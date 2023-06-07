Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, “wait2” is a “resurrection from 17 years ago.” Anybody who takes the Bible even halfway literally has some ‘splaining to do: why didn’t Jesus come back when he said he would?
June 7, 2023
Basis for the legend of “The Wandering Jew”. If even just *one* person remained alive, the terms of the promise still could be met.
So if we were to toss the Wandering Jew and he landed on neither head nor tail but balanced on his pinky finger, would that disprove the salvation/damnation binary?
“some” indicates at least three in my book.
On the subject of Jesus returning, I recommend the novel “Jesus Christs” by A.J. Langguth (1968), which imagines Jesus Christ returning over and over again in different forms under different contemporary circumstances. A little dated perhaps, but still a stimulating and thought-provoking view of how he would react to more modern problems.