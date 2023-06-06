Short review: “The Elegance of the Hedgehog” (and a request for recommendations)

Thanks to people’s recommendations, I’ve read a lot of terrific recent fiction this year, including Hamnet, All the Light We Cannot See, and The Book Thief. Those, I think, are world-class novels, and I’ve recommended the first two here. (I haven’t written about the last one yet, but it shouldn’t be missed.)
Last night, I finished this one, also recommended by a friend, and I finished it in tears. It’s ineffably absorbing, sad, joyful, and beautiful all at once. It was released in 2006 and became an international bestseller. It’s a somewhat brainy (but never boring!) novel about life, philosophy, and character, so readers here should enjoy it. The plot is also imaginative; I’ll never figure out how novelists can conjure up such an ingenious story out of thin air.
(Click on the screenshot to go to the Amazon page—it’s only nine bucks in paperback.)
I won’t give away the ending, which ties the whole book together, but it should leave you in tears as well. It’s the story of two erudite people: a 12-year-old girl named Paloma who lives in a fancy apartment in Paris with her wealthy family, and the building’s impecunious concierge, the 54-year-old Renée. Ignored by all the residents because of her lowly job, Renée is nevertheless a thoughtful autodidact and knows a great deal about philosophy, literature, and music. Paloma is also fiercely smart and thoughtful—way advanced for her age. Like Renée, Paloma, who doesn’t much care for her family, lives in isolation, preferring to be alone with her thoughts.
The chapters alternate between the narration of Renée, whose husband has died and who has but one friend, and the writings of the cynical Paloma, who is preparing to kill herself on her 13th birthday and is summarizing her thoughts and philosophy in two works, “Journal of the Movement of the World” and “Profound Thoughts”. The language used by both characters is gorgeous, and the thoughts are indeed often profound.
The quotidian life of these women and the other apartment-dwellers is shaken up when a wealthy and retired Japanese man, Kakuro Ozu, moves into the building and immediately recognizes the perceptiveness of both women. He makes friends with them and leads them to befriend each other, opening up new perspectives for all three.
That’s all I’ll say, as the plot comes together in the last chapter in a way that will break your heart. A novel doesn’t often bring me to tears, but this one not only did that, but also kept me up half the night thinking about it. I recommend it very highly.
So that’s one for you (and read The Book Thief, too). What books—fiction or nonfiction—have you enjoyed lately?
14 thoughts on “Short review: “The Elegance of the Hedgehog” (and a request for recommendations)”
The Elegance of the Hedgehog was adapted into the film Le hérisson (2009), which was traslated into English as “The hedgehog”.
I have ordered it.
I want to thank the posters here, who have led me to some really great books. I have, on a couple of occasions, finished a wonderful book that was first recommended here, and experienced the unique joy of learning that the author has written several more.
Just finished Fatherland, a nonfiction work by Burkhard Bilger. Thought it was a terrific read. Bilger’s maternal grandfather was a Nazi official, assigned to oversee the Germanification of Alsace, via education, after the German occupation, and intended unification with the Reich. The book is both memoir and assiduous detective work into how the grandfather ended up, without desire, where he did and how he tried to behave humanely in an impossible situation. This synopsis doesn’t do the book justice.
I love this novel. Read it twice, once loaned by a friend, then bought my own copy. Brilliant.
That sounds like a great book and I have just requested it from my local library.
A suggestion from me would Moloka’i by Alan Brennert, a story of a young girl growing up in Honolulu in the 1890s who is exiled to the leper colony on Moloka’i. It is fiction but is based on actual events. I found it extremely moving and highly recommend it.
Robert Bailey’s The Professor is the first in a series; I think it is excellent, but I liked his subsequent “Between Black and White” even better.
I have to say, I found Hamnet disappointing. Never naming Shakespeare at first seemed an interesting narrative ploy but after awhile it got cloying and at times it trick read like something O’Farrell was rather desperate to avoid. I grew to dislike the near perfection of Agnes in her witchiness wisdom, too. It is well written, but the characters have the qualities you find in a soap opera. YMMV.
I’ve not read it (probably I should have done, before commenting), but nowhere have I seen the debt that Farrell must owe to James Joyce, whose alter ego Stephen Dedalus set out his (or, rather, Joyce’s) version of the Hamlet/Hamnet connection in the “Scylla and Charybdis” chapter of “Ulysses”.
My favorite fiction genre is science fiction, since I was about 8. The most recent new SF that I’ve read is A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine. I’ve rate it as very good, but it wouldn’t make my short list of bests. It is a story about a newly appointed ambassador from a small independent society that neighbors a huge, very old empire. She is sent to the empire to replace a recently deceased ambassador. Of course there are mysteries, intrigues and plots. The culture of the empire is rich and deep. Poetry permeates everything from ordinary discourse to formal affairs. A person who can’t compose a witty response with multiple possible meanings and in a proper form is considered uncivilized, and all other cultures are barbarians.
I’m currently reading the sequel, which so far holds up to the first book.
But I also recently reread an old favorite, the novella The Mountains Of Mourning, by Lois McMaster Bujold. She’s good, really good, and this may be her best. I think even people who are not fans of SF would find this story worth reading. It’s heartbreaking and grim, but some hope for the future. The story takes place in a society that is in a transition from a low tech feudalism, to a high tech, space faring major military power. They have fleets of starships but still have what amounts to peasants living in conditions little different from peasants in 15th century Europe. In this setting the young son of a Count is sent to administer justice in the matter of a possible murder in a small village in their district. The victim is a baby. It is common in this society for babies with any kind of birth defects to be killed, though some leaders (the nobility) are hoping to change such practices. Due to their harsh history, the culture is one that shows no mercy for physical weakness, deformity or disability. The son sent to figure out the truth of the matter, was the baby murdered because it had a deformity, and administer justice, is seriously deformed himself.
Whee are all the suggestions?I have a few here but usually these threads get a LOT of comments with suggestions. It is dispiriting!
I appreciate you taking the time to write about the latest novels you’ve read and recommend so thoughtfully. It’s exciting to find books that move us deeply. I agree that “Hamnet,” “All the Light We Cannot See,” and “The Book Thief” are all examples of world-class literature. Undoubtedly, I am not the only reader who has been profoundly affected by these masterpieces of literature.
I was interested in the book after reading your description of its “ineffably absorbing, sad, joyful, and beautiful” nature. It’s intriguing to learn that a novel that was published in 2006 and became a global success is still able to attract people today.
I recently read both “Gang of One” by Fan Shen, and “The Elimination: A Survivor of the Khmer Rouge…” By Rithy Panh.
Both are well written and illuminating, but incredibly depressing. I do think western advocates of socialism should read both of them.
Most of the fiction I have read lately is by authors already mentioned here.
I must once again praise Patrick O’Brian’s 20.5-volume Aubrey Maturin series as the greatest historical, escapist fiction ever. Jane Austen meets C.S. Forester but with more sex, booze, and blood.
The last novel that really knocked my socks off was Preparation for the Next Life by Atticus Lish. Currently reading David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon, a nearly incredible account of the Osage Nation murders of the 1920’s and the concurrent rise of Hoover’s FBI.
I’m just beginning “The Wager”. I really liked “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z”, so hoping this is as good.
“The Wager” is about a British vessel during the mid-1700s. I am just beginning this book and the descriptions of the conditions on the ship are graphic and harrowing. So far I’m engaged, but the drama hasn’t begun yet.