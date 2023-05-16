Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Oy! It’s Tuesday (the Cruelest Day), May 16, 2023, and National Barbecue Day. Now THIS PHOTO BELOW is barbecue, Texas style, taken on my Pandemic Barbecue Jaunt in April, 2021. It’s at my favorite in the area: Black’s BBQ in Lockhart, Texas, a tiny town with three famous BBQ joints. Shown: a BBQ beef rib with pickles, raw onions, beans, potato salad, and a jalapeño corn muffin. (Sweet iced tea not shown.)

I’ve tried BBQ all over the US, and in my view Texas style brisket and smoked beef is the best.

It’s also Biographer’s Day,(but which biographer?), Dinosaur Day, Love a Tree Day, National Mimosa Day, and National Coquilles St. Jacques Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 16 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Turkey’s election this weekend was indecisive: Erdogan, unfortunately, beat the more liberal and democratic Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 4.6%, but neither got more than 50% of the vote. There will thus be a runoff.

Turkey’s nail-biter election will go to a runoff, election officials announced on Monday, extending a pivotal vote that has demonstrated that the incumbent, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is still a formidable political force, despite his failure to secure a first-round victory. Turkey’s Supreme Election Council said the runoff would be held May 28 after official preliminary results showed that Mr. Erdogan had won 49.5 percent of votes and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 44.9 percent, with nearly all ballots counted. Mr. Erdogan, who has led Turkey for 20 years, appeared to be in a strong position to emerge with another five-year term. After a tumultuous night during which the rival camps each accused the other of rushing to declare results in advance of official tallies, both sides said early on Monday that they would accept a runoff — and predicted they would prevail. Sunday’s voting was closely watched around the world for how it could shape the course of Turkey, an important NATO ally with a wide array of diplomatic and economic ties across continents. Of particular interest was the fate of Mr. Erdogan, who has often flummoxed and frustrated his Western partners, including the United States, and faced growing discontent amid high inflation and the destruction wrought by earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 in southern Turkey. Before the vote, most polls suggested a slight lead for Mr. Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a newly formed alliance of six opposition parties. But the results showed Mr. Erdogan’s enduring appeal and influence.

As the paper notes, this is the first runoff Presidential election in Turkey’s history, the turnout was about 90%, and, given the parliamentary elections, it looks as if Erdogan has the edge. The article adds that Erdogan “escalated his criticism of the United States, even claiming on the eve of the elections that President Biden was seeking to topple him.” The man is a wannabe autocrat, and I’m very afraid he will win the runoff.

*From reader Ken:

Republicans sure have a right-to-life view when it comes to fetuses, but not for felons. I oppose all forms of capital punishment, and won’t vote for anyone who campaigns on it. Even Biden said he would do away with the federal death penalty in the last election, But he hasn’t done squat, and even now Justice Dept. attorneys are fighting to get people executed. That was a campaign promise I counted on.

*Uh oh: woke language is changing once again. The NYT reports that “Diversity and Inclusion” is changing to “Diversity, Incllusion, and Belonging,” and that the tradition DEI, “Diversity, equity, and inclusion” will presumably become “Diversity, equity,, inclusion, and belonging.”

Interest in creating more inclusive workplaces exploded after George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Many corporations turned their attention to addressing systemic racism and power imbalances — the things that had kept boardrooms white and employees of color feeling excluded from office life. Now, nearly three years since that moment, some companies are amending their approach to D.E.I., even renaming their departments to include “belonging.” It’s the age of D.E.I.-B. A new initial, but, curiously, it’s not for the marginalized: Some critics worry it’s about making white people comfortable rather than addressing systemic inequality, or that it simply allows companies to prioritize getting along over necessary change. “Belonging is a way to help people who aren’t marginalized feel like they’re part of the conversation,” said Stephanie Creary, assistant professor of management at the Wharton School of Business who studies corporate strategies for diversity and inclusion. She believes an abstract focus on belonging allows companies to avoid the tough conversations about power — and the resistance those conversations often generate. “The concern is that we are just creating new terms like belonging as a way to manage that resistance,” Ms. Creary said.

Ms. Foster contends that as a practical matter, there will be no equity if the people in power — “the straight white male”— feel excluded from the conversation. The people traditional D.E.I. practitioners “most want to enroll are the people they’re isolating and honestly ostracizing,” she said. This seems to me palpably ridiculous. Am I going to feel more “included” if they slap the word “belonging” onto “DEI”? Do they think I’m stupid? This is just a semantic embellishment to make those who are easily gulled suddenly get with the program. But the program won’t change.

*From yet another of the Discord leaks, we find out that the head of Russia’s paramilitary and merecenary Wagner group offered, on a condition, to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine!

In late January, with his mercenary forces dying by the thousands in a fight for the ruined city of Bakhmut, Wagner Group owner Yevgeniy Prigozhin made Ukraine an extraordinary offer. Prigozhin said that if Ukraine’s commanders withdrew their soldiers from the area around Bakhmut, he would give Kyiv information on Russian troop positions, which Ukraine could use to attack them. Prigozhin conveyed the proposal to his contacts in Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, with whom he has maintained secret communications during the course of the war, according to previously unreported U.S. intelligence documents leaked on the group-chat platform Discord. . . .Prigozhin has publicly feuded with Russian military commanders, who he furiously claims have failed to equip and resupply his forces, which have provided vital support to Moscow’s war effort. But he is also an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who might well regard Prigozhin’s offer to trade the lives of Wagner fighters for Russian soldiers as a treasonous betrayal. The leaked document does not make clear which Russian troop positions Prigozhin offered to disclose.

