Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s the work week’s fundament, April 7, 2023, and National Coffee Cake Day, a day to have dessert for breakfast. The only thing better is pie or a huge, warm, cinnamon roll.

I’m headed off for Paris for nine days on Monday, and if all goes well, I’ll post a goodly amount of travel and food photos (all restaurant reservations are made). More intellectual posts may be delayed until my return.

It’s also Good Friday, International Beaver Day, Metric System Day, National Walk to Work Day (I did!), National Beer Day, the day “the Cullen–Harrison Act came into force after having been signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on March 22, 1933, which led to the repeal of the Eighteenth Amendment and the end of Prohibition, and, finally, World Health Day.

Here’s a news report on the end of Prohibition. Imagine: no legal booze for 13 years!

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 7 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*As we all know now, the U.S.’s precipitous evacuation from Afghanistan was a mistake, costing many lives and endangering many more. So far I don’t think that the Biden administration has admitted this, but it has now, though burying the admission in a related document.

The United States on Thursday acknowledged that the government should have started evacuations from Afghanistan earlier at the end of the war in 2021, and said the government has changed policies to carry out such evacuations sooner when security conditions worsen. That finding was tucked inside a 12-page summary of the government’s review of the August 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which led to the swift collapse of the Afghan government. As U.S. officials rushed to evacuate people from Kabul’s international airport, an Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an attack that killed as many as 170 civilians and 13 U.S. service members. “Clearly we didn’t get things right here with Afghanistan with how fast the Taliban was moving across the country,” said John Kirby, a White House spokesman, who fielded questions from reporters for more than an hour about the government’s review. The summary does not directly say that officials made mistakes as they discussed evacuating the country and assessing how much time that would take, but in two places, the document says that the government has changed its policies and will prioritize swift evacuations. “We now prioritize earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation,” the administration said in the summary. “We did so in both Ethiopia and Ukraine,” referring to continuing conflicts in the countries.

But the document, produced by the National Security Council, put a lot of the blame on Trump’s doorstep:

The summary heavily lays blame on actions taken by former President Donald J. Trump, beginning with his deal with the Taliban to withdraw American troops by the spring of 2021 and his later failure to share relevant transition materials with his successor’s team.

Give me an administration and a President who will admit a mistake when they make one. Even scientists, who should do this, are loath to admit error, but it’s even rarer in politicians.

*Yesterday the Supreme Court refused to immediately reinstate a West Virginia transgender-ban-in-sports law that had been put on hold by an appellate court:

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to immediately reinstate a West Virginia law barring transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams from middle school through college. The 2021 law was challenged by 12-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson, who wants to remain on her middle school girls’ track team. It has largely been on hold since its passage, and an appeals court is reviewing its constitutionality. The law defines eligibility for certain sex-specific teams to “be based solely on the individual’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Pepper-Jackson’s case was the court’s first examination of restrictions on transgender athletes, and came on an emergency application from the state. Thursday’s action means the lower court’s order remains in place while the legal battles continue, but is not a decision on the merits of the case. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. said they would have granted West Virginia’s request to allow the law be implemented. West Virginia, backed by Republican attorneys general in 21 states, asked the Supreme Court to allow the athletic law to take effect, saying it is urgently needed to protect female athletes from players classified as male at birth who would otherwise have an advantage. Under the law, anyone can compete on male and coed teams, but only those designated as female at birth can play on girls’ teams. . . . Becky, who has presented as a girl since fourth grade and whose name has been legally changed, is the only transgender athlete in the state known to be affected. She receives puberty-delaying treatment and estrogen hormone therapy, and has not gone through puberty, according to her brief.

Since the plaintiff hasn’t gone through puberty, there’s no immediate danger of her outcopeting biological women, but this is a general law that applies to everyone. Until we know the conditions under which transgender women have a level athletic playing field against biological women, I don’t think they should be able to compete with them—with the possible exception of girls like Becky who haven’t yet reaped the athletic advantages of male puberty. Ultimately, this will be decided by the Supreme Court, and if they overturn the law, it would be a severe blow to women’s sports.

*Pamela Paul’s latest NYT column is called “Trump’s indictment is karmic justice, regardless of the verdict,” and its thesis is that the indictment FINALLY tells all America what kind of sleazeball Trump really is. But all America knew about it already, and half didn’t care!

