Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and National Gingerbread Day. The cookies are fine, but give me a warm gingerbread cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream melting over it.

It’s also the D-Day Invasion Anniversary and the anniversary of my late parents.

On top of that, it’s Atheist Pride Day, National Churro Day (cultural appropriation), National Yo-yo Day, National Applesauce Cake Day, National Higher Education Day, National Huntington’s Disease Awareness Day, and UN Russian Language Day, which isn’t going to go down well this year.

And there’s a new Google Doodle today, the winner of the annual national contest representing an idea. This year’s theme was “I am grateful for. . . ” and was won by Rebecca Wu, who was grateful for her sisters. Click the link to see her statement. Rebecca won a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school.

Here she is with her sisters:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the June 6 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Last weekend’s gun toll in Chicago: 9 dead, 37 people shot but survived. Brandon Johnson, our new mayor, promised to reduce crime, but he has a reputation for being soft on crime. He says that his plan to cut crime needs more time to work.

*It looks as if the Ukrainian “spring offensive” has begun, though Zelensky won’t admit it.

Ukrainian forces stepped up their artillery strikes and ground assaults in a flurry of offensive military activity that by Monday was raging along multiple sectors of the front line, American and Russian officials said. Ukraine has remained silent about military operations after months of preparing for a major counteroffensive in the war. But the American officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the surge in attacks was a possible indication that Kyiv’s long-planned counteroffensive against Russian forces had begun. The officials based their assessment in part on information from U.S. military satellites, which detected an uptick in action from Ukrainian military positions. The satellites have infrared capabilities to track artillery fire and missile launches.

One difficulty in determining the exact start of a counteroffensive, beyond Ukraine’s operational security measures, is that the fighting could well begin with feints or diversions that are hard to decipher. . . . The reported Ukrainian attacks were taking place to the east of where many analysts expected the counteroffensive to start. But even starting in that eastern area would allow Ukraine to try to accomplish the same goal: heading south toward the Sea of Azov and cutting the “land bridge” that connects Russian-occupied Crimea to Russia.

It would be lovely if Ukraine got Crimea back, but I’m not sure that even the Crimeans want that now. Good luck to Ukraine, but they really need to fix their uniforms (see next item):

*Speaking of Ukraine, the NYT also reports that Ukrainian soldiers are often putting Nazi symbols on their uniforms.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last year, the Ukrainian government and NATO allies have posted, then quietly deleted, three seemingly innocuous photographs from their social media feeds: a soldier standing in a group, another resting in a trench and an emergency worker posing in front of a truck. In each photograph, Ukrainians in uniform wore patches featuring symbols that were made notorious by Nazi Germany and have since become part of the iconography of far-right hate groups. The photographs, and their deletions, highlight the Ukrainian military’s complicated relationship with Nazi imagery, a relationship forged under both Soviet and German occupation during World War II. That relationship has become especially delicate because President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia has falsely declared Ukraine to be a Nazi state, a claim he has used to justify his illegal invasion.

But here’s the explanation:

Ukraine has worked for years through legislation and military restructuring to contain a fringe far-right movement whose members proudly wear symbols steeped in Nazi history and espouse views hostile to leftists, L.G.B.T.Q. movements and ethnic minorities. But some members of these groups have been fighting Russia since the Kremlin illegally annexed part of the Crimea region of Ukraine in 2014 and are now part of the broader military structure. Some are regarded as national heroes, even as the far-right remains marginalized politically. The iconography of these groups, including a skull-and-crossbones patch worn by concentration camp guards and a symbol known as the Black Sun, now appears with some regularity on the uniforms of soldiers fighting on the front line, including soldiers who say the imagery symbolizes Ukrainian sovereignty and pride, not Nazism. . . . So far, the imagery has not eroded international support for the war. It has, however, left diplomats, Western journalists and advocacy groups in a difficult position: Calling attention to the iconography risks playing into Russian propaganda. Saying nothing allows it to spread.

