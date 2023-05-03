An article in the New England Journal of Medicine proposes racially segregated “affinity groups” in med schools

The New England Journal of Medicine is one of the world’s best medical journals but, as with every other big-name medical journal, including the Journal of the American Medical Association and Lancet (see below) it’s surrendered to the ideology of Progressive Authoritarianism. The article below, which you can access free online, calls for the creation in medical schools of race-based affinity groups: moderated learning sessions consisting solely of members of self-identified ethnic groups: blacks, “all other people of color” groups, probably mostly Hispanic and surely not Asian, and white. (These sessions in fact are already being conducted at the University of California at San Francisco medical school [UCSF].)

Three things strike me about this article. First, the endeavor is probably illegal, as it in effect sets up parts of med-school curricula that are segregated: off limits to all but members of certain races. The article at bottom by Stanley Goldfarb suggests that lawsuits will be filed against med schools who try to do stuff like this.

Second, and more important, the way the article describes these groups makes them into Kendian and DiAngelo-ian sessions in which people of color are given free rein to voice their experiences as evidence of pervasive and structural racism in medicine, while the “white” affinity groups appear to be flagellation sessions in which students are informed of their guilt and complicity in white supremacy and racism, said to be pervasive in medicine and in med schools. Not surprisingly, the article gives no evidence for structural racism in med schools—that is, institutionalized practices that are implicitly racist. But similar assertions about other areas of academia also lack evidence. We’re apparently supposed to take the ubiquity of structural racism in academia as “conventional wisdom.”

Third, the curriculum comes straight out Critical Race Theory. It’s all there: pervasive oppression with race-based victims and oppressors, intersectionality, the structural nature of racism, racism as a power differential used to maintain white supremacy, and so on. In other words, the basis for the segregated curriculum is ideological and divisive.

I suggest you read the short piece yourself to see how horrifying this curriculum really is. But it’s on the way to a med school near you, only the law can stop it, and it seems to rest on the fantasies of virtue-flaunting academics who have no idea what they’re doing but feel they have to do something. Such is the craziness of today’s world.

Click the screenshot below to read the “perspective”. And don’t think that because this is a perspective, it isn’t the view of the journal itself, for the NEJM would never publish anything critical of endeavors like this:

Here are the first couple of paragraphs. See if it doesn’t sound to you like every other self-indicting area of scholarship, larded with CRT jargon. Bolding is mine.

As academic medicine begins to recognize and examine racism as the root cause of racially disparate health outcomes, we need curricula for training physicians to dismantle the systems that perpetuate these inequities. Since traditional approaches to medical education are themselves founded in inequitable systems, new approaches are essential. Racial affinity group caucuses (RAGCs) are one such approach.1 RAGCs are facilitated sessions involving participants grouped according to self-identified racial or ethnic identity to support integration of antiracism curricula into clinical practice. Used as part of a broader antiracism and antioppression curriculum, racial affinity group caucusing engages participants in critical introspection through the lens of their own racialized experience and enhances learning by building community and encouraging praxis, the integration of theory, self-reflection, and action.2,3 Such caucusing, which some Indigenous scholars believe derives from an Algonquin term meaning a group gathering for wise counsel, involves a thoughtful and purposeful approach to dialogue. Founded on legacies of colonialism and racism, medical education has historically centered White learners and continues to perpetuate structural racism.4 Pedagogical approaches often center White learners and ignore the differential impact of content on BIPOC learners (Black, Indigenous, or people of color) with personal experiences of racism that are nuanced and have been informed by interactions and observations over their lifetimes. Immersion in the existing medical education system can therefore be retraumatizing, resulting in imposter syndrome, heightened anxiety, and a reduced sense of belonging. Especially as we seek to recruit more medical students who are BIPOC, we need to recognize this harm and encourage pedagogical approaches that support the needs of BIPOC learners [JAC: “BIPOC” apprently include both black students and “all other people of color”, presumably mostly Hispanics].

Do I really have to go through the indictment of medicine for ongoing and pervasive racism, said to perpetuate white supremacy and structural racism even today, or the accusation that medical education centers “White learners”? Where are the examples? There are many serious indictments here, but the only evidence given in the notes is that black medical students don’t do as well as white or Asian ones. That, of course, could have causes other than ongoing structural racism. (I am not denying that there are likely some racists or racist acts in medical schools, but am dubious that racism is embedded in very the structure of the curriculum and that effacing it requires “affinity groups” of the kind outlined.)

Here’s how the article discusses the three types of groups and what they do.

Black affinity groups:

RAGCs for Black learners provide a setting that centers Black experiences as the norm and celebrates diverse Black perspectives. This environment buffers participants from (often daily) experiences of micro- and macroaggressions, structural inequities, and isolating siloes in predominantly White institutions. RAGCs also allow Black learners to explore their experience of racism and contextualize their understanding of antiracism without the burden of educating or taking care of non-Black colleagues, and without facing the otherwise-common denial, gaslighting (undermining another person by causing them to doubt their own perceptions and experience), and White fragility. RAGCs are conducive to in-depth exploration of internalized racism, and they allow for individual and collective expression of everything from joy to rage without fear of repercussion.

