Short review: “The Elegance of the Hedgehog” (and a request for recommendations)

Thanks to people’s recommendations, I’ve read a lot of terrific recent fiction this year, including Hamnet, All the Light We Cannot See, and The Book Thief. Those, I think, are world-class novels, and I’ve recommended the first two here. (I haven’t written about the last one yet, but it shouldn’t be missed.)

Last night, I finished this one, also recommended by a friend, and I finished it in tears. It’s ineffably absorbing, sad, joyful, and beautiful all at once. It was released in 2006 and became an international bestseller. It’s a somewhat brainy (but never boring!) novel about life, philosophy, and character, so readers here should enjoy it. The plot is also imaginative; I’ll never figure out how novelists can conjure up such an ingenious story out of thin air.

(Click on the screenshot to go to the Amazon page—it’s only nine bucks in paperback.)

I won’t give away the ending, which ties the whole book together, but it should leave you in tears as well. It’s the story of two erudite people: a 12-year-old girl named Paloma who lives in a fancy apartment in Paris with her wealthy family, and the building’s impecunious concierge, the 54-year-old Renée. Ignored by all the residents because of her lowly job, Renée is nevertheless a thoughtful autodidact and knows a great deal about philosophy, literature, and music. Paloma is also fiercely smart and thoughtful—way advanced for her age. Like Renée, Paloma, who doesn’t much care for her family, lives in isolation, preferring to be alone with her thoughts.

The chapters alternate between the narration of Renée, whose husband has died and who has but one friend, and the writings of the cynical Paloma, who is preparing to kill herself on her 13th birthday and is summarizing her thoughts and philosophy in two works, “Journal of the Movement of the World” and “Profound Thoughts”. The language used by both characters is gorgeous, and the thoughts are indeed often profound.

The quotidian life of these women and the other apartment-dwellers is shaken up when a wealthy and retired Japanese man, Kakuro Ozu, moves into the building and immediately recognizes the perceptiveness of both women. He makes friends with them and leads them to befriend each other, opening up new perspectives for all three.

That’s all I’ll say, as the plot comes together in the last chapter in a way that will break your heart. A novel doesn’t often bring me to tears, but this one not only did that, but also kept me up half the night thinking about it. I recommend it very highly.

So that’s one for you (and read The Book Thief, too). What books—fiction or nonfiction—have you enjoyed lately?