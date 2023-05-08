Monday: Hili dialogue

Top of the week to you! It’s Monday, May 8, 2023, and National Coconut Cream Pie Day (remember, if you see “Creme” in the name, stay away). When made well, it’s a great pie:

It’s also Great Lakes Awareness Day, Iris Day, National Give Someone a Cupcake Day, National Have a Coke Day, No Socks Day, Victory in Europe Day, and its related observances, including Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War, and, finally White Lotus Day (Theosophy) and World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

Finally, it’s Teacher’s Day and the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week, celebrated with this Google Doodle (click to see where it goes):

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 8 Wikipedia page.

*Another week, another mass shooting in America—this time in Dallas Texas. At least eight were killed, not including the murderer, who was killed by a cop on the scene, and eight are injured.

A gunman opened fire at a crowded mall outside Dallas on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least seven before a police officer killed him, the authorities said, turning a busy afternoon of shopping into a chaotic and tragic scene. At a news conference Saturday night, Brian E. Harvey, the chief of police in Allen, Texas, did not identify a gunman but said the person acted alone. A federal law enforcement official on Sunday identified the gunman as Mauricio Garcia, 38. Chief Harvey said a police officer, who was on an unrelated assignment at the mall at the time of the shooting, heard gunfire, rushed toward it and killed the gunman. A spokesman for Medical City Healthcare, which was treating several victims at three trauma facilities, said the ages of the injured ranged from 5 to 61.

The gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. at the Allen Premium Outlets as throngs of shoppers filled the outdoor mall, which is about 25 miles north of Dallas and has more than 120 stores. Videos circulating on social media show people dashing for shelter or running through a parking lot as loud popping noises can be heard in the background. Seven people, including the gunman, were pronounced dead at the mall. Officials could account for at least nine people who were transported to hospitals, but more victims may have been taken in private vehicles, the Allen fire chief, Jonathan Boyd, said. Two of those died later. Three were in critical condition and four in stable condition. Here’s the toll for just the last week, twelve dead. Last weekend, a gunman killed five people in Cleveland, Texas, near Houston, after he was asked by neighbors to stop shooting in his yard. He was captured after a multiday manhunt. On Monday, a registered sex offender fatally shot six people, including his wife and three of her children, near Tulsa, Okla., before turning the gun on himself. On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at a medical office building in Atlanta, killing one and injuring four others. That, too, led to a manhunt before the suspect was caught.

The gun? Apparently an AR-15 style semiautomatic weapon. These having no good use in defending yourself, they should simply ban them.

*The motive? Perhaps, says the WaPo, white supremacy:

The gunman who opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb Saturday, killing at least eight people, was a man in his early 30s who may have had white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs, people familiar with the investigation said Sunday. Mauricio Garcia, a local resident, had multiple weapons on him and in his nearby car, said people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.

They said a patch the gunman was wearing on his chest at the time of the shooting suggested the potential white supremacist leanings. Authorities have not released a motive. Of course not. Even if he was a white supremacist, unless he targeted non-white people, or left some manifesto, we may never know. In the meantime, here’s the weaselly statement of grief by the governor of “Wild West” Texas, Greg Abbott, who was a leader in loosening the state’s gun restrictions: Abbott told Fox that his priority in response to mass killings is to address mental health crises, rather than tighten gun regulations. (Research shows that stricter gun laws could lessen the severity of mass killings and may decrease overall gun violence.) “We’ve got to find a way in this country where we can once again reunite Americans as Americans and come together in one big family and in that regard, find ways to reduce violence in our country,” Abbott told the TV network. How about starting with banning assault-style weapons? What a dork! And the NYT reports that there’s no impetus in the Texas legislature to regulate guns: After months of pleading for more gun control measures, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children died in a mass shooting, was told by the Republican leader of the State Senate to stop bringing up gun legislation or be barred from speaking at all. In the State House, Republican members talked and joked among themselves as another Democrat, Representative Jarvis Johnson of Houston, rose to discuss gun control. “This is not a joke — this is real,” he shouted from the lectern at his colleagues on Friday. “Children every day are dying.” It was only hours later that gunfire again ripped apart the daily life of people in Texas.

*While the horse won the Kentucky Derby, it was marred (as thoroughbred races so often are) by the death of several horses around Derby time.

After seven deaths raised questions about the future of horse racing, Mage earned a surprising Kentucky Derby victory on Saturday, capping a nerve-rattling day that included two more fatalities ahead of the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race. Mage, a 15-1 shot, had only one win in his career, giving little indication that he could triumph against 17 rivals in a race that is not kind to the inexperienced. Still, he made a gutsy stretch run, overtaking Two Phil’s to his inside and winning by a length. Mage, who didn’t race as a 2-year-old, ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57. . . .Earlier in the day, Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, and Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, were euthanized after being injured in their races, becoming the sixth and seventh horses to have died at the track in recent days. “It’s a very difficult subject to touch upon,” said Ramiro Restrepo, part of Mage’s ownership and a blood stock agent. “I’m sure there’s going to be some investigations done as to the reason behind that, and hopefully that provides a few more answers.” The string of horse deaths was on the mind of some Derby-goers. “It’s concerning, and I hope they’re quickly trying the best they can to correct whatever’s going on,” said Michael Freeze, who along with his friend dressed up as jockeys. “They need to do whatever is best for the horses, and the sport in general.” . . . The deaths included Derby contender Wild On Ice. Two of the horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was indefinitely suspended by the track, although investigators have yet to determine a cause for the deaths of his horses.

I wonder how many deaths of these magnificent creatures are enough to stop thoroughbred racing. Apparently there is no limit. Once when I lectured at the University of Kentucky, the department treated me to a visit to the local track to watch the races. I was entranced—until a horse fell down. Immediately a truck drove onto the track, and several guys put a cloth barrier around the fallen steed while they EUTHANIZED IT. (This is the preferred way of dealing with foot and leg injuries, as these fragile horses won’t stay still enough to allow them to heal.) That was the end of my wanting to see any more races, and I haven’t since.

*If you’re a royal-watcher, the WSJ has a long article about how Prince Harry was relegated to the cheap seats at the coronation, and how the rupture between him and the Royals continue. I see Harry and Meghan as sort-of grifters, dissing the royals while making millions on it. But then again I’m not keen on the Royals, either.

Prince Harry sat several rows back in Westminster Abbey on Saturday watching as his older brother, Prince William, knelt and pledged loyalty before his father, King Charles III. The moment, halfway through the king’s coronation, was a striking image of a family disunited and a reminder of the differing paths the two royal brothers have taken in the last three years. . . . On Saturday, Prince Harry was in London for a whistle-stop tour without his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Both had been invited to the service, but Ms. Markle opted to stay in California with her children. During the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry walked down the aisle greeting people and sat in the third row alongside a cast of minor royals, to watch as Charles whispered, “Thank you, William,” as the heir swore fealty to the monarch. . . .That he attended at all was seen by some royal watchers as a sign of a detente of sorts. After Queen Elizabeth II’s death last September, King Charles addressed the nation and named the Sussexes to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” But that new life overseas has been predicated on what Britons would call “spilling tea” on the monarchy. Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spare,” published in January, described King Charles as aloof—a father who didn’t hug his son when telling him of his mother’s death—and painted a picture of the monarchy as an ossified institution out of touch with modern Britain. He and his wife produced a Netflix series highlighting the direct links between the slave trade and the monarchy, a reputational blow for an institution that is trying to present itself as representative of a diverse Britain. . . . The airing of the family feud has dented Prince William, Prince Harry and the king’s standing in the public’s imagination, polls show. But in the U.K. it hasn’t landed a fatal blow on the Windsor franchise. “The more Harry attacks the monarchy, the more people like them because they have behaved with dignity,” says Angela Levin, a royal author of “Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.” Britain’s monarchy still has solid backing among the public and support for an elected head of state remains a constant low.

And look at the dosh that Harry and Meghan are raking in (this is in addition to Harry’s book, of course, which must have made a pretty penny):

It is unclear where the prince takes the royal row next. At Netflix, where the couple signed a production deal worth a reported $100 million, several shows and movies are in development, including a documentary on the Invictus Games that Prince Harry has supported in the past,

“Spilled tea,” as the tabloid press calls it.

*Given what the Nazis did to the Netherlands (home of Anne Frank, of course), and how they treated Dutch Jews, I was appalled to read about this behavior. I don’t think it should be illegal, as I’m a hard-line free speech advocate, but really, some Dutch people did this?

Some 154 soccer fans were arrested by police in The Netherlands late Saturday evening after singing an antisemitic soccer song, including lyrics referencing the burning of Jews and the Nazi party’s military branch, the SS. The fans were reportedly riding the subway en route to the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam ahead of a game when they began singing the antisemitic anthem. “My father was in the commandos, my mother was in the SS, together they burned Jews because Jews burn the best,” the fans sang. In a statement, Dutch police said that “supporters were asked several times to stop singing” but refused to do so. Authorities arrested the men on “group insult” charges and fined them each $570. The detained men were fans of the AZ Alkmaar soccer club, which was facing off against Amsterdam’s Ajax, a team which has been historically associated with Jews. “The Central Jewish Committee is satisfied with the decision to intervene and tackle antisemitism one step at a time,” said the head of the local Jewish advocacy group, Chanan Hertzberger, in a statement to Dutch media. The match between Ajax and AZ Alkmaar ended in a goalless, 0-0 draw. Notably, just a few days before that match, there was antisemitic chanting at a previous game between Ajax and Feyenoord. At that game, which took place on April 5th, a supporter of Feyenoord yelled “Hamas, Hamas, all the Jews to the gas,” outside of the stadium. Other Feyenoord fans cheered and repeated the chant. Naomi Mestrom, the director of Dutch-Jewish NGO CIDI, told RTL News that the incident made her feel “despondent.” Mestrom said that antisemitic chant was “downright Jew-hatred,” emphasizing that her organization would help authorities identify the man who started the chanting. “Hamas, Hamas, all the Jews to the gas”? What the holy hell is going on over there?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a joke to Paulina, who took the picture:

Paulina: You look like a wild cat in a jungle. Hili: Yes, in a jungle where forsythias grow. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Paulina: Wyglądasz jak dziki kot w dżungli. Hili: Tak, w takiej, w której rosną forsycje.

Lagniappe: A photo of Hili’s house right now:

********************

From Stash Krod: the invention of the real Viking helmet as depicted forty years ago by Gary Larson in The Far Side.

From Barry:

A grammatical discussion from Merilee:

From Masih, Iranian women continue to defy the hijab ban:

The struggle of Iranian women with the Islamic Republic over the mandatory hijab continues. This time the women of Shiraz participated in athletics competitions without the mandatory hijab. The prosecutor of Shiraz says that he has summoned the offenders, but the government's… pic.twitter.com/XDKOacWOYC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 6, 2023

From Malcolm, “Gatekeeper Cat”:

From Barry, who notes that “The biggest mystery in the universe is cat behavior”:

Greg tells me that this is normal mating behavior in this species (red-eared sliders), and the male is the slapper while the female is the slappee:

turtle slap pic.twitter.com/5Dfw7MA8Sd — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) May 6, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a mother and one-year old child gassed upon arrival:

8 May 1941 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Diena Hilda Akker, was born at the Hauge. In November 1942 she was deported to #Auschwiz with her mother Frida. They were both murdered in a gas chamber right after the arrival selection. pic.twitter.com/erg6ftQwvK — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 8, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a cat and chicks (sound up):

A cute cat petted by a chick pic.twitter.com/CZia3RvKHx — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) May 6, 2023

Lots of puns and jokes in this Big Mystery thread:

someone very mysteriously dumped 3-400 pounds of pasta in the woods in old bridge, nj …… i need to know everything pic.twitter.com/z6D1e7u2JJ — pasta girl (@worrystonee) May 2, 2023

Matthew loves Mars! See the rover at the left?

NASA's Perseverance rover (left edge) captured by the Ingenuity helicopter from about 200m away on April 23, 2023 during its 51st successful flight on Mars. This is my edit of the original color camera image (https://t.co/cFmybmZoZa) adjusted to color as our eyes might see it. pic.twitter.com/wTF6vjggu0 — Jason Major (@JPMajor) May 2, 2023