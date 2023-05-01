Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday and the FIRST DAY OF MAY; yep, it’s May 1, 2023. I always celebrate May Dayt by playing Julie Andrews’ rendition of Lerner and Loewe’s “The Lusty Month of May” from Camelot. The 1960 play was made into a movie, but Andrews turned down her role as Guinevere, and was replaced by the Vanessa Redgrave, who could sing, but not nearly as good as Julie.

They don’t write Broadway songs (or musicals) like this any more. Great tune, and lots of clever (and internal) rhymes.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 1 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*As I recall (though I may be wrong), Trump didn’t give the traditional Presidential stand-up comedy shtick at the Annual White House Correspondents’ dinners, but Biden does. He did it two nights ago, and, as the NYT reports, he finally got a chance to make fun of Fox News.

Whatever news gods decided that the cable television stars Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon should be fired the same week that President Biden was scheduled to give a funny speech ribbing the news media certainly were generous in providing fresh material. And Mr. Biden took advantage on Saturday night as he gleefully mocked some of his favorite foils. In his annual appearance at the black-tie White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, the one night a year that a president is expected to play a stand-up comic, Mr. Biden made the most of the opportunity with some timely skewering of those who usually skewer him — most notably Fox News, which fired Mr. Carlson on Monday just days after settling a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

But instead of letting you read about it, why don’t you just listen to Biden’s remarks yourself in the video below. Unfortunately, he decided to make a speech about Americans held in Russian captivity before getting funny, but you can skip that and start at about 7:45. He gets in a good shot at Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s not as funny as Obama, but at least he’s tolerable as a humorist. But then in the last five minutes he reverts to politics again. “Our administration did great things.” The dinner isn’t really the place to start running for reelection.

*As part of the pandemic-induced drive to raise prices but being sneaky about it, many restaurants are, according to the NYT, skipping the free bread and serving a “bread course” for which you are charged. (You’d never see that in France!)

At Nura, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, it’s two fresh rounds of butter-drenched naan, nestling a pair of warm Parker House rolls. At Dauphine’s, in Washington, D.C., it’s fat slices of sweet potato brioche with buttermilk biscuits and a demi-baguette. Bird Dog, in Palo Alto, Calif., serves everything-togarashi challah — a Jewish-Japanese hybrid — and at Audrey, in Nashville, there are burnished orbs of Appalachian salt-risen bread. At a certain tier of restaurants, the bread has been good for decades. But now it has emerged as a course of its own. “Our Breads,” declares the menu at Marcus Samuelsson’s Hav & Mar, in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. At Le Fantastique, in San Francisco, the “Bread & Butter” gets equal billing with the mains: $12 for a baguette with smoked-peppercorn-and-yuzu-kosho-infused butter. Hav & Mar’s basket with Ethiopian-influenced teff buttermilk biscuits and sweet blue cornbread is $19, Nura’s basket is $21 and both offerings come with an assortment of dips.

Twenty bucks for bread? Even if it sounds good, that is a ripoff. But they have an excuse:

“Yes, flour is cheap,” said the chef and restaurateur Greg Baxtrom, whose Rockefeller Center restaurant, Five Acres, serves a laminated carrot curry milk bread accompanied by a copper ring of fresh pea butter for $14, “but labor is expensive.”

I’m sorry, but I’m morally opposed to paying for bread. What’s next, a water course? They already have that: Badoit, Perrier, and other fancy waters. But never in France will I pay for water when you can order a free “carafe d’eau”.

*Palestine is going to continue its “pay-for-slay” program (also called “The Palestinian Authority Martyr’s Fund“) in which Palestinians convicted of harming or killing Jews in terrorist attacks get payments for themselves or their families while they’re in prison. And remember, money that America gives to Palestine eventually finds its way into these funds. That means YOUR taxpayer dollars.

The PA government recently approved its 2023 budget. Presenting the budget to the cabinet, Shtayyeh explained that the budget included a deficit of US$610 million. While acknowledging that the PA’s terror reward payments are causing financial damage to the PA, Shtayyeh clarified that the PA has no intention to abolish the payments: Shtayyeh: “The Israeli monetary deductions and the decrease in the number of donors are meant to pressure us and subdue us, but everyone knows that we will not trade in policy for money, and what is important is that we rely on each other and understand the reality we live in.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, April 4, 2023]

Fortunately, Israel has a way of taking back that money from Palestine:

“The Israeli monetary deductions” Shtayyeh complained about, refer to deductions made pursuant to Israel’s Anti-Pay-for-Slay law. The law, passed in 2018 with the assistance of Palestinian Media Watch, provides that Israel must deduct from the taxes it collects and transfers to the PA, the sum the PA spent in the previous year paying salaries to imprisoned and released terrorists and allowances to the wounded terrorists and the families of dead terrorists – cumulatively known as the PA’s Pay-for-Slay policy. Since the law was first implemented in February 2019, Israel has made decisions to deduct 2,479,478,454 shekels – a sum equivalent to the PA’s Pay-for-Slay payments in 2018 through 2022. As of the end of March 2023, Israel had actually deducted 2,014,058,985 shekels, and the remainder will be deducted during the rest of 2023. According to the law, the sums deducted are frozen and held till such a time when the PA abolishes its policy.

