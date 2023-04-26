Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, a Hump Day (or “კეხის დღე” in Georgian), April 26, 2023, and National Pretzel Day. The only acceptable form is the big soft German-style pretzels, liberally dipped into mustard and preferably accompanied with a liter of beer. The Catholic Review says these are good for Lent!
I’m still a bit under the weather, and will probably have to put off a podcast I was scheduled to do Friday. I should be okay by Monday, but I’ll start “Readers’ Wildlife” as soon as I can. (Doing it always makes me nervous: it has to come out looking perfect.)
It’s also Audubon Day (he was born on this day in 1785), Hug an Australian Day, National Help a Horse Day, and World Intellectual Property Day
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 26 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
*Obituaries first: The great Harry Belafonte has died at the ripe old age of 96. He was a singer, an actor, and a civil rights activist, though I first became acquainted with him from my parents’ LP album of his calypso songs, which included this classic (“a beautiful bunch of ripe banana/hides the deadly black tarantula” is not one of music’s better rhymes). It’s a traditional Jamaican folk song.
Harry Belafonte, who stormed the pop charts and smashed racial barriers in the 1950s with his highly personal brand of folk music, and who went on to become a dynamic force in the civil rights movement, died on Tuesday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He was 96.
The cause was congestive heart failure, said Ken Sunshine, his longtime spokesman.
At a time when segregation was still widespread and Black faces were still a rarity on screens large and small, Mr. Belafonte’s ascent to the upper echelon of show business was historic. He was not the first Black entertainer to transcend racial boundaries; Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and others had achieved stardom before him. But none had made as much of a splash as he did, and for a few years no one in music, Black or white, was bigger.
Born in Harlem to West Indian immigrants, he almost single-handedly ignited a craze for Caribbean music with hit records like “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jamaica Farewell.” His album “Calypso,” which included both those songs, reached the top of the Billboard album chart shortly after its release in 1956 and stayed there for 31 weeks. Coming just before the breakthrough of Elvis Presley, it was said to be the first album by a single artist to sell more than a million copies.
. . .Success as a singer led to movie offers, and Mr. Belafonte soon became the first Black actor to achieve major success in Hollywood as a leading man. His movie stardom was short-lived, though, and it was his friendly rival Sidney Poitier, not Mr. Belafonte, who became the first bona fide Black matinee idol.
But making movies was never Mr. Belafonte’s priority, and after a while neither was making music. He continued to perform into the 21st century, and to appear in movies as well (although he had two long hiatuses from the screen), but his primary focus from the late 1950s on was civil rights.
Both Belafonte and Tony Bennett participated in Dr. King’s famous Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights in 1965. Here they are discussing it:
*We’re in for a replay of the 2020 election, for Joe Biden announced today (as expected) his candidacy for the next Presidential election. If he’s elected, he’ll be 82 at the beginning of his next term. Here’s part of his video, and since Kamala Harris is in it, she’s likely to be running for another term as do-nothing Veep:
President Biden formally announced on Tuesday that he would seek a second term, arguing that American democracy still faces a profound threat from former President Donald J. Trump as he set up the possibility of a climactic rematch between the two next year.
In a video that opens with images of a mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the president said that the “fight for our democracy” has “been the work of my first term” but is incomplete while his predecessor mounts a comeback campaign for his old office that Mr. Biden suggested would endanger fundamental rights.
“Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms,” Mr. Biden said, using Mr. Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan to describe the former president’s allies. “Cutting Social Security that you’ve paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote.
“When I ran for president four years ago,” he added, “I said we were in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are.”
Here’s Biden’s disapproval rating from FiveThirtyEight, and it’s pretty much beenin the dumper since February of last year.
He hasn’t been a bad President (certainly far, far better than Trump!) but he hasn’t been able to convert his acomplishments into figures that would guarantee him re-electon. And he’s pretty much tied with Trump in terms of approval:
One challenge for Biden is that his presidency has arguably been quite successful — his wins just haven’t been enough to save his approval rating. Despite only barely having majority support in the U.S. Senate for all of his time in office so far, the post-honeymoon phase of Biden’s presidency was surprisingly productive: He was able to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, a bipartisan infrastructure bill and another bipartisan gun-safety bill. In addition, almost half of Americans gave the Biden administration decently high marks for its initial handling of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. The president also received praise after he announced a popular plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt (though that’s currently tangled up with the Supreme Court).