But for the moment, let’s appreciate the karmic justice of these particular charges — no matter the outcome. Falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star, brings us full circle to the sleaziness we knew about well before Trump ever set foot in office. In the indictment’s focus on Trump’s financial malfeasance and his flagrant misogyny, the charges recall two pivotal events that took place before his election: his failure to disclose his tax returns and the contemptuous behavior revealed in the “Access Hollywood” tape. Both told us everything we could have expected from a Trump presidency. Both should have stopped Trump from becoming president. And the fact that they didn’t — that roughly half of American voters were willing to overlook Trump’s moral failings in the service of politics — shows why the country is still so intractably polarized. But neither side can claim it didn’t know exactly the kind of person who was elected in the first place. That many Americans nonetheless did take the prospect seriously seemed bound to be undone by those two pre-election events. First, Trump’s refusal to release his tax records was a departure from years of accepted practice. If he had nothing to hide, he would have shared his returns. If he had been telling the truth, he wouldn’t have repeatedly said he intended to share his returns. And if he couldn’t abide by this seemingly innocuous precedent, we knew he would not follow others. And that’s what we got: the blatant graft that marked his term in office, whether it was his rampant financial conflicts of interest, his frequent self-dealings and misuse of the Trump International Hotel and other properties or the taxpayer-funded excesses and shady profit-seeking by members of his extended family. The second event was the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape, which revealed a man with such disdain for women that he would respect neither their humanity nor their bodily autonomy. To anyone paying attention, Trump’s vocal contempt for women had been on display in New York and on “The Howard Stern Show” for decades. But “Access Hollywood” made it plain to everyone, immediately before the election, exactly what kind of man we were getting: one who would callously separate mothers from their children at the border and deliberately appoint people to the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe v. Wade. . . . Lying. Cheating, personally and professionally. Financial misdeeds. Sexism. Whatever the eventual outcome of this trial, the moral and political case against Trump now echoes the case against Trump back then.

Yes, but my question to Ms. Paul is, “So what else is new?” Half of America voted for him knowing all this stuff, for crying out loud!

*Apparently Cornell University has rejected a student call for “trigger warnings” (see here at The Hill and here at Fox News here. (h/t Gary) From The Hill:

Cornell University rejected a resolution passed by the school’s student assembly that would require professors to add trigger warnings to their syllabus for class content that could be offensive to students. The resolution, titled “Mandating Content Warnings for Traumatic Content in the Classroom,” was passed on March 23 and would make professors inform students in advance of “trigger classroom content.” The student assembly says such topics include “sexual assault, domestic violence, self-harm, suicide, child abuse, racial violence, transphobic violence, homophobic harassment, etc.” Cornell President Martha Pollack and Provost Michael Kotlikoff said Monday the school “cannot accept this resolution,” saying it would “infringe on our core commitment to academic freedom and freedom of inquiry.” While Pollack and Kotlikoff believe it would be “common courtesy” in some instances for professors to give warnings for controversial topics, requiring content warnings for all the topics stated in the resolution “would unacceptably restrict the academic freedom of our community, interfering in significant ways with Cornell’s mission.” “It would have a chilling effect on faculty, who would naturally fear censure lest they bring a discussion spontaneously into new and challenging territory, or fail to accurately anticipate students’ reaction to a topic or idea,” Pollack and Kotlikoff said. “And it would unacceptably limit our students’ ability to speak, question, and explore, lest a classroom conversation veer into an area determined ‘off-limits’ unless warned against weeks or months earlier.” Not only that, but Cornell refused to let students opt out of being exposed to triggering content of courses, saying: “Learning to engage with difficult and challenging ideas is a core part of a university education: essential to our students’ intellectual growth, and to their future ability to lead and thrive in a diverse society. As such, permitting our students to opt out of all such encounters, across any course or topic,” the school said. Reader Gary also called my attention to this site (mostly for subscribers) which tells you which way the media that report a given story “lean”. Here it is for the Cornell trigger-warning story: mostly leaning right, of course: The numbers: The sources: This is remarkable, for Cornell has been known as a pretty woke school. I’m glad they’re coming to their senses, but I am not yet convinced that the tide of “illiberal progressivism” in colleges is going out.

*Green Chartreuse, a drink made by French monks (there’s an inferior but pricier yellow version) is my absolute favorite liqueur. It’s vegetal, a bit sweet and extremely complex, for as Wikipedia notes,

The liqueur has been made by the Carthusian monks since 1737 according to the instructions set out in a manuscript given to them by François Annibal d’Estrées in 1605. It was named after the monks’ Grande Chartreuse monastery, located in the Chartreuse Mountains north of Grenoble. Today the liqueur is produced in their distillery in nearby Aiguenoire. It is composed of distilled alcohol aged with 130 herbs, plants and flowers.

