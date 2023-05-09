Does apple cultivation reflect bigotry?

You can’t make this stuff up. Here we have a doctoral student in horticulture at Cornell arguing that people’s penchant for cultivated apples as opposed to their sour wild ancestors reflects a bias against historically excluded communities. (He calls the ancestors “wild-type” apples, but I’ve never heard them called that. “Wild type” is a largely outdated term in genetics referring to the product of the most common variant of a gene. For example, if you’re dealing with the “vestigial” mutant, which shrinks the fruit fly wing down to a nubbin, the alternative gene form that produces the normal wing is called the “wild-type” allele, producing a “wild-type” phenotype with normal-sized wings. Usually we refer to the wild ancestors of a species as just “wild” apples.)
But I digress: here’s the article from Cornell’s research site about how our attitude toward apples reflects bigotry. Click to read about the stuff that you couldn’t make up.
First, a note. DNA work shows that all varieties of eating apples descend from a single species of wild apple, Malus sieversii, found in the mountains of central Asia, though there may be some genes from other Malus species. Most varieties of apples, like my favorite, the Granny Smith (crispy and tart!), have come from selective breeding of mutants arising in M. sieversii descendants, and thus could be said to belong to that species—just as all cat breeds could be said to belong to Felis silvestris lybica, the ancestral subspecies. But in the past, commercial apples have indeed been produced by crossing M. sieversii with other species of Malus, a genius that includes all the species of crabapples. These hybrids are called “applecrabs,” though I don’t think I’ve ever eaten—much less seen—one.
But I digress. The student, Andrew Scheldorf (who is said to identify as queer and uses the pronouns “he/they”), is doing the same thing, trying to produce new apple varieties at Cornell by incorporating genes from crabapples via crossing. It’s not a new method, though the article argues it is. Here’s the article’s description of Scheldorf’s work:
Have you ever tasted a wild apple? Unlike the domesticated apple, there are several species of wild apples, and most are likely to set your teeth on edge. But wild apples have evolved through natural selection over millions of years, and many are better equipped than domesticated varieties to survive in less-than-ideal conditions.
Understanding the desirable traits of wild and domesticated apples is the business of Andrew Scheldorf (he/they), a fifth-year doctoral student in horticulture. They work in the fruit physiology and climate adaptation lab in Geneva, directed by Jason Londo, School of Integrative Plant Science, Horticulture, where they study an apple tree population created by crossing the domesticated apple, Malus × domestica, with a wild species that originated in western Asia, Malus prunifolia. [JAC: that’s a crabapple species.]
The crossbred population displays a wide range of traits, some of which are prized by growers. “I look at a number of different traits in this population, including fruit size, fruit mass, sugar, acidity, tree architecture, phenolic compounds, total tannins, disease resistance, vigor, and storage ability,” Scheldorf says.
Scheldorf noticed that roughly half of the apples harvested from the population held up well during extended storage. But the other half lost soundness, becoming soft and mushy. Intrigued, Scheldorf used genotypic information and the fruit’s storage time to conduct a Genome-Wide Association Study (GWAS). Based on the results, they believe they have identified a gene that affects the shelf life of apples.
“This is a prime case in understanding what novel and useful traits can come from wild species.”
Breeders have long thought that crossing wild-type apples with the common domesticated apple would yield small, discolored, unpalatable fruit that would be of no interest to the consumer. Even if the fruit were sturdier and the trees more disease resistant, growers believed the fruit would not be marketable.
Scheldorf’s work upends conventional wisdom. “My population has shown that, with careful selection of the wild species parent—and some patience—you can get commercially viable fruit with some of the genetically and physiologically useful traits from the wild species,” they say. Their findings could be valuable both to geneticists and apple breeders. “This is a prime case in understanding what novel and useful traits can come from wild species,” Scheldorf says.
Well, so far so good, except for the mistaken claim that crossing commercial apples with crabapples is the revival of a discarded idea. It’s been done for a long time (since the 19th century), as you can see by reading about “applecrabs” (see also here), which are already sold and eaten. We already know that hybrids between domesticated and crabapples are commercially viable; you can buy the trees!
Well, I learned something. But then things go downhill as Scheldorf can’t resist analogizing the reluctance to eat sour wild apples with bigotry against marginalized people:
Scheldorf identifies as a member of the queer community. As they have sought to improve domesticated apples by drawing on the genetic diversity in wild apples, they have also felt the lack of diversity in plant science, and in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields in general. They suggest that the way wild-type apples have been discounted can be seen as emblematic of how people from historically excluded communities have for centuries been shunted aside, forgotten, or disallowed in science, math, and engineering fields.
“I started to see an interesting parallel between wild apple species and historically excluded communities in STEM and academia more broadly. While both offer alternative solutions to major issues and lessons to make things more just and equitable, they both have been largely excluded from the spotlight,” Scheldorf says. “I saw how people were treating me and others in the queer community differently. In STEM we are taught to not insert ourselves into our research, don’t let your personality, your opinions, your standpoints in. Anything that does not fit the idea of a scientist is not allowed. Queer aesthetics, queer personalities—they are not super encouraged.”
