Today we have some lovely plant photos from reader Rik Gern of Austin, Texas, whose notes and IDs are indented. Please click on the photos to make them larger.

Here are some more pictures from Wisconsin’s Northwoods. Bracken fern (Pteridium aquilinum) is ubiquitous there, but for me at least, hard to photograph. When I took these pictures last August I had just replaced my old Canon PowerShot SD400 with a Panasonic DC-ZS70 and felt confused and overwhelmed by all the bells and whistles. What looked to the eye like a soft pattern often got translated by the camera as bright spots of blown out light. Fortunately, a few pictures came out alright.

How’s your fern? I like how this one shows the “fingerprints”. Nature sure loves those fractals!