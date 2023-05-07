“The Reformers”: a new three-part documentary on the “Grievance Studies” hoaxers

Surely all of you know the trio who perpetrated the “Grievance Studies Affair“, exposing the abysmally low standards of ‘scholarship’ pervasive in some fields of the humanities. Wikipedia has a big article on it, but I’ll just give two paragraphs:
The grievance studies affair, also referred to as the “Sokal Squared” scandal, was the project of a team of three authors—Peter Boghossian, James A. Lindsay, and Helen Pluckrose—to highlight what they saw as poor scholarship and eroding criteria in several academic fields. Taking place over 2017 and 2018, their project entailed submitting bogus papers to academic journals in cultural, queer, race, gender, fat, and sexuality studies to determine whether they would pass through peer review and be accepted for publication. Several of these papers were subsequently published, which the authors cited in support of their contention.
. . . Boghossian, Lindsay, and Pluckrose wrote 20 articles that promoted deliberately absurd ideas or morally questionable acts and submitted them to various peer-reviewed journals. Although they had planned for the project to run until January 2019, the trio admitted to the hoax in October 2018 after journalists from The Wall Street Journal revealed that “Helen Wilson”, the pseudonym used for their article published in Gender, Place & Culture, did not exist. By the time of the revelation, 4 of their 20 papers had been published; 3 had been accepted but not yet published; 6 had been rejected; and 7 were still under review. Included among the articles that were published were arguments that dogs engage in rape culture and that men could reduce their transphobia by anally penetrating themselves with sex toys, as well as Adolf Hitler‘s Mein Kampf rewritten in feminist language.[2][4] The first of these had won special recognition from the journal that published it.
Mike Nanya, an Aussie filmwriter and director, is putting out a three-part series of this documentary, which he calls “The Reformers.” The first episode, 13 minutes long, is available for free here on his Substack site “The Process”. You can access the other episodes on other parts of that site, but I’d recommend subscribing if you want to watch all three parts. I’ve watched the first part, and want to see the rest, but I think I’ll first make a donation. Click below or on the link above to see the first episode; the rest are on Nanya’s site.
Things get plenty weird around 11 minutes in as Peter and Richard Baldwin (who loaned his name to the enterprise) confect one of the crazy articles.
Now I know there was a lot of outrage elicited by this hoax, with the most common response being, “Well, every field has some crazy papers.” Yes, ’tis true, but nearly as crazy or as numerous as in “studies” areas of the humanities. I personally found it not only amusing, but also edifying: it showed that Alan Sokal’s hoax, which involved only the journal Social Text, was not a one-off. And I’ve put up some pretty wild stuff on this site, like papers about feminist glaciology and the racism of pumpkins, yogurt, and Pilates. But now that the rot has been exposed, I see no point in making further hoaxes.
Anyway, have a look if you’re intrigued.
h/t: Colin, for alerting me to the videos