But none of those victories really helped Biden in the court of public opinion. Even Democrats’ strong performance in last year’s midterm races failed to move the needle for him, and now that Republicans control the U.S. House, it’s unlikely that Biden will be able to usher through meaty legislative priorities. Compared to past presidents, though, Biden actually starts his reelection bid as somewhat of an underdog. In fact, as of April 24, only 42.5 percent of Americans approved of his job as president. That’s actually not far off from Trump (41.3 percent) and former President Barack Obama’s (45.1 percent) approval numbers on April 24 the year before they sought reelection. But, perhaps worryingly for Biden, he’s still on lower end compared to recent presidents.
. . .Voters currently say that they don’t want a redux of the 2020 election — but they might get one anyway. Biden and Trump, who is currently leading the Republican primary field, are currently favored to win their respective party’s nominations. And according to Lichtman, Biden’s run for a second term already gives Democrats an edge in 2024 since they avoid both an internal party battle and have the power of incumbency on their side.
But that doesn’t mean Biden will skate into a second term unscathed — far from it. In fact, there’s plenty of reason to believe that Biden’s age could be a liability in a general election, especially if he faces someone like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (currently polling second after Trump in FiveThirtyEight’s 2024 Republican primary polling average) who, at 44, is just over half Biden’s age, making for an easy generational contrast.
I just heard NBC News report that 70% of Americans (including more than half of Democrats) don’t want Biden to run again, while 60% of Americans don’t want Trump to run again. That may well be, but I for one cannot bear to think that we’ll have to put up with a mentally ill Republican President again.
The conclusion? We don’t know enough yet, and might not until Election Day is over, but we do know that this is going to be close. The Washington Post has a rundown of potential candidates, but those willing to challenge Biden are few, and include the crystal gazer Marianne Williamson and the anti-vaxer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. It’s gonna be a grim year.
*On a better—and more biological—note, the WaPo lists four free apps for your phone that can help you identify plants and animals around you. I have one of them, and it’s amazingly good. Here’s mine:
There are more than a dozen apps promising to help you identify the natural world, many of them paid. Don’t bother. Four apps, designed and managed by scientists with world-class data, meet all your ID needs free of charge. And every observation will advance our scientific understanding of the natural world.
The easiest to use is Seek. The app, an offshoot of iNaturalist, a joint initiative of the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society, lets you shoot live video. It automatically grabs frames and analyzes them. The augmented reality experience is like downloading a foreign language into your brain. The app identifies the taxonomy of plants and animals instantly as you shoot. If it can’t figure out the species, it will give you its best guess.
In less than an hour, I had racked up dozens of plants and insects near my house from Bombus vosnesenskii, a native yellow-faced bumblebee, to the purple-flowered bush lupine it was buzzing around. The only drawback? The app doesn’t include deeper context about the species it identifies.
And it keeps learning as more people use it. For more context, try
. . . iNaturalist and Pl@ntNet. Both offer sophisticated, if slightly less user-friendly, apps that upload and analyze photographs of flora. In seconds, they typically return a ranked list ofpotential candidates with rich descriptions of each. The identification of the most common species is a slam dunk
And here’s one I MUST get NOW:
Finally, there’s Merlin Bird ID, a project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Merlin feels like magic. The app uses a phone’s sensitive microphone to identify bird vocalizations in the sonic landscape around you, painting a visual representation or sonogram analogous to a musical score.
*The East Coast uses a groundhog to test the beginning of spring: whether or not Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on February 2. (If he doesn’t Spring will be early.) In Las Vegas, though, they use a tortoise, Mojave Max, whose emergence from hibernation (called “brumation” in these reptiles) signals the onset of Spring. And he just came out:
A desert tortoise that is the focus of schoolchild predictions and local lore about the start of spring has emerged from its winter burrow at a nature preserve in Las Vegas, officials said Tuesday.