Isolating siloes, gaslighting, and White fragility—straight out of DiAngelo. Don’t forget “praxis”, which is mentioned in other places.

“Other people of color” affinity groups

RAGCs for people of color similarly provide participants opportunities to build community, deepen their understanding of and healing from racism, and express a full range of emotions. BIPOC affinity groups acknowledge the intersectional and evolving nature of personal, racial, and cultural identities and honor each participant’s multidimensionality. With this foundation, BIPOC learners are better equipped to interrogate the impact of racism, including how their own communities perpetuate colorism, colonialism, xenophobia, and anti-Black racism.

Note in the last sentence that people of color are themselves to be taught how “their own communities perpetuate colorism, colonialism, xenophobia, and anti-Black racism.” I find this intriguing. Who thought up this kind of indictment? Are member of this group to be taught that they’re bother oppressor and oppressed?

White affinity groups.

White trainees benefit from facilitated discussions in which they consider and are challenged by frameworks for dismantling centuries of socialized misconceptions about race and racism. RAGCs for White learners differ from other White-dominated spaces in allowing participants to be held accountable without burdening or retraumatizing BIPOC colleagues who are affected by racism. In RAGCs, White participants can learn to be thoughtful allies who are less dominating in integrated spaces, to elevate the voices and leadership of BIPOC colleagues, and to iteratively reevaluate their own internalized racism and sense of superiority that can obstruct antiracist commitment and action.

This is, of course, not a “safe space” for whites, nor a place where they can affirm their identity. Rather, it’s where are told why they are responsible for racism, how they have internalized it, how they participate in white supremacy, and what they are to do about it (their goal is to become thoughtful “allies”). It really sounds like a struggle session of the Marxist stripe: a class in “J’Accuse”. Does anybody really think that this, in combination with the other two RAGCs, is going to improve the condition of minorities?

General issues:

We believe that to effectively implement RAGCs, medical education programs should consider some key factors. Caucusing should occur within the context of a general antiracism curricula that is integrated into medical training. Given the often painful, emotional, and profoundly personal nature of the content, RAGCs require facilitators with the advanced skills necessary to guide people navigating these discussions and mitigate the potential for retraumatization. Facilitators must have keen awareness of how racism operates at all levels, and recognize that anti-Black racism is endemic to the culture of medicine. In our experience, successful implementation of RAGCs requires explicit support from program leadership and involvement of leadership and learners early in the planning process.

If this isn’t ideological, making a number of assumptions that are unsupported but adhere to Critical Race Theory, I don’t know what is. It distresses me that time devoted to learning how to cure people (and probably a LOT of time) is to be diverted to learning either how you’re either an oppressor or one of the oppressed. This curriculum will breed resentment in whites who are told that, even though they don’t know it, they are all Klan members on the inside; and it will embed victim mentality in BIPOC students. Is this healthy?

And if there is to be discussion, let it be among people of all groups together, who, after all, are going to have to learn how to interact with patients of all ethnicities after they leave the classroom. For doctors, the world, including clinics and hospitals, is not segregated. Putting students in isolated groups this way will simply breed in all of them—BIPOCs and whites both—a sense of anger and resentment that doesn’t bode well for anything. It is telling that although these curricula are already being used in places like UCSF Medical School, all the authors can do is report that things look okay:

In our initial review of this pedagogical approach, students and trainees indicated that RAGCs provide an improved sense of belonging and a safe space where BIPOC learners can reclaim their voices; such caucusing supports participants’ efficacy in applying an antiracism approach with their patients and colleagues.

Of course—what else could they say? Yes, maybe they have anecdotal self-report, though no data are given, but I’m not buying this approach until I see some data instead of simply enthusiasm expressed by a bunch of virtue-signaling academics.

I saw the piece below at the Free Press this morning (click to read). It reprises things we’ve talked about before, but I want to quote only one bit below. The author, Stanley Goldfarb, is involved in bringing lawsuits against schools that practice segregation in this way, and, as you can read, he’s been pretty successful. That’s because segregation is against the law.

In his discussion, Goldfarb brings up the basis for his lawsuits:

Our argument is that medical schools are engaging in racial discrimination in service to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We have filed more than seventy complaints with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which exists in large part to investigate schools that discriminate based on race, color, ethnicity, sex, age, and disability. Surely the radical activists never expected anyone to turn the administrative state against them, but that’s what we did. And it worked—even under the Biden administration.

He then gives examples of successes in eliminating institutionalized segregated education in med schools before mentioning the NEJM article above:

Even the highly touted New England Journal of Medicine is pushing for race-based segregation in medical schools. Last month, the journal published an article by several doctors and academics at the University of California–San Francisco and UC–Berkeley, calling for the expansion of “racial affinity group caucuses,” or RAGCs, for medical students. “In a space without White people,” the authors write, “BIPOC participants can bring their whole selves, heal from racial trauma together, and identify strategies for addressing structural racism.” The RAGCs include a caucus for white-only medical trainees, as if this would lessen objections to an agenda that has nothing to do with healing and everything to do with identity politics.

I just thought of another bad side effect of this curriculum: if it really does breed anger or resentment, you’d better pick a doctor from your own racial group.

