind most of the letters to the editor in the Bloom Beacon (for those of you that remember Bloom County). 31January1983 is still stuck to my fridge.
Brilliant! Posting a link for those like myself who weren’t aware of this particular strip: https://www.gocomics.com/bloomcounty/1983/01/31
I love Bloom County and was quite excited when Breathed began producing new strips a few years ago.
Mr. Coombe accuses atheists of being shallow, lacking in empathy and compassion, arrogant, smug, etc. He must be right, for he is clearly an expert on those subjects.
I’m pleased to be among the “shallow” and am a fairly happy person as well!
Mr Coombe’s tirade is bereft of any fact or even any argument. It is just bashing with contempt and hate. This person needs therapy.
I doubt whether Mr Coombe will accept the point, but it really is not the case that atheists are less empathetic and compassionate than believers. On the contrary: because we understand that this world is all we have, and that we have only one shot at existing on it, we are quite likely to be particularly empathetic towards those we have to share it with.
Similarly, we can see that there really is no supernatural source of help available. We have to depend on ourselves and on each other to have a chance of flourishing in the future – overblown egos or not.
Well now, I will counter with being an atheist deriving strength and a grin at not wasting anymore time and energy on religious ideology that lacks any evidence. Static and wedded to an afterlife with no grounding in facts or truth. Gods come and go and so be it with the current batch, Mr. Coombe may think be has bought his “ticket to ride” only it’s on a bus to nowhere.
Atheists are to me already at ‘home’, one life, this planet, and very much now.
Religious people and donkeys: A donkey is a simple creature it would follow a carrot on a stick, but… It is still capable, even with its most basic of intellect of determining when there is no carrot.