Coin-tossing and the sex binary

Yesterday I posted about the sex binary once again, this time giving a letter I wrote to the San Francisco Chronicle explaining the male/female binary in humans (and all other animal species, as well as most plants). My letter is archived here.
In it, I said this about the standard biological definition of biological sex, which is based on gamete size and the apparatus used to produce gametes:
This standard definition applies not just to animals but also to nearly all plants, and is indeed binary: only about 1 human in 5,500 is an exception.
Well, that statement brought out the Pecksniffs: those gender activists who are determined to claim that sex is a spectrum. To them, if exceptions are only 0.018%, as they are, well, that means that sex isn’t really a binary trait. (That figure comes from this paper on the proportion of intersex people born; but even those intersex individuals aren’t regarded as members of a “third sex”!) Only if there were NO sex-indeterminate humans would these people accept sex as a binary trait. (Again, even if intersex people were more common, they still wouldn’t be members of a third biological sex.) 0.018% exceptions is about as close as you can get to a binary.
I read somewhere else that the chances of a tossed coin landing on its edge—something I’ve never seen happen—is about 1 in 6,000, very close to the proportion of intersex individuals born. I checked out that coin-tossing figure, and it turns out to be true, at least if you’re tossing an American nickel. Click on the screenshot below to go to the Physical Review E paper that comes up with that figure:
They did a complicated calculation and came up with an equation for coins of various weights and sizes landing on their edge when tossed. Then they actually did an experiment using hexagonal brass nuts of various sizes that were tossed in the air. After that, they extrapolated to an American 5¢ piece, and got this:
Since the agreement between the model and experiment shows no systematic deviation as p gets smaller, it is tempting to extrapolate the curve to thicknesses of familiar coins. One example will be considered here, which is the American nickel (five American cents, 5p). The diameter of this coin is 21.25 mm and the thickness is 1.96 mm at the rim. This gives an aspect angle of 0.092 rad. However when tip-over angles are measured, the results are 0.037 rad for tipping over with the President’s head up and 0.051 rad for tipping over with the President’s head down. In other words, a slight disturbance of a nickel which is set up on edge on a level table is more likely to result in the coin falling over “heads. ” The experiment to verify this is entertaining and easy to perform. The difference between tip-over angles between heads and tails is reproducible among several coins of this denomination. If p=0. 04 is selected as a representative tip-over angle, the extrapolation of the model leads to a probability of landing on edge of 1 in 6000 tosses. This has not been tested experimentally.
Note that they didn’t have the moxie to toss a nickel thousands of times, but I’m betting that at least one reader of this site has seen a tossed coin land on its edge. And if that happens only once, the “heads/tails” binary is violated. I was amused at this, for when we toss coins, people call either “heads” or “tails”; they never call “edge”! Yet the chance of it landing on its edge appears to be about the same as the chance of an intersex individual being born. For all practical purposes, then, just as the heads/tails dichotomy is an effective binary, so is biological sex, which becomes indeterminate at about the frequency that a coin lands on edge.
Thus, the calculated chance of a tossed nickel landing on its side is almost the same as the chance of a human being born as an “intersex”, supposedly violating the sex binary by being neither male nor female. Yet we don’t, when tossing coins, say, “Call it: heads, tails, or edge.” If you’re going to insist that there be NO production of humans that are neither male nor female—even in a trillion individuals—before you accept a binary, you are being obtuse—and denying the reality of how nature really works.
And again, I emphasize that intersex individuals, or those of indeterminate sex, are not considered members of another sex, and so don’t violate the binary nature of biological sex. Further, I’ll note again that our concern and respect for individuals that become trans men or trans women has absolutely nothing with the frequency of intersex individuals in nature. Our treatment of gender-changing people is a question of civility and morality that should not be justified by referring to what we see in nature.
Finally, and I should have guessed this, there is indeed a video of two people tossing a nickel that lands on its edge. YouTube has it all! They don’t give the number of tries before the successes, though. And I think they’re tossing it in a way that maximizes the chance of the coin landing on its edge.
This is a great statistic to have. The popular press right now is full of people claiming that not only “intersex” but people with two fully functioning sets of genitals, is really quite common (“the average doctor in New York City will see two or three a month” or something similar was on Quora today).
It’s becoming part of the “new normal knowledge” in the world of gender lunacy.
I have never seen one case of a human with two fully functioning sets of genitals. As I’ve said, there are two cases of human hermaphrodites that were fertile, but one was fertile only as a male (producing only sperm) and the other as a female (producing only eggs).
I don’t see how it could even happen as both sexes require some fusion in the midline of initially bilateral structures…. and both sides are affected by the masculinizing effect (acting in trans) of the male gonad. Even to have one of each gonad would require the mosaic event to split down the midline. It doesn’t have to be “sided”.
