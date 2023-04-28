Our big paper on the importance of placing merit over ideology in science, and an op-ed in the WSJ

Here is the story of (and links to) our Big Paper on Merit, Ideology and Science. (One colleague and I have a paper in press on the intrusion of ideology into our own specific research areas; that will be out in late June.) As for this behemoth of a paper, which, we think, says things that need to be aired, we managed (after a long haul) to get it published in a respectable, peer-reviewed journal: The Journal of Controversial Ideas, founded by Peter Singer and two other moral philosophers. If you click the screenshot of the title below, you’ll go to the Journal’s website where you can download the pdf. (If you can’t get a pdf, they’re free, so ask me.)
The point of “In Defense of Merit in Science” is simple: merit is now being downgraded by ideologues in favor of conformity of science to predetermined—usually “progressive”—political goals. This is a disaster for science and the public understanding of science. (One example is the ideologically-based denial that there are only two sexes in animals.) The paper is in effect a defense of merit as the best and only way to judge science and scientists, and a warning that if prioritizing merit in science erodes (as is happening), we’re in for a bumpy ride, as Russia was in the time of Lysenko. (Russian biology still hasn’t recovered from the ideologically based and totally bogus science of the charlatan agronomist Trofim Lysenko. Stalin had Lysenko’s faulty ideas of agronomy made into official agricultural policy, and the result was that millions of people starved to death in the U.S.S.R. and China. Opponents of Lysenkoism were fired or sent to the gulag.) We’re not—and hopefully will never be—at that disastrous point in this century, but the inimical effects of downgrading merit in science and using ideological criteria instead are already pervasive and evident. I’ve written about them at length. (One is the valorization of “indigenous ways of knowing”, which is poised to destroy science in New Zealand.)
But I digress: here’s the paper’s abstract.
Abstract:Merit is a central pillar of liberal epistemology, humanism, and democracy. The scientific enterprise, built on merit, has proven effective in generating scientific and technological advances, reducing suffering, narrowing social gaps, and improving the quality of life globally. This perspective documents the ongoing attempts to undermine the core principles of liberal epistemology and to replace merit with non-scientific, politically motivated criteria. We explain the philosophical origins of this conflict, document the intrusion of ideology into our scientific institutions, discuss the perils of abandoning merit, and offer an alternative, human-centered approach to address existing social inequalities.
There are 29 authors, men and women of diverse nationalities and ethnicities, ranging from junior researchers to Nobel Laureates (two of the latter). You will recognize some of the authors, like Loury and McWhorter, whose work I write about a lot. All the authors are in alphabetical order, but I have to note that by far the largest share of the work on this paper was done by Anna Krylov, as well as her partner Jay Tanzman. Anna was generous enough to not take the first authorship, to which she was fully entitled. But the alphabetization does bespeak a certain unanimity among authors in the way we feel about this issue.
Click the screenshot to read the paper (or rather, to get to a place where you can download the pdf).
The paper is a long one—26 pages—but I’d urge you to have a look. We’re hoping that this represents the beginning of pushback by scientists against the ideological degradation of our field, and that by speaking out, we’ll inspire others to join us.
Now, a bit about our troubles in publishing it. We sent the paper to several scientific journals, which will remain unnamed, and they all found reasons why they couldn’t publish it. One likely reason was that merit in science (and everywhere else) is being displaced in favor of, well, “political correctness”, and defending merit is seen as an “antiprogressive” view. In other words, any journal publishing this would be inundated with protest. (But I’m sure Peter Singer doesn’t care: he’s been the victim of opprobrium all his life, and I’m a huge fan.) We were at a loss of where to put this laborious piece of analysis, but then I remembered the new Journal of Controversial Ideas, and suggested sending it there.
They finally accepted it, but I tell you that it was a VERY stringent review process, requiring two complete revisions of the paper. That’s good, because the paper was vetted by several critical reviewers and I think it’s a lot better for having been criticized and rewritten. And nobody can argue that it wasn’t reviewed!
But it’s always struck me as VERY ODD that a paper defending merit should be so controversial that we had to place it in a journal devoted to heterodox thought. So I decided to write an op-ed about this irony, joined by Anna. The op-ed, too, was rejected by a certain famous newspaper, but the Wall Street Journal snapped it up immediately. Yes, the WSJ’s commentary section (this piece is classified as a commentary) is largely conservative, but, as I always say, who else would publish a piece that’s offensive to The Elect?
You can read our Commentary by clicking on the screenshot below, but it’s paywalled and by agreement we can reproduce only a short part of the piece. Perhaps you know someone who subscribes and can fill you in on the rest. By the way, it was the editors, not us, who wrote the title and subtitle. I love the title, but the subtitle may strike some as a bit hyperbolic.
