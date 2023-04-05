Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “search”, came with a link to other Qur’anic prophecies:
A barrel load of scientific Koranic prophecies available here.
In Faith Versus Fact there’s a section about how fundamentalists Muslims try to reconcile the Qur’an with modern science in exactly the same way: through extremely loose interpretations of the text.
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ prophecies”
It will sound and look even more accurate when read in the original Arabic script. It’s too bad so many just don’t know Arabic – otherwise, it’d be plain to them.
This one hits home. I hear this justification all the time, and not from only worshippers. There has to be some kind of name for this fallacy.