Mojave Max’s appearance above ground with a burrow-mate at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Springs Preserve marked the latest date since an annual watch contest began in 2000 for the critter compared locally with Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania. Phil’s handlers said Feb. 2 that their groundhog predicted their spring wouldn’t arrive until April.
In Las Vegas, where the threatened species’ reptilian winter rest is called brumation, the earliest a Mojave Max has emerged since 2000 was a little before noon on Feb. 14, 2005. The latest had been April 17, 2012.
Three male tortoises have borne the moniker Mojave Max. Today’s Max is marked with a radio transmitting device attached to his shell. The tortoise seen with Mojave Max on Monday does not have a name.
Here’s his appearance:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili faces down The Ball (“Kulka” is Polish for “ball”). But nobody was hurt.
Hili: You asked for it.Kulka: I was only joking.(Photo: Paulina)
Hili: Prosiłaś o to.Kulka: Ja tylko żartowałam.(Zdjęcie: Paulina)
********************
More misspelling from David:
From Jesus of the Day. Can you figure out how to get around this one?
From Phil:
Two from Masih. First, a Rosa Parks-like moment in Iran:
The Islamic Republic ordered that public services not to be provided to women without hijab. That is why this bus driver tells the girl who has taken off her headscarf in protest of the mandatory hijab to obey the law, otherwise the bus will not move. The girl refuses.… pic.twitter.com/WCPKCny6kN
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 24, 2023
And they’re still attacking schoolgirls with chemicals:
Again Iranians are witnessing series of chemical attacks taking place across Iran where students are being poisoned. This is a revenge by the Islamic Republic to push girls back from the street protests. The world should hear the voice of Iranian girls and not leave them alone. pic.twitter.com/S0eyAS34Pl
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 24, 2023
From Dom, a mother peregrine and her chicks:
I thought I'd seen something similar before 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JXZjxK0LbI
— Kingston College Peregrines (@KPeregrines) April 21, 2023
A tweet from Simon on Tucker Carlson; Simon thinks Carlson “will pop out of the grave at some point”:
So many lies, so little time. In memoriam of Tucker Carlson & Fox News, 2009-2023. pic.twitter.com/7CCXFCVbRt
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 24, 2023
From Malcolm, a cat and a metronome:
— cats dont need a blue check (@weirdlilguys) March 10, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a 22 year old woman gassed upon arrival.
26 April 1920 | A Dutch Jewish woman, Mina Leuw, was born in Amsterdam. A machine stitcher.
In December 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/6bofxTo1vz
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 26, 2023
Tweets from Matthew. The Google translation of this one is:
What a wonderful image of Deimos, the smaller of the 2 moons of #Mars. The Emirati probe Hope approached it at 100km, the closest flyby ever made of this moon, observing its surface at an unprecedented resolution. Images were also acquired in IR and UV
It looks a bit like buttocks. . . .
Quelle magnifique image de Deimos, la plus petite des 2 lunes de #Mars 🤩🤩🤩
La sonde émiratie Hope 🇦🇪 s'en est approchée à 100km, le + proche survol jamais effectué de cette lune, observant sa surface à une résolution inédite. Des images ont aussi été acquises dans l'IR et l'UV pic.twitter.com/MFRc6GGs0n
— Thomas Appéré (@thomas_appere) April 24, 2023
It’s the helicopter Ingenuity!. Click to enlarge the photo. It made a flight on April 23, so it’s been operating for 737 days!
(This image was taken by @NASAPersevere's left Mastcam-Z camera on June 15, 2021 at a local time of 12:38:42. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.)
— Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) July 7, 2021
Here’s the first in Matthew’s 23-tweet series on Rosalind Franklin and DNA:
70 years ago, 3 papers appeared in @Nature under the title ‘Molecular structure of nucleic acids’. In an article in Nature today (link at end) @nccomfort and I shed new light on ‘what Watson and Crick really took from Rosalind Franklin’. This thread summarises our findings. 1/23 pic.twitter.com/efIG0bf1BA
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) April 25, 2023
8 thoughts on “Wednesday: Hili dialogue”
“Turn the World Around”
That is a universally empowering message.