And one exmple (circle is mine):

In April, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry posted a photograph on its Twitter account of a soldier wearing a patch featuring a skull and crossbones known as the Totenkopf, or Death’s Head. The specific symbol in the picture was made notorious by a Nazi unit that committed war crimes and guarded concentration camps during World War II. The patch in the photograph sets the Totenkopf atop a Ukrainian flag with a small No. 6 below. That patch is the official merchandise of Death in June, a British neo-folk band that the Southern Poverty Law Center has said produces “hate speech” that “exploits themes and images of fascism and Nazism.”

The solution: if you’re courting the world’s good will, it’s not good optics to use a symbol that the SS used in World War II:

*It’s clearly a NYT day: here’s new op-ed. “I’m in high school. I hope affirmative action is rejected, and replaced with something stronger.” Stronger? What could that be? Well, the author is Sofia Lam, an Asian American, and she’s concerned about all people, regardless of ethnicity, that are denied the chance to go to college because of socioeconomic deprivation. She has a good solution of how to advance the deprived when the Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action:

Properly measuring a student’s achievement requires assessing the obstacles surmounted to attain it.

Our race-based system of preference, however, doesn’t seem to work this way. Underprivileged white and Asian American kids, including some living just a few miles from my house, do not benefit from affirmative action. How fair is a system that seems to give an affluent African American student an advantage over an underprivileged white or Asian American one, simply on the basis of skin color? If the current policy is struck down, colleges seeking to maintain a diverse student body will be compelled to focus on socioeconomic status instead of race. Doing so can result in racial diversity, but in a fairer way.

Of course we’ll still be faced with the problem of how much to lower the merit-based entry bar to admit the socioeconomically deprived, but somehow it seems fairer to put all people who lacked opportunity on the same scale rather than give preference to those with specified ethnicities.

* According to Wikipedia, the Benin Bronzes are

. . . a group of several thousand metal plaques and sculptures that decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin, in what is now Edo State, Nigeria. Collectively, the objects form the best examples of Benin art and were created from the thirteenth century by artists of the Edo people. The plaques, which in the Edo language are called Ama, depict scenes or represent themes in the history of the Kingdom. Apart from the plaques, other sculptures in brass or bronze include portrait heads, jewelry, and smaller pieces.

Many of them are gorgeous (see here), but hundreds were looted by the British at the end of the 19th century and now reside in the British Museum and othere European museums. They were clearly looted and belong to Nigeria. And museums were getting ready to give them back. Now, according to the NYT, “The repatriation of the Benin bronzes to Nigeria has hit a snag.” What’s the snag?

After years of ignored pleas and stonewalled requests, deals were finally coming together to return some of Africa’s most prized treasures to the continent. The Smithsonian Institution, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the German government announced they were returning scores of sculptures, plaques and ornaments, known as the Benin Bronzes, that British soldiers had plundered in 1897 from Benin City, in what is now Nigeria but was once the center of a kingdom. Plans were underway for a glittering new museum designed by the British Ghanaian architect David Adjaye to showcase and protect the returned treasures. But that plan has run aground since Nigeria’s outgoing president announced he had transferred ownership of the looted items to a direct descendant of the ruler they had been stolen from. At a moment when museums worldwide are trying to come to grips with contested artifacts in their collections, this development underscores how complex restitution efforts can be. The confusion began in March, when President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, who left office on Monday, issued a declaration handing over the artifacts — which include decorated brass plaques, carved ivory statues and ceremonial masks — to Ewuare II, the current oba, or ceremonial king, of Benin. It decreed that any returned artifacts “may be kept within the palace of the oba,” or in any location that he considers secure.

In other words, they are private property of the king, and that doesn’t seem right. But the oba says this:

The oba wants the bronzes displayed in museums in Nigeria and around the world, a representative of the royal family said, but the passing of the treasures into private hands spread anxiety among some museums that are negotiating returns of looted items to Nigeria.