No. Just no. People don’t like to eat wild apples because they are sour, not because they’re the fruit equivalent of homosexuals. Once again, things go off the rails when someone tries to claim bogus parallels between nature and human culture. Further, it doesn’t take a gay person to come up with the idea of crossing crabapples with domestic apples to create different fruits: that was done over a century ago—by William Saunders, among others.
The rest of the article is about Scheldorf’s desire to purge biology of non-inclusive language. I won’t go into it except to give one example:
Drawing upon their own experiences and their work with Biodiversify, Scheldorf is writing a paper about the distortions and misconceptions caused by gendered terms in science pedagogy. All sorts of human assumptions are embedded in words like male and female, mother and father, Scheldorf points out. “Nature is more complicated than the stereotypical gender binary,” they say. “Explaining [plant reproduction] in male and female terms makes it more difficult for the general public to understand how the mechanisms actually work.” Instead of male and female, they recommend using terms that describe anatomy: stamen-containing or pistil-containing, seed-bearing parent or pollen-bearing parent. “In all the conversations I had that were referencing this, people walked away feeling like they understood things better,” they say.
This is the same motivation that gave us the term I used in a post earlier today: “bodies with vaginas” as a substitute for “female”. Does that terminology make us understand things better? Even in the plant example, I disagree.
This is what steeping kids in the victim mindset does: it makes them see bigotry, trauma, and “harm” to themselves everywhere. Even in apples!
Also, does this mean we need to go back to the way produce was in the times before, say, the 18th or 19th centuries? Is our so-called “improvement” of produce really just the colonization of it? Because produce was shit back then. I mean, this is what the inside of a watermelon looked like in 17th century Europe: https://i.pinimg.com/originals/04/64/0c/04640cc8fa7d2f2e8c2cde77c8375ef4.jpg
Aside: does anyone else find phrases like “domesticated apple” amusing? It just conjured images of an apple with a leash on it, being walked by its owner or sitting out in the yard like the good little apple he is! Although perhaps that image is the result of my privileged colonialist mindset, enslaving apples with leashes because I unconsciously see them as analogues of BIPOC and queer peoples, and so that I may control the bodies of such peoples for my own benefit.
Or, as the saying goes, “how do you like them apples?”. As for terminology, I have to recall my graduate student days, when I belonged to a small group of geneticists (including my PhD advisor) who rode motorcycles. We called our gang, of course,
Oh my goodness. How did this happen to our beloved science? How can such nonsense be taken seriously?
Cosmic Crisp are my favorite apples. They are sweet and have a satisfying crack when bitten into. Someone should tell this young scholar that it’s all about the taste and has nothing to do with historically marginalized peoples.
Where is the dissertation advisor in all of this? A good one would quietly take his student aside and implore him not to ruin his career before it even gets started.
Among other reasons, Scheldorf’s piece is misleading in giving the impression that the existing varieties don’t include ones with substantially extended keeping time. There are some varieties that can, if stored properly, last until May and which also have exceptionally good flavor.
I don’t understand these pronouns–“He” and “They” are both subjective pronouns, one first person singular, the other first person plural. I thought the pairings were supposed to be subjective/objective.
Next up from academia: why people who don’t like to eat wild oranges are heteronormative bigots!
Also, I can’t help noticing that Scheldorf’s attempt to avoid “the stereotypical gender binary” by insisting on “stamen-containing or pistil-containing” and “seed-bearing parent or pollen-bearing parent,” merely produces more binaries that are just renamed versions of what he wants to avoid.
Sometimes discrimination just means knowing what tastes good. My father would have said that the real issue is that there are so many good varieties of apples that one know longer sees in stores.
With the red delicious variety topping the apples that one should no longer see in stores.
“Does apple cultivation reflect bigotry?”
In a sense, yes.
The apple orchard — or, “apple orchard” — being a cis-het white social construct, organizes not a textual nihilism, nor a neo-capitalist reversion, but replicates the sexist sub-text of our racist paradigm itself.
In a sense, prior generations of oppression (e.g. the ancestral apple farmer bigots) are focused in a Foucaltian modal-deconstructivist realism.
If textual neodeconstructivist theory holds, we have to choose between the
materialist paradigm of consensus (e.g. apple juice) and Sartreist absurdity (e.g. apple cider).
At last, it is in Borat where bigotry’s reach was articulated with utmost clarity, in the declaration :
“Great Success!”
Of course. Plants have sex. So naturally the banners of careerist virtue signaling are spreading from the animal kingdom to the plant kingdom. I only wonder why it took so long. So for a source of pollen we need to say stamen-containing parent bc we can’t be sure if that flower did not identify as a pistil bearer!
If it hasn’t happened already, the terminology in electrical wiring will have to be seen as an enforcement of oppressive heteronormative roles. So references to male and female plugs of course need to be expunged.
“bodies with vaginas” as a substitute for “female”
Not all bodies with vaginas are female. To use a specific example, Caster Semenya was thought to be female with he was born in rural South Africa (based on observable anatomy). He is actually a 46,XY male with a DSD.