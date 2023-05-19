Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, the “TGIF” Day. It’s May 19, 2023, and National Devil’s Food Cake Day. Why is it called “Devil’s Food cake?” There’s an article to be written about it based on this Wikipedia entry:

Devil’s food cake is a moist, rich chocolate layer cake. It is considered a counterpart to the white or yellow angel food cake. Because of differing recipes and changing ingredient availability over the 20th century, it is difficult to precisely qualify what distinguishes devil’s food from the more standard chocolate cake. However, it traditionally has more chocolate than a regular chocolate cake, making it darker in colour and with a heavier texture. The cake is usually paired with a rich chocolate frosting. Devil’s food cake was invented in the United States in the early twentieth century, with the recipe in print as early as 1905

It’s also Endangered Species Day, Jerusalem Day, NASCAR Day, National Bike to Work Day (I walk), National Pizza Party Day, World Family Doctor Day, Malcolm X Day (he was born on this day in 1925, and was assassinated 39 years later), National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day and Hepatitis Testing Day.

When I was in college, The Autobiography of Malcom X was must reading. Here’s the scene from the eponymous Spike Lee movie showing the moments leading up to his assassination. This is a fantastic scene, not only for the rolling take, but because they use the best soul song ever recorded (A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke). The movie should have won an Oscar. Denzel Washington plays Malcolm X, and for that he did win Best Actor.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 19 Wikipedia page.

*It’s been disclosed that Dianne Feinstein, 89, was sicker than we thought—but still refuses to leave the Senate.

When she arrived at the Capitol last week after a more than two-month absence recovering from shingles, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, 89, appeared shockingly diminished. Using a wheelchair, with the left side of her face frozen and one eye nearly shut, she seemed disoriented as an aide steered her through the marble corridors of the Senate, complaining audibly that something was stuck in her eye. Ms. Feinstein’s frail appearance was a result of several complications after she was hospitalized for shingles in February, some of which she has not publicly disclosed. The shingles spread to her face and neck, causing vision and balance impairments and facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus also brought on a previously unreported case of encephalitis, a rare but potentially debilitating complication of shingles, according to two people familiar with the senator’s diagnosis who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe it. Characterized by swelling of the brain, post-shingles encephalitis can leave patients with lasting memory or language problems, sleep disorders, bouts of confusion, mood disorders, headaches and difficulties walking. Older patients tend to have the most trouble recovering. And even before this latest illness, Ms. Feinstein had already suffered substantial memory issues that had raised questions about her mental capacity.

The grim tableau of her re-emergence on Capitol Hill laid bare a bleak reality known to virtually everyone who has come into contact with her in recent days: She was far from ready to return to work when she did, and she is now struggling to function in a job that demands long days, near-constant engagement on an array of crucial policy issues and high-stakes decision-making.

This is ineffably sad, even worse than RBG hanging on when she had cancer. For at least she could function, and Feinstein, bless her Democratic soul, cannot. She had a great career, and this is a terrible way to end it. There’s hard work to be done in the Senate, the close divisions mean that all hands need to be on deck, and it’s time for Feinstein to hang it up. (She already said she’d retire at the end of her term next year.) Should she do so, a replacement would be appointed by California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom.

*The Washington Post reports that at least seven states have enacted laws that can imprison librarians who provide certain books to kids. They don’t even have to be pornographic books!

Librarians could face years of imprisonment and tens of thousands in fines for providing sexually explicit, obscene or “harmful” books to children under new state laws that permit criminal prosecution of school and library personnel. At least seven states have passed such laws in the last two years, according to a Washington Post analysis, six of them in the past two months — although governors of Idaho and North Dakota vetoed the legislation. Another dozen states considered more than 20 similar bills this year, half of which are likely to come up again in 2024, The Post found.

Some of the laws impose severe penalties on librarians, who until now were exempted in almost every state from prosecution over obscene material — a carve-out meant to permit accurate lessons in topics such as sex education. All but one of the new laws target schools, while some also target the staff of public libraries and one affects book vendors.

One example is an Arkansas measure that says school and public librarians, as well as teachers, can be imprisoned for up to six years or fined $10,000 if they distribute obscene or harmful texts. It takes effect Aug. 1.

