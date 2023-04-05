Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, a Hump day (“Giornato di gobba” in Italian), April 5, 2023, and National Raisin and Spice Bar Day. It may not be the best treat, but it sure beats Brussels sprouts!

It’s also Bell Bottoms Day, National Caramel Day, National Dandelion Day, International Day of Conscience, National Deep Dish Pizza Day (Chicago of course has the best, but our stuffed pizza is even better), and First Contact Day (International observance), explained on Wikipedia:

First Contact Day is an informal commemorative day observed annually on April 5 to celebrate the Star Trek media franchise, and was created by Ronald D. Moore, screenwriter of the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact. He chose the day based on his eldest son’s birthday. The day, however, is based on the fictional future history of events set to take place on April 5, 2063. This is the day that Vulcans first made their presence known to humans.

Here’s a Giordano’s stuffed pizza, and it looks like the spinach version, which is quite good. I can get one any time I like, as there’s a branch just a few blocks away:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 5 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Trump turned himself in to the New York authorities yesterday, was arraigned, and pleaded not guilty to nearly three dozen felony charges, one of which was a surprise.

Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday accused Donald J. Trump of covering up a potential sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign, unveiling 34 felony charges that open a perilous chapter in the long public life of the billionaire businessman who rose to the presidency and now faces the prospect of a shameful criminal trial. . . . Mr. Trump entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, a surreal scene for a man who once occupied the Oval Office and is mounting a third run for the White House. In a remarkable spectacle playing out before a divided nation, Mr. Trump’s 11-vehicle motorcade arrived just before 1:30 at the district attorney’s office, part of the towering Manhattan Criminal Courts Building. While in custody, he was fingerprinted like any felony defendant, but special accommodations were made for the former president: He spent only a short time in custody and he was not expected to be handcuffed or have his mug shot taken. When Mr. Trump, visibly angry, entered the courtroom, he was accompanied by his legal adviser, Boris Epshteyn, and the lawyers handling this case, Todd W. Blanche, Susan R. Necheles and Joseph Tacopina. Mr. Trump declined to speak, despite aides indicating that he might. The charges include filing false business records in the first degree, a low level felony that carries a maximum of four years in prison for each count, though if he is convicted a judge could sentence him to probation.

Most of the charges apparently involve Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 as hush money, and then Trump repaid Cohen by having the money record as a retainer for legal expenses. Thus the low-level felony charges of falsifying business expenses, which the Times says is a “novel application of the law.” Even if he’s convicted, he’ll probably get probation. But the big-deal cases are the other three that are hanging over Trump like the sword of Damocles. No wonder he’s angry, for he must wonder how as wonderful a man as he is could have been the subject of so much legal scrutiny.

BUT, there’s a surprise charge, too:

“Pundits have been speculating that Trump would be charged with lying about the hush money payments to illegally affect an election, and that theory rests on controversial legal issues and could be hard to prove,” said Rebecca Roiphe, a New York Law School professor and former state prosecutor. “It turns out the indictment also includes a claim that Trump falsified records to commit a state tax crime,” she continued. “That’s a much simpler charge that avoids the potential pitfalls.” . . .That prosecutors cited the possibility of planned false statements on tax filings struck some legal specialists as particularly significant, given the speculation over how bookkeeping fraud charges would rise to felonies. “The reference to false tax filings may save the case from legal challenges that may arise if the felony charges are predicated only on federal and state election laws,” said Ryan Goodman, a law professor at New York University.

You can read the indictment here.

*After Turkey finally relented, Finland formally joined NATO yesterday, raising the number of members to 31. Putin must be fuming!

Finland’s flag was raised on Tuesday afternoon at NATO headquarters, a deeply symbolic moment marking the Nordic nation’s official welcome into the group and the shifting power calculations as the West shores up its allegiances in response to the war in Ukraine. President Sauli Niinisto of Finland attended the ceremony, on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 74th anniversary, for the expansion of NATO, which represents a strategic defeat for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, who has made blocking NATO expansion a goal of his leadership.

NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said that with Finland now “a full-fledged member, we are removing the room for miscalculation in Moscow about NATO’s readiness to protect Finland, and that makes Finland safer and stronger, and all of us safer.” Mr. Niinisto stressed the significance of the moment for his country, saying, “It is a great day for Finland.” History has many important moments, he added, but “this is the day most historic to us and to our partners.” Russia tried to restrict Finland’s freedom of choice and “tried to create a sphere around them,” he said. “We are not a sphere.”

Finland got in when President Erdogan of Turkey dropped his country’s opposition to the entry. Now NATO’s border with Russia has doubled in size, and Finland has the ability to call up a large army quite quickly. But Sweden, which also wants to join NATO, is being blocked by Turkey as well (for a number of reasons) and also by Hungary, a running dog of Turkey on this issue. I want Sweden and Finland on board with us!

*The religious never stop trying to foist their faith on the rest of us. Reader Gregory sent me a link to an article reporting that Texas is considering a state law that would mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in every public-school classroom. And they could hire pastors! You can read the bill here.

The Texas state Senate Education Committee this week will take up a bill requiring the Ten Commandments to be installed in every public school classroom, and another that would allow schools to hire pastors or chaplains instead of counselors. “A public elementary or secondary school shall display in a conspicuous place in each classroom of the school a durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments,” reads SB 1515. The bill is extremely specific, mandating the size of the poster (at least 16 x 20), and that it be readable from anywhere in the classroom: “in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom in which the poster or framed copy is displayed.” The bill also includes the complete text of the Ten Commandments, in the version ordained by its author, state Senator Phil King, a Republican. Senator King’s bill goes as far as to mandate that if a school classroom does not have the Ten Commandments posted, it “must” accept a copy if anyone donates one, and any extras “must” be offered for donation to any other school. It can also use taxpayer funds to purchase a copy.