Some museums are having thoughts about giving them back, though many others are saying they don’t care if they’re the king’s property so long as they go back to Nigeria. I guess I take the middle ground. They clearly should be returned to Nigeria, but, as with discussions of the Elgin Marbles, this should be done with the proviso that they belong to the country as a whole and should be exhibited to all in a museum. This should be part of a written agreement. It’s good that they’re going back, though!

*Robert Hanssen, who spied on the U.S. for Russia, and did plenty of damage to our national intelligence, died yesterday while serving a life sentence (actually, 15 consecutive life sentences) in America’s toughest prison, ADX Florence Supermax in Colorado.

Hanssen, 79, was found unresponsive at the supermax prison in Florence, Colo., about 6:55 a.m., according to a news release from the Justice Department. Medical staff tried and failed to save Hanssen, the release stated. The former FBI agent was sentenced to life in prison for espionage in 2002. His actions were so damaging that two decades later the FBI has a webpage explaining what Hanssen did and how they uncovered his ruse. Hanssen was arrested Feb. 18, 2001, for spying on behalf of Russia and the former Soviet Union, according to the FBI. He used the alias “Ramon Garcia” with his Russian handlers, with whom he exchanged highly classified national security information for $1.4 million in cash and diamonds. “The information he delivered compromised numerous human sources, counterintelligence techniques, investigations, dozens of classified U.S. government documents, and technical operations of extraordinary importance and value,” the FBI said.

Hansen was an FBI analyst who wanted the money from spying. Arrested in 2001, he spent his entire period of incarceration in the Florence prison—a tough go of it. Here’s his mug shot taken on the day he was arrested:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili wants to be an icon now: her smile is like that of the Mona Lisa.

A: What are you doing here? Hili: I’m pretending to be a Gioconda.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tu robisz? Hili: Udaję Giocondę.

********************

From Ben:

From Beth, a Bizarro Cartoon from Wayne and Piraro:

From Science Humor:

From Masih, revenge is a dish best served cold:

“I hope one day we will dance on your grave.” This quote is from an Iranian woman who is driving and playing music while passing the grave of the ayatollah who prohibited millions of women from dancing and singing. Now she wishes that the Islamic Republic will fall one day, and… pic.twitter.com/53uBN9tld1 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 5, 2023

From Simon, a flying squirrel with a penchant for drama. The last scene shows how they actually look from below when they’re gliding:

This flying squirrel faked his own death, and created a whole crime scene…for attention. I think I’m in love. pic.twitter.com/SZfrtNlDI0 — Sarah Bee🐝 (@BirrelleBee) June 3, 2023

Barry didn’t know this about the Godfather, and neither did I:

The Godfather's famous cat-in-lap scene was entirely unscripted. A stray cat randomly wandered onto the set, so Francis Ford Coppola grabbed it and put it in Marlon Brando's lap without a word. pic.twitter.com/vOoxUFMKw1 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) June 3, 2023

. . . and here’s that scene, one of the best in a fantastic movie:

A naughty cat painting sent in by Gravelinspector:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, mother and 8-year-old daughter gassed upon arrival:

6 June 1936 | A Czech Jewish girl, Eva Steindlerová, was born. She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt Ghetto on 16 October 1944 with her mother Gertruda. They were both most probably murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/J7T6KvH5bv — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 6, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. The first one is ineffably sweet, but be sure you put the sound up:

Watch this shy rescue cat start reaching his paw out to tap the shelter staff whenever he wants pets 🥺💞 pic.twitter.com/pgQpCZOQQm — The Dodo (@dodo) June 4, 2023

This was the day that they came down on the protestors at Tiananmen Square:

As ever on June 4th, this incredible picture of June 1989….. what a potential world was destroyed that day! pic.twitter.com/XzaBQlhEZP — Paul French 💙 (@chinarhyming) June 3, 2023

This is lovely to see but not super rare: I’ve seen something similar:

Caught a thunderstorm on video while flying from New York to Vancouver yesterday and it's the most incredible thing I've ever seen in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/nQPun0YMqo — shehroze (@rozenameh) June 3, 2023