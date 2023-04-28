Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, April 28, 2023; we’ll soon be into May! The lusty month of May! It’s also National Blueberry Pie Day, and once again I’ll put in a word for you to try the world’s best version of this most excellent dessert, that served at Helen’s Restaurant in Machias, Maine. It uses the delicious wild “lowbush” blueberries (much more flavorful than the big bland blue balls that we get as “blueberries” in muffins) and uses a mixture of cooked and uncooked berries heaped in a crust and covered with whipped cream. To die for! Have a look:

Further, it’s Biological Clock Day (mine is nearly at midnight), Great Poetry Reading Day, National Arbor Day, National Hairball Awareness Day, National Kiss Your Mate Day, National Superhero Day, and Workers’ Memorial Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work (international holiday). Here’s my personal superhero, a Jewish one:

. . . and today’s short poem for Great Poetry Reading Day:

An Irish Airman foresees his Death BY William Butler Yeats I know that I shall meet my fate Somewhere among the clouds above; Those that I fight I do not hate, Those that I guard I do not love; My country is Kiltartan Cross, My countrymen Kiltartan’s poor, No likely end could bring them loss Or leave them happier than before. Nor law, nor duty bade me fight, Nor public men, nor cheering crowds, A lonely impulse of delight Drove to this tumult in the clouds; I balanced all, brought all to mind, The years to come seemed waste of breath, A waste of breath the years behind In balance with this life, this death. from The Wild Swans at Coole. New York: The Macmillan Company, 1919. Public Domain.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 28 Wikipedia page.

Readers’ wildlife photos will start back up this weekend, but now I have to write a post about a big paper a lot of us wrote about merit in science, and an op-ed that I and a coauthor wrote in the WSJ. Stay tuned.

Da Nooz:

*The civil suit against Donald Trump for raping and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll continued, with Trump’s lawyers trying to find implausibilities in Carroll’s testimony:

In her second day of testimony, accuser E. Jean Carroll fended off questions from Donald Trump’s lawyer about why she did not scream when Trump allegedly assaulted her in an upscale department store in the mid-1990s. “You can’t beat up on me for not screaming,” she said during cross-examination. “He raped me whether I screamed or not!” Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called Carroll a liar. . . .The latest jousting is over whether it is “odd” that Carroll, 79, did not call police immediately after she said Donald Trump assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

Carroll said “it’s not an odd fact” that she didn’t report her rape to law enforcement, asserting that many women don’t report their assaults.

. . .Trump attorney Joe Tacopina’s next line of questioning is aiming to cast doubt on E. Jean Carroll’s account by underscoring there is no evidence like a police report or hospital record. Carroll testified to not calling police, seeing a doctor or going to the hospital and said her head and genitals still hurt by the time she returned home after the alleged assault. “My vagina still hurt from his fingers,” she said. Tacopina asked if she took the next day off from work, to which Carroll said she tried to resume life as normal. “Right straight to work just to prove to myself that … life goes on, and that’s how I do it,” she said. . . .Trump attorney Joe Tacopina is still trying to frame the details E. Jean Carroll describes of the alleged assault as implausible, repeatedly returning to Carroll’s testimony that she was able to eventually raise her knee to Trump’s thigh with her tights pushed down, that she didn’t scream and that she also gripped her purse throughout, while being pinned to the wall. Tacopina sounded incredulous when he repeated back Carroll’s earlier testimony she had been wearing four-inch heels that day. Carroll scoffed at Tacopina’s question: “I can dance forwards and backwards in four-inch heels.”

As the Germans say, und so weiter. Remember, if the jury finds the likelihood that Trump assaulted Carroll higher than 50%, it must convict. A civil suit is not a “beyond reasonable doubt” situation.

*Carolyn Bryant, whose words cost the life of Emmet Till 68 years ago, finally died. She was 88, and died in Louisiana, not in the Mississippi town where she accused Emmet Till (a 14 year old black boy visiting from Chicago) of accosting her. Bryant was white. The story is well known.

