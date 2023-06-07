Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Hump Day (“Düşmə günü” in Azerbaijani): Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and National Chocolate Ice Cream Day. I used to spurn the flavor as uninteresting, until I discovered the delicious quarts of Trader Joe’s Ultra Chocolate Super Premium Ice Cream: the best commercial chocolate I’ve ever had. It’s $3.99 a quart, far cheaper than those overpriced pints of Ben and Jerry’s—and even better. Take my word for it! I have about five tablespoons of it as dessert, and it’s satisfying, not to mention lasting a long time. (This month they also have pints of horchata and purple taro ice cream, both delicious.)

It's also Boone Day, celebrating the day in 1769 when Daniel Boone first saw the land that would become the state of Kentucky, Global Running Day, June Bug Day (when the bugs are at their most active), and Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day

Da Nooz:

*A major dam in southern Ukraine has been blown up, and although it’s under Russian control, each side blames the other. I suspect the Russians did the deed:

A critical dam along the front line in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, sending cascades of water pouring through the breach and putting thousands of people downstream at risk. Ukraine and Russia each accused the other of blowing up the dam, which held back a body of water the size of the Great Salt Lake in Utah. As water levels rose south of the dam, residents in the town of Antonivka, about 40 miles downstream, described watching in horror as roiling floodwaters swept past carrying trees and debris from washed-out houses. Ukrainian emergency crews rushed to evacuate the most vulnerable on the western side of the river, while conservationists warned that a huge and long-lasting environmental disaster was unfolding. It was more difficult to assess what was happening on the eastern bank of the river south of the dam, which is under Russian control. But more than 40,000 people could be in the path of the flooding on both Ukrainian- and Russian-controlled territory, the deputy prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktoriya Lytvynova, said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and electric plant, which lies along the Dnipro River and is held by Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed “Russian terrorists,” while the Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, said Ukrainian forces carried out a “sabotage” attack.

This happened right when Ukraine was going to begin its spring offensive, and the Wall Street Journal says this:

The destruction of the dam could win Russia time to reconfigure its defenses while at the same time depriving Ukraine of some options for its expected counteroffensive. Crossing the vast Dnipro River along that stretch of the front will now become impossible, said Nico Lange, a former German Defense Ministry official. Russia could now redeploy resources from the southwest to reinforce other sections of the front, said Lange, now a fellow with the Munich Security Conference, a global security forum.

But the NYT adds this:

Some military analysts struck a cautionary note about trying to assign blame for the destruction of the dam with limited information. “It’s too early to tell whether this is a deliberate act by Russia or the result of negligence and prior damage inflicted to the dam,” said Michael Kofman, the director of Russian studies at CNA, a research institute in Arlington, Va. Mr. Kofman noted the disaster “ultimately benefits nobody.”

I still think it’s the work of Putin and his minions, as he is a bad man.

*Three months before there was a leak in the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the U.S. had intelligence that Ukraine was planning to attack the pipeline. Now that is NOT good, because it redounds to the detriment of Ukraine’s NATO allies:

Three months before saboteurs bombed the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline, the Biden administration learned from a close ally that the Ukrainian military had planned a covert attack on the undersea network, using a small team of divers who reported directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Details about the plan, which have not been previously reported, were collected by a European intelligence service and shared with the CIA in June 2022. They provide some of the most specific evidence to date linking the government of Ukraine to the eventual attack in the Baltic Sea, which U.S. and Western officials have called a brazen and dangerous act of sabotage on Europe’s energy infrastructure. The European intelligence reporting was shared on the chat platform Discord, allegedly by Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira. The WashingtonPost obtained a copy from one of Teixeira’s online friends. . . . The highly specific details, which include numbers of operatives and methods of attack, show that for nearly a year Western allies had a basis to suspect Kyiv in the sabotage. That assessment has only strengthened in recent months as German law enforcement investigators uncovered evidence about the bombingthat bears striking similarities to what the European service said Ukraine was planning. . . . On Sept. 26, three underwater explosions caused massive leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, leaving only one of the four gas links in the network intact. Some Biden administration officials initially suggested that Russia was to blame for what President Biden called “a deliberate act of sabotage,” promising that the United States would work with its allies “to get to the bottom of exactly what … happened.” With winter approaching, it appeared the Kremlin might haveintended to strangle the flow of energy, an act of “blackmail,” some leaders said, designed to intimidate Europeancountries into withdrawing their financial and military support for Ukraine, and refraining from further sanctions. Neither the CIA nor the Biden administration nor Ukraine would comment. But Ukraine almost certainly did it, and it’s not good “optics.”