Not being stupid, Zelensky isn’t going to accept this proposal:

Two Ukrainian officials confirmed that Prigozhin has spoken several times to the Ukrainian intelligence directorate, known as HUR. One official said that Prigozhin extended the offer regarding Bakhmut more than once, but that Kyiv rejected it because officials don’t trust Prigozhin and thought his proposals could have been disingenuous.

This is not, however, going to make Putin happy. Besides, Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut are hanging in there, exhausting Russian troops while preparing for their own Spring offensive. Still, I don’t see a viable end to this conflict, not as long as Putin is in power.

*By god, this is too damn much. THE GOVERNMENT IS THINKING OF BANNING CHOCOLATE MILK FROM SCHOOLS! As a child, I simply couldn’t STAND regular milk, and so I dutifully paid my 2¢ every day in school for my half pint of the brown stuff. But of course the Leisure Fascists are always busy. The problem, of course, is sugar:

Chocolate milk, long a school-cafeteria mainstay, could be coming off the menu. Concerned about the amount of added sugars children are consuming, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering a ban on flavored milk— including chocolate, strawberry and other varieties—in elementary and middle schools when it adopts new standards for school meals.

The issue has divided parents, child-nutrition specialists, school-meal officials and others. Supporters of restricting flavored milk say it has added sugars that contribute to childhood obesity and establish preferences for overly sweet drinks. But opponents, including the dairy industry and many school districts, say removing it will lead to children drinking less milk. “We want to take a product that most kids like and that has nine essential nutrients in it and say, ‘You can’t drink this, you have to drink plain’?” asked Katie Wilson, executive director of the Urban School Food Alliance, which represents 18 of the largest school districts in the country. “What are we trying to prove?”

I tell you, I would not have drunk any milk in school if they didn’t have chocolate milk, and I’m not obese. If they’re worried about sugar, can’t they put Splenda in the milk instead? The next thing you know, they’ll be saying that ketchup isn’t a vegetable.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s being dramatic:

Hili: Every day we cross some boundaries without even noticing it. A: That’s true but not every stream is the Rubicon.

In Polish:

Hili: Codziennie przekraczamy jakieś granice, nawet tego nie zauważając. Ja: To prawda, ale nie każdy strumyk jest Rubikonem.

And a photo of the affectionate Szaron:

********************

From Jean, an Amy Hwang cartoon:

From the Not Another Science Cat Page on FB:

From Nicole:

From Masih, a very sad scenario:

In a white wedding dress on her wedding day, Arzoo visits the grave of her brother, Peyman Menbari. He was a protester and the Islamic regime murdered him. At the grave, Arzoo says to whoever killed her brother, “that one day we will sing a victory song on your grave”. pic.twitter.com/VqtCtLB2EH — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 13, 2023

From Malcolm, a nuclear reactor starts up:

Nuclear reactors start-ups (sound on 🔊) Watch the classic blue glow of the Cherenkov radiation, characteristic of an underwater nuclear reactor. The sharp sound heard is when the faster-than-sound movement occurs [read more: https://t.co/Tm6Mz7lK7K]pic.twitter.com/4GWwCnuHnj — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 14, 2023

From Dom, a great bird photo:

You know how it is, you're leaning against a stone wall halfway up a cliff trying to spot Puffin and Chough among the thousands of Guillemot and Razorbill when a Raven lands behind you with a Kittiwake egg in its bill…#YnysMôn #Anglesey #SouthStack pic.twitter.com/Sm3GYpr4h2 — David Bradley (@sciencebase) May 14, 2023

From Barry, who says, “Fisherman rescues monkey from a fishing net. There’s going to be some serious imprinting!”

We have the ability to be decent. Let’s pic.twitter.com/cUCOGmmElW — Slater Jonathan (@SlaterJonathan4) May 1, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 13-year-old girl gassed upon arrival:

16 May 1931 | A Czech Jewish girl, Hana Bradyová, was born in Nové Město na Moravě. She was deported from #Theresienstadt Ghetto to #Auschwitz on 23 October 1944. She was murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/tfXk1gU14t — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 16, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb, who’s digging through the Crick archives in La Jolla. First, an Irish Virgin Mary (watch the second one):

Ugh ok caption version that Twitter didn’t cut off for no reason. Sorry to the readers. pic.twitter.com/t5QxNrgcyM — Shane Daniel Byrne (@ShaneDanByrne) April 7, 2023

Dude, the working cat, could stand to lose some weight. Sound up:

Cats who are better than humans at their jobs 😹 pic.twitter.com/nbm3XpE6ri — The Dodo (@dodo) May 15, 2023

A funny tweet acting out a real situation. Elsevier is the biggest leech in the scientific publishing biz:

Elsevier is losing editors pic.twitter.com/FDaQFe1eqS — Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) May 14, 2023