Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It's Wednesday, a Hump Day (or "კეხის დღე" in Georgian), April 26, 2023, and National Pretzel Day. It's also Audubon Day (he was born on this day in 1785), Hug an Australian Day, National Help a Horse Day, and World Intellectual Property Day

It’s also Audubon Day (he was born on this day in 1785), Hug an Australian Day, National Help a Horse Day, and World Intellectual Property Day

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 26 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Obituaries first: The great Harry Belafonte has died at the ripe old age of 96. He was a singer, an actor, and a civil rights activist, though I first became acquainted with him from my parents’ LP album of his calypso songs, which included this classic (“a beautiful bunch of ripe banana/hides the deadly black tarantula” is not one of music’s better rhymes). It’s a traditional Jamaican folk song.

Harry Belafonte, who stormed the pop charts and smashed racial barriers in the 1950s with his highly personal brand of folk music, and who went on to become a dynamic force in the civil rights movement, died on Tuesday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He was 96. The cause was congestive heart failure, said Ken Sunshine, his longtime spokesman. At a time when segregation was still widespread and Black faces were still a rarity on screens large and small, Mr. Belafonte’s ascent to the upper echelon of show business was historic. He was not the first Black entertainer to transcend racial boundaries; Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and others had achieved stardom before him. But none had made as much of a splash as he did, and for a few years no one in music, Black or white, was bigger. Born in Harlem to West Indian immigrants, he almost single-handedly ignited a craze for Caribbean music with hit records like “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jamaica Farewell.” His album “Calypso,” which included both those songs, reached the top of the Billboard album chart shortly after its release in 1956 and stayed there for 31 weeks. Coming just before the breakthrough of Elvis Presley, it was said to be the first album by a single artist to sell more than a million copies. . . .Success as a singer led to movie offers, and Mr. Belafonte soon became the first Black actor to achieve major success in Hollywood as a leading man. His movie stardom was short-lived, though, and it was his friendly rival Sidney Poitier, not Mr. Belafonte, who became the first bona fide Black matinee idol. But making movies was never Mr. Belafonte’s priority, and after a while neither was making music. He continued to perform into the 21st century, and to appear in movies as well (although he had two long hiatuses from the screen), but his primary focus from the late 1950s on was civil rights.

Both Belafonte and Tony Bennett participated in Dr. King’s famous Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights in 1965. Here they are discussing it:

*We’re in for a replay of the 2020 election, for Joe Biden announced today (as expected) his candidacy for the next Presidential election. If he’s elected, he’ll be 82 at the beginning of his next term. Here’s part of his video, and since Kamala Harris is in it, she’s likely to be running for another term as do-nothing Veep:

President Biden formally announced on Tuesday that he would seek a second term, arguing that American democracy still faces a profound threat from former President Donald J. Trump as he set up the possibility of a climactic rematch between the two next year. In a video that opens with images of a mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the president said that the “fight for our democracy” has “been the work of my first term” but is incomplete while his predecessor mounts a comeback campaign for his old office that Mr. Biden suggested would endanger fundamental rights.

Hili: You asked for it. Kulka: I was only joking. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Hili: Prosiłaś o to. Kulka: Ja tylko żartowałam. (Zdjęcie: Paulina)

More misspelling from David:

From Jesus of the Day. Can you figure out how to get around this one?

From Phil:

Two from Masih. First, a Rosa Parks-like moment in Iran:

The Islamic Republic ordered that public services not to be provided to women without hijab. That is why this bus driver tells the girl who has taken off her headscarf in protest of the mandatory hijab to obey the law, otherwise the bus will not move. The girl refuses.… pic.twitter.com/WCPKCny6kN — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 24, 2023

And they’re still attacking schoolgirls with chemicals:

Again Iranians are witnessing series of chemical attacks taking place across Iran where students are being poisoned. This is a revenge by the Islamic Republic to push girls back from the street protests. The world should hear the voice of Iranian girls and not leave them alone. pic.twitter.com/S0eyAS34Pl — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 24, 2023

From Dom, a mother peregrine and her chicks:

I thought I'd seen something similar before 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JXZjxK0LbI — Kingston College Peregrines (@KPeregrines) April 21, 2023

A tweet from Simon on Tucker Carlson; Simon thinks Carlson “will pop out of the grave at some point”:

So many lies, so little time. In memoriam of Tucker Carlson & Fox News, 2009-2023. pic.twitter.com/7CCXFCVbRt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 24, 2023

From Malcolm, a cat and a metronome:

pic.twitter.com/f4qhDmlSrc — cats dont need a blue check (@weirdlilguys) March 10, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a 22 year old woman gassed upon arrival.

26 April 1920 | A Dutch Jewish woman, Mina Leuw, was born in Amsterdam. A machine stitcher. In December 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/6bofxTo1vz — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 26, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. The Google translation of this one is:

What a wonderful image of Deimos, the smaller of the 2 moons of #Mars. The Emirati probe Hope approached it at 100km, the closest flyby ever made of this moon, observing its surface at an unprecedented resolution. Images were also acquired in IR and UV

It looks a bit like buttocks. . . .

Quelle magnifique image de Deimos, la plus petite des 2 lunes de #Mars 🤩🤩🤩

La sonde émiratie Hope 🇦🇪 s'en est approchée à 100km, le + proche survol jamais effectué de cette lune, observant sa surface à une résolution inédite. Des images ont aussi été acquises dans l'IR et l'UV pic.twitter.com/MFRc6GGs0n — Thomas Appéré (@thomas_appere) April 24, 2023

It’s the helicopter Ingenuity!. Click to enlarge the photo. It made a flight on April 23, so it’s been operating for 737 days!

(This image was taken by @NASAPersevere's left Mastcam-Z camera on June 15, 2021 at a local time of 12:38:42. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.) — Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) July 7, 2021

Here’s the first in Matthew’s 23-tweet series on Rosalind Franklin and DNA:

70 years ago, 3 papers appeared in @Nature under the title ‘Molecular structure of nucleic acids’. In an article in Nature today (link at end) @nccomfort and I shed new light on ‘what Watson and Crick really took from Rosalind Franklin’. This thread summarises our findings. 1/23 pic.twitter.com/efIG0bf1BA — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) April 25, 2023