Imagine a world without Belafonte – how much worse it would be – that’s his greatness.
Belafonte sang these lyrics :
“See one another clearly”
I thought we used to – before Tw1773r bios.
“Do you know who I am?”
Now we do because of what is written in everyone’s Tw1773r bio, including every emoji.
Case closed.
[ adjusts thick black rimmed glasses ]
Merlin Bird ID is quite a useful app, but sometimes a bit idiosyncratic in the possible IDs it presents you with, particularly with the descriptive ID (size, colour, where seen etc).
In the same vein, you might enjoy a couple of other apps. I like Seek for plant identification, and Startracker for identifying stars and constellations.
Sometimes, when I’m in the garden and feeling childish, I turn my cellphone volume up and use Merlin’s “Sound ID” feature to play a game of Confuse A Sparrow.
I find that Merlin works pretty well, especially at picking out the faint sound of a bird against a lot of background noise. The interface can be a little confusing at first.
Seek does not ID everything, but it has a pretty high hit rate for me. Pretty amazing apps, really.
I’ve used Merlin Bird many times. To great satisfaction! For me it’s been very good in picking out bird song.
Agree about the Pretzels, although with a Weißwurst as well as the Bier and Senf it would be even better.
On this day:
1564 – Playwright William Shakespeare is baptized in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England (date of birth is unknown). [Traditionally, Shakespeare’s birth has been marked on 23 April, which is also the date of his death.]
1803 – Thousands of meteor fragments fall from the skies of L’Aigle, France; the event convinces European scientists that meteors exist.
1865 – Union cavalry troopers corner and shoot dead John Wilkes Booth, assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, in Virginia.
1933 – The Gestapo, the official secret police force of Nazi Germany, is established by Hermann Göring.
1933 – Nazi Germany issues the Law Against Overcrowding in Schools and Universities limiting the number of Jewish students able to attend public schools and universities.
1937 – Spanish Civil War: Guernica, Spain, is bombed by German Luftwaffe.
1954 – The first clinical trials of Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine begin in Fairfax County, Virginia.
1962 – NASA’s Ranger 4 spacecraft crashes into the Moon.
1970 – The Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization enters into force.
1981 – Dr. Michael R. Harrison of the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center performs the world’s first human open fetal surgery.
1986 – The Chernobyl disaster occurs in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.
1994 – South Africa begins its first multiracial election, which is won by Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress.
Births:
121 – Marcus Aurelius, Roman emperor (d. 180). [The namesake of our much missed stoic cat Marcus Clawrelius.]
1785 – John James Audubon, French-American ornithologist and painter (d. 1851).
1798 – Eugène Delacroix, French painter and lithographer (d. 1863).
1886 – Ma Rainey, American singer-songwriter (d. 1939).
1889 – Ludwig Wittgenstein, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1951).
1897 – Douglas Sirk, German-American director and screenwriter (d. 1987).
1900 – Charles Francis Richter, American seismologist and physicist (d. 1985).
1938 – Duane Eddy, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor.
1970 – Melania Trump, Slovene-American model; 47th First Lady of the United States. [And Ceiling Cat help us, not the 49th too…]
Death is a friend of ours; and he that is not ready to entertain him is not at home: [Francis Bacon]
1970 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, striptease dancer, and writer (b. 1911).
1976 – Sid James, South African-English actor (b. 1913). [He died on stage at the Sunderland Empire theatre.]
1984 – Count Basie, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (b. 1904).
1986 – Bessie Love, American actress (b. 1898). [I remember briefly meeting her at an RSC birthday party in Stratford upon Avon in the mid-’70s.]
1989 – Lucille Ball, American model, actress, comedian, and producer (b. 1911).
1999 – Jill Dando, English journalist and television personality (b. 1961). [A 2012 a cold case review named Serbian warlord Arkan as a suspect in her murder, although by this time he had died.]
2013 – George Jones, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1931).
2017 – Jonathan Demme, American filmmaker, producer and screenwriter (b. 1944).