But, as noted above, the Palestinians still underwrite terrorism despite the economic loss to the rest of the country. This shows where their priorities are. (And yes, the American taxpayer does subsidize this, for our government gives $$ to Palestine, with the caveat that it can’t be used to pay terrorists, but of course this just frees up money from other sources that can now be used to pay terrorists!

It’s a travesty that the pro-Palestinian and anti-Israelis groups ignore this “pay for slay” policy. Can you imagine the field day that the American media would have if they discovered that Israel was paying its own civilians to kill Palestinians, and gave them a salary if they were caught? The world would be outraged! But when the Palestinian Authority does it, well, it’s business as usual. The old double standard.

*Part of the “Hanoi Hilton,” the infamous North Vietnamese prison where downed American airmen were kept during the Vietnam war, has now been salvaged and is on display at the American Heritage Museum outside Boston. (I believe John McCain was kept there.) A fascinating article at CBS News describes the prison, its horrible torturous regimen, and the reactions of former prisoners who visited the exhibit.

Robert Shumaker, who was shot down in 1965, said, “You’re on top of the world, flying this fighter that could go a thousand miles an hour, you know? You’re invincible. And there you are on the ground, you know, and reduced to almost being an animal.” Often injured when they bailed out, the pilots were abused by angry villagers, given crude medical care, and held under not just harsh, but cruel conditions. Shumaker showed Martin leg irons that were applied to those who “misbehaved.” “They’d lock your ankles in here,” he said. “How long would they leave you in those things?” Martin asked. “I was in it for, I think, maybe two or three weeks or so.” And worse, much worse, awaited them in a place called the Knobby Room – the torture room where the Vietnamese would try to extract information from the prisoners. “I was tortured 12 times,” Shumaker said. Drawings by Mike McGrath show us exactly what that torture looked like. “They put your arms behind your back and they’ll cinch up your elbows until your ribs start pulling apart here,” McGrath said. “Then they rotate over your head until your shoulder dislocates, and no man can stand the pain.” Shumaker noted, “They ran a metal bar down my throat to keep me from screaming.” What were they trying to get out of you? Shumaker said, “They just wanted to get propaganda statements out of us, about how we (according to them) bombed churches and pagodas and all kinds of things, which was untrue.” McGrath said, “No man stuck to name, rank, serial number. Impossible. We all had guilt feelings that we broke a bond with the United States and gave information, whether false or true.”

Four-hundred-and-ninety-three men the North Vietnamese called “air pirates” were captured in North Vietnam. Twenty-eight died in prison. The rest came home.

Even those these men were brave, it was a senseless war, and 50,000 more died for no good reason.

*In what almost looks like an attempt to smear people who were associated with the late and much-despised Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal has dug up some more people who met with Epstein and whose association with the convicted sex offender had not been previously publicized.

The nation’s spy chief, a longtime college president and top women in finance. The circle of people who associated with Jeffrey Epstein years after he was a convicted sex offender is wider than previously reported, according to a trove of documents that include his schedules. William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency since 2021, had three meetings scheduled with Epstein in 2014, when he was deputy secretary of state, the documents show. They first met in Washington and then Mr. Burns visited Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan.