Only two people knew exactly what happened during the minute they were alone together in the general store in Money, Miss., on Aug. 24, 1955. One, Emmett Till, a Black teenager visiting from Chicago, died four days later, at 14, in a brutal murder that stands out even in America’s long history of racial injustice. The other was Carolyn Bryant. She was the 21-year-old white proprietress of the store where, according to her testimony in the September 1955 trial of her husband and his half brother for the murder, Till made a sexually suggestive remark to her, grabbed her roughly by the waist and let loose a wolf whistle. Now Mrs. Bryant, more recently known as Carolyn Bryant Donham, has died at 88. On Thursday, Megan LeBoeuf, the chief investigator for the Calcasieu Parish coroner’s office in Louisiana, sent a statement confirming the death, on Tuesday, in Westlake, a small city in southern Louisiana. Ms. LeBoeuf did not provide further information. With Mrs. Bryant’s death, the truth of what happened that August day may now never be clear. More than half a century after the murder, she admitted that she had perjured herself on the witness stand to make Till’s conduct sound more threatening than it actually was — serving, in the words of the historian to whom she made the admission, as “the mouthpiece of a monstrous lie.”

“She said with respect to the physical assault on her, or anything menacing or sexual, that that part isn’t true,” the historian, Timothy B. Tyson, told “CBS This Morning” in 2017. Till was murdered brutally, so battered that his head was barely recognizable, and, in a famous gesture, his mother, Mamie Till, ordered an open-casket funeral in Chicago so people could see what the racists had done to her son. The strangest part is that Bryant recanted her recantation: But in an unpublished memoir that surfaced last year, Mrs. Bryant stood by her earlier description of events, though she said she had tried to discourage her husband from harming Till. “He came in our store and put his hands on me with no provocation,” she wrote. “Do I think he should have been killed for doing that? Absolutely, unequivocally, no!” Yes, but she knew what telling anybody would result in, and, given that, she should have kept her mouth shut completely. She may not have told her husband, but somebody did. Do I think Till puts his hands on her? No, he was a shy boy visiting relatives. You can say that he didn’t know the ways of the South, but his mother had warned him. Whatever happened, Bryant lied to somebody and therefore was an accessory to murder, and knew it would happen. Her husband and his half brother were tried for the murder, and others implicated, but of course nobody was ever convicted: it was the murder of a black kid by white men. The next year, both of them admitted that they murdered Till; but nothing could be done because it would be double jeopardy. Here’s a photo of the Bryants from the NYT: Don’t watch this if you don’t want to see the battered Till, though it was iconic for the civil rights movement. And do see the powerful 2022 movie “Till“.

*According to multiple sources, including the BBC and the National from Scotland, as well as reader Daniel Sharp, a controversial film about transgender issues has been canceled at the University of Edinburgh by protesting students. I’ll let Daniel, who is on the spot, tell the tale:

. . . . my alma mater has disappointed me yet again. Yesterday evening, the Edinburgh chapter of Academics for Academic Freedom organised a screening on campus of a film called ‘Adult Human Female’ which is all about the gender stuff. I haven’t seen the film (it’s available online apparently) but of course it was deemed offensive, transphobic, harmful, etc. They tried to show it back in December but were shut down by activists. I wasn’t there but I did try to go to the rescheduled screening yesterday – only to find the doors barred by masked activists and a sizable protest outside.

I don’t know all the details, but the protestors had every right to sing and speechify all they liked – in fact, the organisers knew a while back that a protest was planned and were fine with it. It’s the people who barred all ways into the venue who were the problem (I suspect the protestors, though disavowing any link to the door blockers, likely knew of the door-barring plan – they were certainly happy about it). Because the door-blockers would have had to be physically removed and university security wasn’t allowed to do that for fear of escalation, there was no way to enter the building. Thus – the screening was cancelled.

The BBC adds this:

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that again this event has not been able to go ahead. “In line with our commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and safe environment for our whole community, we worked with the organisers and put measures in place to mitigate risks associated with the event. “However, with protesters restricting access to the venue, safety concerns were raised should the event proceed. It was therefore decided that the screening should not continue.”

There are no activists as intolerant as the sex-and-gender activists. You can watch the whole movie free online at Vimeo here, but I can’t embed it. *First Amendment Violation of the Month. Reader Gregory sent a link to, of all places, Baptist News Global, which reports, not with approval, of a bill in both chambers of the Texas (of course) legislature that will allow unqualified chaplains to act as school counselors.

