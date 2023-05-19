This “spot the. . . ” post comes directly from Matthew, who probably took it himself. Can you spot the hawk? It’s not too hard. I’ve put the photo below so you can enlarge it, and the reveal will be at noon Chicago time.

Please don’t put the answer in the comments so that others can try. But you can write “Got it” or something similar if you spotted the bird.

Spot the hawk. The guy is flying a trained raptor (large kestrel) at Torrey Pines. pic.twitter.com/xKKQirtXcv — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 19, 2023

Spot it!