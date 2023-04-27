I’m putting my toes back into the water, restarting the wildlife photos with a short selection contributed by reader Christopher Moss. Christopher’s comments are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The title of his email was “Ondatra zibethicus“, and it continued

. . . . . What a wonderful name, and just for the lowly muskrat. This one isn’t lowly at all, he’s rather large, though the fur coat might be misleading me. The fur is wet here, but when dry it is very soft – I have an RCMP-style winter hat with muskrat flaps. Don’t shoot me, my mother bought it for me.



At the shallow end of the lake, where the reeds have not yet grown back after winter, he is diving and browsing.

And just to prove this is no castoreus, his tail:

He must have poor eyesight, as he didn’t seem to mind me going out onto the deck and waving a gigantic camera at him (Nikon D850 and 200-500mm zoom), but as soon as he heard the shutter he sat up and took off after these few clicks.