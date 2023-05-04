Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the affect heuristic

Yesterday’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “affect,” came with an Internet link:

That’s a “yes” from me. The Affect Heuristic: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affect_heuristic

Here’s the first para of that Wikipedia page:

The affect heuristic is a heuristic, a mental shortcut that allows people to make decisions and solve problems quickly and efficiently, in which current emotion—fear, pleasure, surprise, etc.—influences decisions. In other words, it is a type of heuristic in which emotional response, or “affect” in psychological terms, plays a lead role.[1] It is a subconscious process that shortens the decision-making process and allows people to function without having to complete an extensive search for information. It is shorter in duration than a mood, occurring rapidly and involuntarily in response to a stimulus. Reading the words “lung cancer” usually generates an affect of dread, while reading the words “mother’s love” usually generates a feeling of affection and comfort. The affect heuristic is typically used while judging the risks and benefits of something, depending on the positive or negative feelings that people associate with a stimulus. It is the equivalent of “going with your gut”. If their feelings towards an activity are positive, then people are more likely to judge the risks as low and the benefits high. On the other hand, if their feelings towards an activity are negative, they are more likely to perceive the risks as high and benefits low

Go here if you want to read a bunch of quote favoring “gut thinking.”

And le strip, which, as usual, shows the boys denigrating something of which they themselves are guilty.