Edge cases – always provoking harder thinking, and occasionally better thinking.
There are certain places in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld where it’s a good bet to call “edge” when one flips a coin, but EVEN THEN, it doesn’t change the heads/tails dichotomy…and, of course, it’s fictional. And, as you point out, the existence of rare individuals of indeterminate sex doesn’t constitute a third (or more) sex any more than having an occasional die accidentally stamped with two different “ones” and no “six” (for instance) would mean that there are anything other than six sides to a cube.
I had a nickel land on its edge once…
The 95% confidence interval (binomial distribution) for 1 out of 5500 is 0 – 0.1. Thus it is not distinguishable from 0 and hence, does not need its own category. Sex was, is, and will be binary.
You’re making an error here. They observed many more than 5500 people; you’re giving the error limit as if they’d observed 5500 people. In fact, the number observed is much, much higher than that and the error limit is lower. I don’t think you understand how error limits are calculated.
I was in college in the 70s. I was chatting with a physics professor and we decided to walk down to the department office where they always had coffee. I think it was 15 cents a cup, payment on the honor system. We both pulled change out, offering to pay for both. He said, “Let’s flip for it. You call.” Nickel went up, I called, it hit the table and spun around on its edge for a while and stopped. On its edge. We stood there in shock for a while and decided we would both pay for our own coffee. I said, “What do you suppose the chances are?” He said, “I don’t know. I suppose we could try to model it.” We never did, but it’s good to see that, 50 years later, somebody has.
I think this is a great way to look at the overall question of when the (in)frequency of a particular outcome means that we have to modify our entire approach to a situation. In this way, it is a sort of thought experiment that tests our mindsets by avoiding the emotionally charged aspect of the issue.
The idea that “sex is a spectrum” has for various reasons come to be the way of asserting that transgender is physically real. Declarations of respecting civility or morality do not address the issue there. Indeed, regardless of intent, it can come off as patronizing by appearing to dodge the matter of fundamental physical reality.
I do not know how to change the way this cycles around.
But it’s a red herring. Almost everybody who is transgender is anatomically unambiguous when it comes to sex.
No, what you reference is exactly the issue – is being anatomically unambiguous all there is? The idea is that there is something physical involved in transgender which is more than simple gamete biology, hence all the gesturing to the edge cases of sexual anatomy development. A view that anatomy is destiny goes down a path of arguing transgender isn’t physically real, which is again the driver of all this.
One way to change that is to ask for clarity about the claim that trans is physically real. The weak form of the claim is that males (females) exist who say they feel like women (men). This is of course true. The strong form is that humans have a gendered soul that’s present from birth, immutable, and knowable by introspection, but that’s also discovered gradually over time, may be fluid or changeable, and can be in conflict with a person’s sex. This is of course false: humans don’t have souls, the mind and brain are parts of the body and can’t be born in the wrong body, and it’s not possible for a male to have an inborn sense of what it’s like to be a woman (or a man). From that pov, trans is not physically real: one has to first experience being female (or male) to know what it’s like to be a woman (or a man). Trans people (especially trans men) get little glimpses of this when they take cross-sex hormones — see the many reports about changes in the sexual experiences of trans men on testosterone. Ironically, this contradicts the claim that trans people know *before* cross-sex hormones that they belong to the other sex.
“The strong form is that humans have a gendered soul that’s present from birth, immutable, and knowable by introspection, but that’s also discovered gradually over time, may be fluid or changeable, and can be in conflict with a person’s sex.”
Lindsay discusses parallels if gender ideology with Gnosticism and Hermeticism. In particular the “gnosis” part.
Make of it what you will – I never paid attention to Gnosticism or Hermeticism until now – but it makes me wonder if the fascination is a part of human nature.
I find this helpful :
https://newdiscourses.com/tftw-gender/
As well as any other entries on James Lindsay’s translations, e.g. problematization and in particular queer theory.
This is great! A detail I always wanted to know!
And I have to comment – perhaps only on one philosophical element in PCC(E)’s statement :
“Thus, the calculated chance of a tossed nickel landing on its side is almost the same as the chance of a human being born as an “intersex”, supposedly violating the sex binary by being neither male nor female. ”
I think I understand – if the remarkable coincidence of this observation is left as a remarkable coincidence (among possibly other remarkable coincidences) – and as I think we are doing here, then that is settled.
However, if there is an appeal of some sort made, would it be an appeal to Nature? A coin is a manufactured object. It is of course not “unnatural”, but can it be part of an “appeal to Nature” (or the naturalistic fallacy)?
It’s just meant to show that an event this rare isn’t said to affect the binary when we’re talking about coin tosses, but does when we’re talking about sex.
