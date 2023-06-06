Today’s batch of large format black-and-white plant photos come from reader Christopher Moss, whose captions and IDs are indented. You can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Since you have expanded the definition of wildlife, I thought I send along some plant studies. They are all taken on film, indoors, and the medium format photos (the first four) used a strobe. All are taken on Ilford XP2 Super film, which is a black and white film made with the same chemistry as a colour film. It was produced when black & white developing at the High Street chemist had disappeared, and is usually developed in the same CD-4 process as colour films. I have found a way to develop it with (I think) superior results in traditional B&W chemicals.
Amaryllis, Hasselblad 500c/m, Planar 80mm/f2.8, Ilford XP2 Super, one monolight, Kodak HC-110, Hasselblad X1 scan:
Bromeliad, Haselblad 500cm, Sonnar 150mm/f4, Ilford XP2 Super, Kodak HC-110, Hasselblad X1 scan:
Coleus, Hasselblad 500cm, Distagon f4/50mm, Ilford XP2 Super, ISO 100, Kodak HC-110, Hasselblad X1 scan:
Strelitzia, Hasselblad 500cm, Distagon f4/50mm, Ilford XP2 Super, ISO 100, Kodak HC-110, Hasselblad X1 scan:
Orchids, Nikon F6, AF MicroNikkor 2.8/105mm, Ilford XP2 Super, ISO 200, Kodak HC-110, Hasselblad X1 scan:
Orchid, Nikon F6, AF MicroNikkor 2.8/105mm, Ilford XP2 Super, ISO 200, Kodak HC-110, Hasselblad X1 scan:
3 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
B&W photograph can be spectacular! It emphasizes dynamic range, which color seems to mute. Very cool.
Really nice photography, especially the bromeliad and Strelitzia. I am skeptical of the ID of that “coleus” though.
Beautiful photos, remarkable effect.