Kathryn Ruemmler, a White House counsel under President Barack Obama, had dozens of meetings with Epstein in the years after her White House service and before she became a top lawyer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in 2020. He also planned for her to join a 2015 trip to Paris and a 2017 visit to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean. Leon Botstein, the president of Bard College, invited Epstein, who brought a group of young female guests, to the campus. Noam Chomsky, a professor, author and political activist, was scheduled to fly with Epstein to have dinner at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2015. None of their names appear in Epstein’s now-public “black book” of contacts or in the public flight logs of passengers who traveled on his private jet. The documents show that Epstein arranged multiple meetings with each of them after he had served jail time in 2008 for a sex crime involving a teenage girl and was registered as a sex offender. The documents, which include thousands of pages of emails and schedules from 2013 to 2017, haven’t been previously reported. The documents don’t reveal the purpose of most of the meetings. The Wall Street Journal couldn’t verify whether every scheduled meeting took place. Well isn’t that special? Now these people will be fighting off inquiries for the rest of their lives. Chomsky’s response was particularly pungent: When asked about his relationship with Epstein, Mr. Chomsky replied in an email: “First response is that it is none of your business. Or anyone’s. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally.” Finally, and this is old news, there’s an evolutionary biologist whose work we’ve discussed before: In March 2015, Epstein scheduled a gathering with Mr. Chomsky and Harvard University professor Martin Nowak and other academics, according to the documents. Mr. Chomsky said they had several meetings at Mr. Nowak’s research institute to discuss neuroscience and other topics. Epstein donated at least $850,000 to MIT between 2002 and 2017, and more than $9.1 million to Harvard from 1998 to 2008, the schools have said. In 2021, Harvard said it was sanctioning Mr. Nowak for violating university policies in his dealings with Epstein, and was shutting a research center he ran that Epstein had funded. MIT said it was inappropriate to accept Epstein’s gifts, and that it later donated $850,000 to nonprofits supporting survivors of sexual abuse. Here’s Epstein’s mansion in the Virgin Islands, reportedly the site of sexual abuse of underaged girls: Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Kulka are about to scrap again:

Hili: I know very well what your plan is. Kulka: But I’m not doing anything. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Hili: Dobrze wiem co planujesz. Kulka: Przecież nic nie robię. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

And a photo of Mr. Szaron:

A meme from Nicole:

Another misspelling from David:

Asparagus Man! A Far Side cartoon by Gary Larson, contributed by Merilee:

A tweet from Masih. Man, the Iranian theocrats are getting really antsy about women removing their hijabs. Let’s remember this when we hear some Western feminists or hijabis inform us that the hijab is a “choice”.

The Islamic Republic officials threatened women by announcing that if they take off their hijabs, they will be identified by face recognition cameras and arrested. This is how brave women of Iran responded:#WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/sMU1C83EJT — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 29, 2023

Titania clarifies all:

Why do bigots find gender identity so confusing? It simply means the immutable yet fluid feeling that one is male or female or neither or both based on conceptions of masculinity and femininity that are innate but also social constructs that don’t exist. This really isn’t hard. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) April 29, 2023

From Luana, who says that “someone misses the point” of our paper. Indeed.

Science is political, because it is done by humans with all their attendant biases. Insisting science is apolitical, and that acknowledging the biases inherent in the status quo *introduces* politics into science, is not helpful, and will only hamper scientific progress 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eBfxpM0r8F — Rebecca Sear (@RebeccaSear) April 28, 2023

From Malcom, a samurai arrow. Sound up, of course! Freaky!

Kabura-ya (鏑矢) is a Japanese arrow used by the samurai in feudal Japan. Its sound was created by a specially carved bulb of deer horn attached to the tip & believed to chase away evil spirits before the battle 🔊 [read more: https://t.co/lKts1MfnUg]pic.twitter.com/MSWuaKaxSj — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 27, 2023

A humorous tweet from Barry:

Sometimes there's a tweet where you're like, "Okay, I understand where this person is coming from and, with patience, I might be able to correct some of their misconceptions." And sometimes you go, "Okay, at least humans are mortal and this person won't be around forever." pic.twitter.com/GUHwmpvzYT — Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) April 29, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: A girl, 12, was gassed upon arrival. She would have been 91 today.

1 May 1932 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Agnes Neuman, was born in Szombathely. In July 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/PfEGi0SmX3 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 1, 2023

From Matthew, who says that this berg was also seen in Conception Bay.

Friends, we live in challenging times. But this morning, I am celebrating being alive at the same time that this magnificent dick- shaped iceberg exists. And as I type, it's being carried by the ocean currents, headed to the town of Dildo, Newfoundland. #DickeyBerg #IceBird pic.twitter.com/1c6MMjduqr — Julia Laite (@JuliaLaite) April 29, 2023

Can you answer this question? Read the thread:

Olbers’ Paradox asks “Why is the night sky dark?” It’s a deep question: if the universe were homogeneous and eternal, every line of sight would eventually end on the surface of a star, somewhere. — Jason Wright (@Astro_Wright) April 29, 2023

I may have posted this before. If so, well, here it is again. It’s the amazing crow-raising-the-water-level-with-stones trick:

@matthewcobb I’ve seen this behaviour before (on video) but it’s still amazing. I think it’s a raven rather than a crow. https://t.co/xXFlFeOBd6 — Raymond (@raubrey) April 1, 2023