And somehow this attempt to re-write a century old definition of biological sex is supposed to accomplish … what? One scarcely understands what the point of all this is, although plain as day its supposed to somehow connect to instilling acceptance of LGBTQ people.
I don’t understand the logic of saying a classification is binary while simultaneously acknowledging exceptions. Call me a Pecksniff, but if a classification truly is binary, there can be no exceptions. Would it be fair to characterize the sex binary as a useful model in biology which is, ultimately, wrong? I’m alluding to George Box’s saying that “all models are wrong, but some are useful”.
Perhaps the exceptions to the sex binary have never been explanatory in any biological hypothesis, especially at a population genetics level. This is unlike the exceptions to, say, Newtonian mechanics that gave us modern computers (quantum mechanics) and GPS (general relativity). So, it may be tempting to assert that sex is truly binary because acknowledging otherwise has never been useful; however, I still think it is intellectually worthwhile to keep track of all the assumptions that undergird a model.
Sexual reproduction among Earth species takes two sexes. One that produces large immobile gametes, and one that produces small mobile gametes. One or the other by themselves can not sexually reproduce. There is no third, or fourth, or any other type that is necessary or that has every been observed to be involved in a successful sexual reproduction event. Intersex people either produce viable copies of one of the two types of gametes, in which case they may be able to successfully participate in sexual reproduction, or they don’t, in which case they can’t. That’s what makes sex, in the biological sense, binary.
It takes two different kinds of gametes for successful sexual reproduction. There aren’t any exceptions that I’m aware of. It seems like no one wants to say it, but intersex individuals, and similar, are not a different sex, they are individuals that are born with a defect compared to the general population. I hope it goes without saying that no one should be stigmatized in any way for being born with a defect of their sexual apparatus, or any other kind of defect.
I’d think it would be clear to most that it isn’t biologists that are making a naturalistic fallacy in this debate. Scientists like Jerry are not arguing that because biological sex is binary that Trans-peoples’ self image, or lived experience, are invalid. Or that it’s okay to treat them poorly or limit their rights. They are not committing the naturalistic fallacy here, that’s what the more fervent anti-Trans and Trans proponents do. Scientist like Jerry are simply defending the truth of biological sex.
Sadly, there will for a long time to come be people whose ideology compels them to seek to validate their positions on a hairsbreadth of hope. The best we can do—and should continue to do—is to provide factual rejoinders each time this hydra sprouts a new tentacle. The goal is not to convince the unconvinceable, but to provide facts for those who really want to know the truth. You’re doing a good job of it!
Well, consider the sheer number of individuals who believe propositions like the following. (1) It is possible to be “born in the wrong body”. (2) Dominion voting machines mysteriously changed millions of Trump votes into Biden votes. (3) Systemic white supremacy is deeply embedded in the subjects of Ecology, Chemistry, Human Genetics, and musical notation. (4) Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and George Soros ran a white slavery ring from the basement of a pizza place in Washington D.C. (5) African-Americans will be attracted to science if the names of some birds are changed. (6) Indigenous (Maori, Native American, etc.) concepts in astronomy will be helpful in space exploration. (7) Two of every kind of animal rode out the flood in Noah’s ark.
Given the ubiquity of these beliefs and similar ones, one has to wonder how the human species survived as long as it has. But it hasn’t been such a long run, come to think of it.
I wonder how (say) trinary sex would work in practice. If parents contributed an X, or Y, or Z chromosome how would the children gain their triploid chromosomes and how would their sex be decided? Perhaps parents would form triples rather than couples? But this seems rather fragile.
There is nothing non-binary about people with disorders (or differences) in sexual development, no matter how rare or common they are. There is no need to open the chink in the armour: “close enough for me”. No one ever produces a third type of gamete, nor does anyone ever produce a gamete on a spectrum between ovum and sperm. Two gamete types, that’s it. If a person with ovotestis did produce both gametes, — none has — that would not make him/her non-binary any more than petunias and tapeworms are non-binary. But because no one has produced both eggs and sperm, we can include in our definition of binary in humans the further statement: either of two gametes but never both.
If a human is born with no gonads at all, one can say from a reproductive point of view the person is sexless, but this is also true of normal fertile people who decide not to have children or who are not successful in attracting mates. Humans born without gonads will look enough like baby girls that they can be regarded as being females, indeed they may never suspect anything is wrong until puberty doesn’t happen. Since they look like girls on the outside and not at all like boys, there is no ambiguity in their presentation as girls -> infertile women. So even “sexless” doesn’t violate the binary.
Just for interest, I looked up the probabilities of poker hands. The one closest to the coin-on-edge outcome is four of a kind in a 5-card deal. This has the advantage of being able to be calculated explicitly but doesn’t address the binary question as nicely as the coin toss.
Four of a kind in 5-card poker: 1 in ~4000 hands