But what is a harmful text? None of the states (the censorious ones are shown below) specify either that or the definition of an “obscene” text. Is The Catcher in the Rye (an oft-banned book) in either category? Who knows? I agree that there should be policy, for surely you shouldn’t give Frank Harris to a 6 year old. But prison? That’s way too strong a punishment. And, of course, there’s the omnipresent question, “Who decides?” In this case, it’s apparently the courts, whose judgements will differ from state to state.

I’m betting this map of book banning jibes nicely with the map of states that severely restrict abortion.

*The ivory-billed woodpecker has long been thought defunct, but it refuses to lie down. I’ve reported on sightings of it in recent years, but none of these have been confirmed. Now there’s a new paper in Ecology and Evolution that again purports to give evidence for the bird. The Wall Street Journal reports on the fracas, but scanning the paper, I’m not convinced that the species is still extant. The photos and sightings might well be the smaller but similar Pileated Woodpecker. Others think so, too, and it’s important because the government is set to declare the ivory-bill extinct, which would save a lot of money. (People will keep looking on their own, of course.)

Ornithologists and researchers cite recent, grainy images of what they say suggests the ivory-billed woodpecker is indeed still alive. Others are pushing back, saying it is time to move on. “A suggestive video is not good enough,” says John Dillon, a past president of the Louisiana Ornithological Society and a member of the state’s rare-birds record committee. Mr. Dillon argues that all the time and money the government is spending on this woodpecker could be put to better use restoring wetlands and protecting wildlife that is irrefutably still alive. He isn’t trying to ruffle any feathers here, but says, “There’s not a lot of difference between finding the bird or proving that Noah’s ark was real.” The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has collected more than 200 comments on its proposal to end the woodpecker’s endangered-species status, and along with it, the funding to protect the bird’s habitat and population recovery. . . .In moving to declare the bird extinct, the agency cited the decline of its forested habitat and the woodpecker’s estimated 10-year lifespan, which would make the likelihood of its survival low, given the last clear, undisputed sighting was decades ago. The wildlife service noted that supposed sightings of the bird have been reported in recent decades. But it added there was no objective evidence, such as a clear photograph, to demonstrate it lives on. A final decision is expected this spring.

Birders have repeatedly combed the small area where the habitat is suitable for this bird, but no clear evidence has emerged. My view is the one expressed in this song:

*The Free Press has a good essay (“Miracles and madness: Israel at 75“) on the founding of Israel, and on the profound problems it now faces, written by rabbi and author Daniel Gordis. There’s a good take on the serious issues of internal division, but it’s too long to summarize, so I’ll just post a bit of history and a video clip.

Seventy-five years ago this week, the art museum in the young city of Tel Aviv—which then had less than 200,000 inhabitants—was packed for an unusual ceremony. The Jewish community of Palestine (known as the yishuv) was about to perform a resurrection: 36 men and one woman were about to sign Israel’s Declaration of Independence, ending almost 2,000 years of Jewish homelessness, and reestablishing political sovereignty in the Holy Land for the first time since the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE at the hands of the Romans. There is a brief film clip of David Ben-Gurion—the man who had led the yishuv for more than a decade and would soon become the new state’s first prime minister—proclaiming with a tremulous voice, “We hereby declare the establishment of a Jewish state in the Land of Israel, to be known as the State of Israel.” Those who have heard that clip dozens of times may well have never asked themselves what might seem an obvious question: Why is it that we only hear the “We hereby declare” portion of Ben-Gurion’s reading the Declaration aloud? Why not the rest? And nothing else from the proceedings? The only moving picture camera around belonged to a cinematographer who owned a company that produced weekly newsreels. At the last minute, the government-in-waiting commissioned him to film the momentous occasion, but he had only four minutes of film in stock to cover a ceremony that was expected to last a half-hour—there was not enough film to record a moment that would alter the history of the Jewish people, and in some ways, much of the world. Ben-Gurion therefore arranged to signal him at the most important points in the proceedings to indicate when the camera should roll. After the ceremony, though, the new state’s press handlers cut up the film into four parts and sent them out to various news agencies for use in newsreels. As a result, less than a minute of the original movie survived in Israel.