And of course there will be plenty of Texas parents and others who will be willing to donate copies of the commandments to schools. All of this, and the use of taxpayer funds to insert religious dogma into public schools, is palpably unconstitutional, though the Supreme Court has allowed a monument to the commandments to rest on the Texas state capitol grounds. What with this hyper-religious supreme court, nothing is ruled out these days.

*Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac died last November at age 79. The cause of death wasn’t revealed then, but now it has been: according to msn.com, McVie was ill for a long time with cancer of an unknown etiology, and that caused the stroke that killed her (h/t Ginger K.):

As reported by The Blast, Christine McVie was diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin” prior to her death. The aggressive form of cancer had spread through her body and doctors were unable to pinpoint the original source. The cancer caused McVie to have an “ischaemic stroke,” which was the primary cause of her death, as well as a bilateral renal infarction. According to The Blast, an ischaemic stroke is “a blood clot [that] blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain. A blood clot often forms in arteries damaged by the buildup of plaques (atherosclerosis).” In June 2022, McVie revealed to Rolling Stone that she was suffering from health issues and was uncertain if she was up to a Fleetwood Mac reunion. “I don’t feel physically up for it,” she says. “I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak,” she shared.

Here’s Stevie Nick’s heartbreaking lament on the death of her best friend (click to read):

*The theft of a giant plastic spoon used to advertise an Arizona Dairy Queen went viral about a week ago. It’s just one of those things that captivate the Internet. Now, thank Ceiling Cat, the spoon has been recovered:

A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found Monday morning, and it’s partly thanks to Pokémon GO.

Michael Foster, 52, was playing the outdoor mobile game when he spotted the 15-foot (4.5-meter) spoon around 7 a.m. It was lying on the ground behind a fence that surrounds a Phoenix middle school baseball field, just 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the scene of the heist. “The first thing I did was send a picture to my wife and I said, ‘It’s the spoon.’ She said call the police,” Foster told The Associated Press. “I can confirm the Dairy Queen ‘red spoon’ was located and recovered this morning,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email Monday. Detectives are continuing to search for the suspects who took the spoon, he added. Police are encouraging the public to submit any tips.

Here it is, thanks to the cops. No, not ACABs! (Caption from the AP):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Spring can’t come too soon for The Princess:

A: Hili, get up. Hili: I’m still on winter time.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, wstawaj. Hili: Ja jeszcze jestem na zimowym czasie.

From Merilee, an April Fools joke cover from Scientific American:

A movie summary from Jesus of the Day:

From David:

God finally emitted a toot on Mastodon:

A tweet from Masih. The Google translation from Farsi is this:

Another video of government agents attacking people on Masuleh road on the 13th day of Badr. In this video, you can clearly see the image of officers firing in the air and throwing tear gas. Yesterday, Vido’s sender wrote in his message, the agents attacked the family who had turned on the music band, which caused an angry reaction from the people. #Mehsa_Amini

ویدوی دیگری از حمله ماموران حکومتی به مردم در جاده ماسوله در روز سیزده بدر. در این ویدو به وضوح تصویر مامورانی که اقدام به شلیک هوایی میکنند و گاز اشک‌آور می‌زنند دیده می‌شود. فرستنده ویدو دیروز در پیامش نوشته بود، ماموران به خانواده‌ای که باند موسیقی روشن کرده بودند حمله کردند… pic.twitter.com/eAwMECRcQl — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 4, 2023

From Barry, a biological discussion. I hadn’t considered happiness as a promoter of evolutionary change. . .

While I should be baffled by the implication that no one has ever bothered to think about the evolution of fish, birds, and insects, it’s his claim that insects are “perfectly happy” that confuses me. I have never looked at an earwig and thought, “Now THAT guy’s having FUN.” pic.twitter.com/chw9JYk5Gf — Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) April 3, 2023

Look! There was an earthquake, yesterday and ducks predicted it. (via gravelinspector):

A M6.5 earthquake occurred below the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula about an hour ago. >200k people likely felt strong shaking, and some damage to infrastructure is expected. 1/https://t.co/7kvmqP3lu0 pic.twitter.com/HKSqU82uE1 — Dr. Judith Hubbard (@JudithGeology) April 3, 2023

"Cars in the parking lot jumped and yelled their horn." "The tiles fell off the wall." "A couple seconds before the earthquake, all the ducks took off from the lake." "We were very scared." 11/ — Dr. Judith Hubbard (@JudithGeology) April 3, 2023

From the Auschwitz Mermorial, a two-year-old gassed upon arrival:

5 April 1942 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Judit Malcsiner, was born in Szombatheley. In July 1944 r. She was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/8sNJs76DW0 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 5, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. Note the paw twitching in the first one, and watch until the end:

Who wants to watch my baby weirdo fall asleep. pic.twitter.com/32REos0QZK — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) April 4, 2023

Tennessee is getting redder and redder. . . Read a fuller account here.

BREAKING: Tennessee GOP leaders try to EXPEL 3 members of legislature who stood with student demonstrators at the state capitol today asking for gun safety regulations. Expulsion up for vote, and their member IDs have already been shut off. Absolutely unconstitutional. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 4, 2023

If you follow other sites on Twitter, follow this one (and send me the good tweets):