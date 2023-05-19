This “spot the. . . ” post comes directly from Matthew, who probably took it himself. Can you spot the hawk? It’s not too hard. I’ve put the photo below so you can enlarge it, and the reveal will be at noon Chicago time.
Please don’t put the answer in the comments so that others can try. But you can write “Got it” or something similar if you spotted the bird.
Spot the hawk. The guy is flying a trained raptor (large kestrel) at Torrey Pines. pic.twitter.com/xKKQirtXcv
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 19, 2023
Spot it!
8 thoughts on “Spot the hawk!”
I’m pretty sure I see it.
I see it.
There it is.
Blurry – could be any bird, I think
OHHH I get it! Trained raptor flying! And that’s the Pacific!
Coooool,
Does “spot the ____” mean that it is recognizable as “____”?
I don’t think it does 🙂 I understand it to mean that there is a hawk in the picture and my job being to point to the representation, no matter how crude, of the hawk. I found a plausible smudge.
I got nowhere close here. However, the blob is significant. Some people got it.
Man, my laptop screen is dirty.