*Joining Finland, Sweden, and the UK, Norway has just banned children from “changing sexes” (i.e., becoming transsexual). The banning seems to involve not any form of talk therapy but puberty blockers and other hormones, which the other Europoean countries consider as “experimental” (bolding is the site’s). The site is a Christian one founded by Seventh-Day Adventists, so of course it’s got biases, but the new ban on this kind of treatment is confirmed by other sources (one is here).

Last week, the Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board announced it would be revising its current guidelines regarding so-called ” gender -affirming care” for minors because it no longer considers them to be evidence-based. The board also acknowledged that the growing number of teenage girls identifying as male post-puberty remains under-studied. Under the proposed updated guidelines, the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transition-related surgery would be restricted to research contexts and no longer provided in clinical settings. Norway joins Finland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom in introducing greater safeguarding for children. In the United States, eight states thus far have banned affirmative care for individuals under 18, with Tennessee being the latest to pass such legislation.

This next part is controversial, especially the “social contagion” part, but I think it certainly plays a role in promoting some transitions:

It’s good that more professional organizations are recognizing the experimental nature of this approach in children. An existing body of research shows that most kids with gender dysphoria grow to be comfortable in their bodies upon undergoing puberty and that those wishing to transition suddenly post-puberty may be experiencing a social contagion. These studies have been dismissed because they don’t fit the preferred activist narrative. That narrative, however, will continue to fall apart. A recent paper in the academic journal Archives of Sexual Behavior discusses how the placebo effect has not been adequately taken into consideration when interpreting newer findings supporting transitioning in children. Although the term “placebo effect” has commonly referred to a patient’s response to an intervention that is ineffective, it can also describe the beneficial psychological and physical effects associated with undergoing treatment, as opposed to the treatment itself.

*A publicly funded religious school? Ridiculous, right? But a school board in Oklahoma has just voted to approve one. ABC News says this (h/t Bill):

A state school board in Oklahoma voted Monday to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state’s attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School. The online public charter school would be open to students across the state in kindergarten through grade 12. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond had warned the board that such a decision clearly violated the Oklahoma Constitution. “The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said in a statement shortly after the board’s vote. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the state to potential legal action that could be costly.” The Archdiocese of Oklahoma said in the “vision and purpose of the organization” section of its application that: “The Catholic school participates in the evangelizing mission of the Church and is the privileged environment in which Christian education is carried out.”

This is an arrant violation of the First Amendment because the charter school gets public funding, thus entangling church and state. It thus violates both the Oklahoma constitution and the federal Bill of Rights. It would be interesting to see how the largely Catholic Supreme Court would handle this one were it to be appealed all the way up.

*Alabama now has an official state cookie., making it the second state to have such an official comestible (see below). From the AP:

Alabama now has an official state cookie: The Yellowhammer Cookie. Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed legislation naming the confection created by a Montgomery fourth-grader as the official state cookie. Students at Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian School came up with the idea of a state cookie. Fourth-grader Mary Claire Cook submitted the winning recipe, which includes pecans, peanut butter and honey, WSFA-TV reported. Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Ivey for the bill-signing ceremony. Alabama has a long list of official state emblems and symbols, including a state vegetable, nut, amphibian and spirit.

From NewsNation:

The cookie, which was invented by Montgomery fourth-grader Mary Claire Cook, contains pecans and peanuts — both of which are recognized as crops of “historical and agricultural significance” in Alabama, according to the bill. The peanut is designated as the state legume and pecans, which are native to Alabama, are the official state nut.

If you want to try them, the recipe is here, but be sure to have a quart of Pepto-Bismol on hand (h/t Marie). Here’s what one looks like. It’s the kind of food that, when you see it on someone’s plate, you ask, “Are you gonna eat that, or did you already eat that?”

Do any other states have official cookies? Yes indeed, there are two:

The chocolate chip cookie is an official symbol of Massachusetts (home of the famous Tollhouse chocolate chip cookie). The only other state that recognizes an official cookie symbol is New Mexico (their state cookie is biscochito , an anise-flavored shortbread), but many states have adopted other sweet treats as official state symbols: cakes, pies, muffins, pastry, and ethnic specialties ( all state foods ).