A Texas proposal to allow unlicensed “chaplains” to take the place of public school counselors undermines religious liberty, according to Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and others. The Texas Legislature is considering House Bill 3614 and Senate Bill 763, which would allow Texas schools to hire chaplains to perform the work of school counselors but without any required certification, training or experience. . . . The exact language of the bill states: “A school district may employ a chaplain instead of a school counselor to perform the duties required of a school counselor under this title. A chaplain employed under this subsection is not required to be certified by the State Board for Educator Certification.” Currently, Texas law requires school counselors to pass a school counselor certification exam, to hold at least a 48-hour master’s degree in counseling from an accredited institution of higher education, and to have two creditable years of teaching experience as a classroom teacher. “Professional chaplains help individuals explore their own religious beliefs, especially in contexts such as military service, hospitals and prisons where one’s individual ability to engage in religious exercise may be limited,” [Baptist Joint Committee lawyer Jennifer] Hawks explained. “School counselors perform critical work helping students achieve academically, manage their emotions, learn interpersonal skills and plan for post-graduation options. We should not blur the differences in these important professions. Misusing the title of ‘chaplain’ to shortcut standards for public school counselors undermines religious freedom in public schools.”

There’s only one motivation for this: Christian Nationalism trying to start proselytizing in public schools. This is a violation of the First Amendment, and if it becomes Texas law, somebody better challenge it (although crikey, look at the Supreme Court!) As Gregory quipped, “Every time Florida does something crazy, Texas says, ‘Here, hold my beer and watch this’.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are kvetching away:

Hili: Today’s youth is horrible. A: They were always horrible, from time immemorial

In Polish:

Hili: Dzisiejsza młodzież jest okropna. Ja: Zawsze była okropna, od niepamiętnych czasów.

********************

A meme from Stash Krod—a B. Kliban cartoon:

Another ducky meme from Nicole (Facilities has placed a realistic wolf statue by Botany Pond to try to scare off the ducks, but they ignore it completely):

Another bad misspelling sent in by reader David:

Two tweets from Masih, showing that the women of Iran are getting more and more fed up with hijabs and the morality police. I think that’s due in large part to Masih’s broadcasting this stuff around the world:

"Put the mandatory hijab law to a referendum.” These are the words of a brave girl from Qom, the most religious city in Iran, who has taken off her headscarf and protested against the government’s oppressors. Soon Iranian women will overthrow the most anti-woman government in the… pic.twitter.com/xeLSmx0zs7 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 26, 2023

This woman is mad as hell and isn’t going to take it any more. Sound up!

See the struggle between Iran's brave girls and pro-regime people. These girls have become the Islamic Republic’s worst nightmare because they challenge and defy their inhumane laws against women every day. Expect a free Iran under the leadership of these brave women soon.… pic.twitter.com/zG8YYaBx3S — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 27, 2023

From Barry, a guy who’s gone a little too far in his wine descriptions! Clichés? Really? And does it have to be “particularly Hungarian”?

Clichés of dark cherry and rosemary, thickness, broad, too eagerly impressive but (annoyingly?) backing up its own swagger with darn quality. Not particularly Hungarian, alas: more quality than character. #Sauska Cuvée 11 pic.twitter.com/w7FQM5Dgyx — Jens F. Laurson (@ClassicalCritic) April 26, 2023

From Malcolm, the checkout cat:

where the tuna pic.twitter.com/pwTYY1ouoe — cats dont need a blue check (@weirdlilguys) March 24, 2023

Barry finds it fascinating that all this gator seems to want is a cuddle:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, an eleven-year-old girl gassed upon arrival:

28 April 1931 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Rachel Opdenberg, was born in The Hague. In July 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered after selection in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/JvBC4Q1g93 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 28, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, some cool fireworks:

Good evening. I thought I'd share an example from this evening's mechanical ground #fireworks display at St Paul's bay in #Malta. There were 30 or so different pieces, each creating different patterns like giant kaleidoscopes. No electrical motors. All pyro driven. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/AzOueMsq6V — Matthew Tosh (@MatthewTosh) April 26, 2023

I think that both Taylor Swift and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would object:

Do they learn this or does each corvid figure it out on its own. Regardless, it’s amazing:

@matthewcobb I’ve seen this behaviour before (on video) but it’s still amazing. I think it’s a raven rather than a crow. https://t.co/xXFlFeOBd6 — Raymond (@raubrey) April 1, 2023