Now I hear, perhaps too late to get a bottle, that the monks have decided to prioritize their monastic life over capitalism, and are turning down requests to make more of the stuff.

Monks from the 900-year-old Carthusian order in the French Alps have cocktail devotees shaken and stirred. The herbal liqueur Chartreuse, long made by the community, has been in short supply in drinking establishments far and wide. The mystery has been solved, and it is bittersweet. It turns out the secretive monks, who closely guard the recipe for the fluorescent spirit, have chosen to focus more on prayer and solitude over expanding their historic business.

“The monks are not in this to drive Mercedes and live a lavish life,” says Tim Master, the senior director of spirits at Frederick Wildman and Sons, the sole American importer of Chartreuse. The news drizzled out in a January letter from Chartreuse Diffusion, the French company in charge of distributing the liqueur, and in charge of business communications. The monks are limiting production to “protect their monastic life,” the letter said in part, adding that they “are not looking to grow the liqueur beyond what they need to sustain their order.” . . .Intrigue swirls around Chartreuse, which stems from a secret recipe, for a so-called “Elixir of Long Life,” given to the monks by a marshal for France’s King Henry IV in the 17th century. The recipe for the liqueur sold today involves some 130 herbs, spices and flowers, and is known only by a chosen few in the order. To make a year’s worth of Chartreuse, the monks blend about 40 tons of ingredients, send the mixture to the distillery and oversee the entire process. I should drink it more often, but I have a cabinet full of fancy liqueurs, rums, and whiskies, and tequilas that I rarely tough. It’s fantastic drunk neat with just a little bit of ice. If you can find some (only Ceiling Cat knows what it must cost now), get it—but try it first. It’s not to everyone’s taste. And good for the monks!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s watching the time go by:

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m watching how the present changes to the past.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz? Hili: Patrzę jak się teraźniejszość zmienia w przeszłość.

********************

From David; I don’t know the artist:

This is absolutely true for me, though I think the tee shirt meant to say the opposite.

From Facebook, and don’t ask me if it’s genuine:

From Masih, a new fatwa? “Haram” means “forbidden by Islamic law”:

New Fatva against unveiled women! Recently, Islamic republic’s leader @khamenei_ir said; Refusing to wear hijab is an act of “political haram”.

Following this order, women are being the target of authorities and extremists in the streets.#MahsaAninipic.twitter.com/aM7c2ovSu5 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 6, 2023

From Simon, who says, “Such a fetching picture!”:

The first time a courtroom sketch has ever become a @NewYorker cover pic.twitter.com/sfZ0DTf6WP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 6, 2023

From Malcolm: Cat gets its owner a drink of water:

Coincidentally, the tweet came from Barry, who calls it “pure excitement”:

exciting Sunday morning in the kitchen! 😹

pic.twitter.com/oolKbZrHVD — Urbanartist (@Urbanartist2) April 2, 2023

From Rosemary, who says, “Say what you want about Walsh, this was/is brilliant.” Yes, it’s a good exchange about sex:

A trans EMT tried to use his medical training to prove that sex is not binary. He ran into trouble when I asked him how he’d respond to a patient with a penis who claims he’s having a miscarriage. pic.twitter.com/COtz0m0sS6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a man who was in the camp for about a week before dying:

7 April 1892 | A Polish Jew, Chaskiel Naganowski, was born in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. A tradesman. In #Auschwitz from 25 October 1941.

No. 22254.

He perished in the camp on 2 November 1941. pic.twitter.com/5Xjoo5F1MJ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 7, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb, who’s busy writing his biography of Crick. Crick must have gotten lots of letters from loons like this:

The real treatment is *beef*. pic.twitter.com/vbG6RKiMlY — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) April 6, 2023

Matthew says, “We have a new moon. For a few millennia, anyway. . . . “:

2023 FW13 has been in its quasi-state for centuries, and will remain Earth's quasi-satellite for many more centuries to come. pic.twitter.com/g1Z11RV4eo — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) April 4, 2023

Bat buffet! Sound up.

Bangalore witnessed evening showers over the last few days that prompted termites to emerge. Once that happened, the bats went bonkers. Here are a lot of Greater Yellow House Bats and 2 species of pipistrelles overloading my bat detector 😁 pic.twitter.com/ikYuxNLRUs — Rohit Chakravarty (@paintedbat) April 5, 2023