Here are the first three paragraphs of our Commentary (what they asked us to limit social-media publication to), but I hope the paper won’t mind if I add the last short paragraph, just because I like it.
Until a few months ago, we’d never heard of the Journal of Controversial Ideas, a peer-reviewed publication whose aim is to promote “free inquiry on controversial topics.” Our research typically didn’t fit that description. We finally learned of the journal’s existence, however, when we tried to publish a commentary about how modern science is being compromised by a de-emphasis on merit. Apparently, what was once anodyne and unobjectionable is now contentious and outré, even in the hard sciences.=
. . . . Yet as we shopped our work to various scientific publications, we found no takers—except one. Evidently our ideas were politically unpalatable. It turns out the only place you can publish once-standard conclusions these days is in a journal committed to heterodoxy. . .
. . . But [our paper] was too much, even “downright hurtful,” as one editor wrote to us. Another informed us that “the concept of merit . . . has been widely and legitimately attacked as hollow.” Legitimately?
In the end, we’re grateful that our paper will be published. But how sad it is that the simple and fundamental principle undergirding all of science—that the best ideas and technologies should be the ones we adopt—is seen these days as “controversial.”
Well known German and French newspapers have also agreed to publish pieces on the JCI paper; these will be coming out in a week or so and I’ll link to them as they appear. I notice that Bari Weiss has also mentioned the paper in the TGIF column in The Free Press today. (Nellie Bowles, the regular TGIF author, is on a reporting trip to Texas.)
Finally, there’s a press release that you can see by clicking on the link below. It describes what the paper is about, what our goals were, why it was published in The Journal of Controversial Ideas, and a few quotes about the paper from authors. If you can’t read such a long paper (shame on you if you don’t!), at least read this:
A juicy comment by an author:
Commenting on publishing in the Journal of Controversial Ideas, co-author and professor of mathematics, Svetlana Jitomirskaya, says: “To me it feels quite absurd that we even had to write this paper, not to mention that it had to be published in the Journal of Controversial Ideas. Isn’t it self-evident that science should be based on merit? I thought that no scientist took arguments to the contrary seriously. I was shocked by the reasons PNAS rejected our paper. The reviewers, all presumably distinguished scientists, were clearly in favor of the opposing arguments.”
26 thoughts on “Our big paper on the importance of placing merit over ideology in science, and an op-ed in the WSJ”
How would those on the ideological side feel about flying with an airline that selected its mechanics for reasons other than mechanical competence?
Yeah. I would guess that “merit” would have merit under such circumstances.
May I respectfully ask if your comment ought to be seen as high sarcasm?
Because this is reality, not a hypothetical. United Airlines proudly announced radical affirmative action (racial quota) for hiring pilots. This was two years ago, and the project received tremendous flack … I don’t know if they are carrying it out.
https://www.westernjournal.com/airline-announces-will-prioritize-racial-quotas-qualifications-pilot-hiring/
I don’t know what is more frightening, “diversity hiring” for mechanics or pilots!
Probably high sarcasm since I expect that most peckensniffs make exceptions when their own comfort level is at stake.
But I think the consideration of merit is probably more important with mechanics since once in the air, it’s hard to correct poor workmanship. In contrast, in the cockpit there is a backup system.
Whoever they hire(d) still have to meet basic requirements for flight time, competency, and so on. Your comment assumes “diversity”=”stupidity”. Not fair at all.
Not if they lower the bar, as they are doing in med schools and other places to increase diversity. And no, the comment does not assume “diversity” = stupidity. It assumes that “more diversity means lowering entry standards,” which happens to be the case.
I’m looking forward to reading the article. It may take a couple of days to get through it, so I hope that your discussants will continue to post even after you move on to other topics.
It is indeed ironic that this was published in Controversial Ideas. I hope that it brings more attention to the journal. It’s deplorable that the “mainstream” journals don’t see the merit in, well,… merit. I hope that they end up with egg on their collective faces.
I just read it, the actual article is only 20 pages and very readable.
It’s also excellent. I’ve bookmarked it for future reference.
Many thanks for your excellent work. So sad that scientists need to focus on these politics, taking their energies away from doing productive science.
Kudos for this project. Those ‘shocked’ that ‘we even have to broach this subject’ need a shake-up. It is no longer The Age of Reason. I hope you go wide with the paper.
Add: “Merit” as primary has not exactly reached the schools of education. I follow a highly-regarded professional journal in the field of education called “TC Record.” and was vectored onto this study, “Whiteness as Property in Science Teacher Education,” authored by a professor at Teacher’s College, Columbia University.
Video intro to the paper
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/016146811812000108
link to the full text (free).
I read the full abstract just now. The ‘tone’ is blisteringly clear, but the claim is buried in Critical Methods Jargon … and thus invisible.
I do subscribe to the WSJ, but this is, I believe, the very first time I’ve read anything in the Opinion section. A welcome exception.
Speaking of merit, here’s a recommendable book that is freely available (open access) on the publisher’s website:
* Thomas Mulligan: Justice and the Meritocratic State
https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/oa-mono/10.4324/9781315270005/justice-meritocratic-state-thomas-mulligan
Here’s an interview with the author:
https://www.3-16am.co.uk/articles/meritocracy-rules?c=end-times-series
Here is a general theory to explain what has happened. Once upon a time, the schools of ed made it fashionable to denigrate the phonics method teaching children to read, in favor of faddish “whole language” teaching. But Empirical studies showed that the latter fad simply worked poorly, or, in other words, it was without merit. Stung by this intrusion of empirical evidence into their industry, the educrats decided to undermine the concept of merit itself, and insert DEI correctness, which they could control, in its place.
This theory may seem far-fetched. However, it does explain two things: (1) the origin of the anti-merit campaign in the academic world, rather than, say, in the fishing industry; and
(2) there has been no objection whatsoever to the concept of merit in professional sports, with which the schools of ed have no connection.
The denigration you mention goes all the way back to Horace Mann in the early 1800s. He hated phonics and fought to obliterate it for decades. He elevated whole language “method.” Other advocates for public education carried the ball from there. Dewey and Kilpatrick.
I agree that if the fundamental merit skill of decoding our language is trashed, that leads to a general trashing of “merit.”
There has been a big victory for Phonics recently, including all the way to the NY Times. This has not reached the trenches. Most public school teachers do not know how to impart it, the schools of education do not know how to teach their students to impart it, and there is dubious “room” in public schooling to install the correct methods.
So, the Reading Wars are not over.
That’s not a theory; it’s a hypothesis. Heh
That said, I think you’re quite possibly right, at least in part. I’ll add my own speculation from my experience as a mother with kids in the school system in the 80’s and 90’s. The zeitgeist of the times involved an increasing concern with children having their creativity, hopes, and self-esteem damaged by being told they were “wrong” when they were only “different.” The first examples used were relatively unproblematic: a 5 year old told his drawing of the sun couldn’t be red, it had to be yellow — or maybe a 10 year old marked down because her beautiful poem didn’t rhyme. Later, the demoralizing presence of grades and the stifling restriction of subject matter started to be added. Jeremy wanted to limit his study of science to making clay figures of the planets. That’s how he learns. No Right, No Wrong; Just Different.
The boogeyman was the Authoritarian Parent figure who believed there was only One Right Way — his way or the highway. Reading this paper, I kept seeing echoes of this villain in how Critical Justice Theory approached the concept of scientific rigor.
I’m with Jeremy. Who says the sun has to be yellow? It’s actually white, right? But the only time you can actually look at the sun is right at sunset on a hazy or humid summer evening. And guess what colour it is then!
Many thanks to Jerry and his colleagues for this important paper. It merits (!) close attention, so I have downloaded it and will read it carefully. I just hope that a few policymakers and research funders get round to doing the same.
Congrats. Re: “…it was a VERY stringent review process, requiring two complete revisions of the paper. That’s good, because the paper was vetted by several critical reviewers and I think it’s a lot better for having been criticized and rewritten.” I’m probably not the only one interested in the ways that reviews changed/improved the paper, to the extent allowable. And pls keep us informed about impacts and responses.
Thank you Dr Coyne and all the other authors, too. Well done. A most excellent piece and one well timed, if not over due. I hope it gets the broad attention it deserves.
I’ll definitely be reading the paper this weekend. Kudos to you, Jerry, and to all of the authors.
It really is far beyond ironic that merit has to be defended. Really, this is so many orders of magnitude beyond a typical irony that a new word probably needs to be coined for it.
Merit isn’t merely an important thing in science, it is all science really is. Science is simply figuring out best explanations for real things. If you take the merit out of science you don’t have science anymore. If you replace merit with ideology then you’ll end up with a political officer corp.
But if the best explanation isn’t also the most Diverse, the most Inclusive, and the most Equitable, then it must be rejected in the interest of explanation Justice. And when you mention “real things”, you assume things detected and measured by empirical testing, replicated experiments, and so on. This colonialist standard dismisses Other Ways of Knowing. For shame!
Congratulations, Jerry et al. And a special thumbs-up to you, Jerry, for citing Anna Krylov’s generosity in authorship.
I’ve spent the last couple of days wading through tendentious nonsense. Your paper was a breath of fresh air on a spring morning….until I got to the addendum where it’s clear you have no friends in the White House. Good luck.