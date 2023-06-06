Today’s batch of large format black-and-white plant photos come from reader Christopher Moss, whose captions and IDs are indented. You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Since you have expanded the definition of wildlife, I thought I send along some plant studies. They are all taken on film, indoors, and the medium format photos (the first four) used a strobe. All are taken on Ilford XP2 Super film, which is a black and white film made with the same chemistry as a colour film. It was produced when black & white developing at the High Street chemist had disappeared, and is usually developed in the same CD-4 process as colour films. I have found a way to develop it with (I think) superior results in traditional B&W chemicals.

Amaryllis, Hasselblad 500c/m, Planar 80mm/f2.8, Ilford XP2 Super, one monolight, Kodak HC-110, Hasselblad X1 scan: