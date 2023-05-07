“The Reformers”: a new three-part documentary on the “Grievance Studies” hoaxers

Surely all of you know the trio who perpetrated the “Grievance Studies Affair“, exposing the abysmally low standards of ‘scholarship’ pervasive in some fields of the humanities. Wikipedia has a big article on it, but I’ll just give two paragraphs:

Mike Nanya, an Aussie filmwriter and director, is putting out a three-part series of this documentary, which he calls “The Reformers.” The first episode, 13 minutes long, is available for free here on his Substack site “The Process”. You can access the other episodes on other parts of that site, but I’d recommend subscribing if you want to watch all three parts. I’ve watched the first part, and want to see the rest, but I think I’ll first make a donation. Click below or on the link above to see the first episode; the rest are on Nanya’s site.

Things get plenty weird around 11 minutes in as Peter and Richard Baldwin (who loaned his name to the enterprise) confect one of the crazy articles.

Now I know there was a lot of outrage elicited by this hoax, with the most common response being, “Well, every field has some crazy papers.” Yes, ’tis true, but nearly as crazy or as numerous as in “studies” areas of the humanities. I personally found it not only amusing, but also edifying: it showed that Alan Sokal’s hoax, which involved only the journal Social Text, was not a one-off. And I’ve put up some pretty wild stuff on this site, like papers about feminist glaciology and the racism of pumpkins, yogurt, and Pilates. But now that the rot has been exposed, I see no point in making further hoaxes.

Anyway, have a look if you’re intrigued.