The clip showing the declaration of Israel’s independence:

Scarcity was hardly the nascent country’s only problem: even in the immediate aftermath of the Holocaust, international support for the creation of a Jewish state was tepid at best. Just six months earlier, in November 1947, the United Nations General Assembly had voted—by the slimmest of margins—to create two states in Palestine, one Jewish and one Arab. A majority of two-thirds was required, and in the days leading up to the vote, it was far from certain that the Zionist delegation had the votes. Today, it is virtually impossible to recapture the tension in the room. The vote took only three minutes, but what was at stake was nothing less than the future of the Jewish people. Resolution 181, commonly known as the “Partition Plan,” passed—but barely. The vote was 33 in favor, 13 opposed, and 10 abstentions. Matters would soon get more ominous: on April 3, Sir Alan Cunningham, then serving as the British high commissioner to Palestine, wrote in his weekly intelligence briefing, “It is becoming generally realized. . . that the United States [sic] aim is to secure reconsideration of the Palestine problem by the General Assembly de novo.” Merely four months after the vote, before Israel even existed, the United States was spearheading a move to undo the resolution. But Harry Truman, sensitive to the potential electoral costs of reversing the U.S. position, at first wavered but then stood by America’s original stance in favor of partition. Both the Jews and the Arabs in Palestine were disappointed by the borders the UN allocated to them, but while the Jews agreed to the plan, the Arabs rejected it. They made clear that if a Jewish state was created, they would attack it. When, six months after the UN vote, in May 1948, the British were about to depart Palestine, the leadership of the yishuv had to decide whether to act on the UN’s endorsement of the idea of a national home for the Jewish people and declare statehood. There was nothing easy about the decision. If they did not declare independence, the opportunity might never return. If they did, five neighboring Arab states had vowed to annihilate them.

Israelis thought the chance that the Arab armies would destroy the new state was about 50/50, but nevertheless, the Jews persisted. The article goes on to relate what the victors accomplished.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s words are enigmatic:

Hili: We have a problem. A: What problem? Hili: Reality has caught up with us.

In Polish:

Hili: Mamy problem. Ja: Jaki? Hili: Dogoniła nas rzeczywistość. And a photo of Szaron by Paulina:

From the Now That’s Wild FB page:

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy on FB:

From Ant. I’ve learned that the majority of animal photos on the Internet are manipulated, often when it comes to color but sometimes they’re completely bogus, like this one that was going the rounds:

From Masih, three sentenced to death for protesting a woman beaten to death for not wearing her hijab properly. Oy!

This is the handwritten note from inside the prison which these three political prisoners, ask people: «#DoNotLetThemKillUs.»

The regime is planning to execute #SaeedYaghoubi, #SalehMirhashemi, & #MajidKazemi for the crime of protesting the brutal death of #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/fVKYCiXdep — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 17, 2023

From Luana, a new woke term! Petro-masculinity!

A penguin parade from Malcolm. How can you not find these birds adorable?

From Barry, who says, “I would love to know what the bird thinks it’s doing here”:

When your yoga instructor is a flamingo.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7K3U1E25Cb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 30, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a five-year-old girl, gassed upon arrival:

19 May 1938 | A Polish Jewish girl, Debora Klementynowska, was born in Białystok. In 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/zn6oSs157t — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 19, 2023

And this is a real movie made of a victim before she died—the first such movie we’ve had on this site:

19 May 1943 | 9-year old Sinti Anna Maria (Settela) Steinbach was deported with 244 Roma & Sinti from Westerbork to #Auschwitz. She was filmed by Rudolf Breslauer. Setella perished in the camp with her mother, four siblings, aunt & two nephews. pic.twitter.com/hWFubNiiF5 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 19, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb, still in La Jolla. First, a lovely spider:

Yet another observation on @inaturalist of that small unidentified Leucauge spider from the rain forests of Sri Lanka, with three shiny red spots on its globular abdomen, which builds an inclined orb web beside forest trails.https://t.co/lhlO01fJrB — Priyantha Wijesinghe (@elaphrornis) May 18, 2023

Fortunately, these kittens were rescued:

“She thinks of them as her babies” ❤️ https://t.co/IsSsidKxWY — The Dodo (@dodo) May 18, 2023

I’ve never heard of such cinemas! Eating popcorn would be off limits, I bet.

Watching JAWS (1975) at a Float-In-Cinema. pic.twitter.com/mwuNYTmO37 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) May 17, 2023