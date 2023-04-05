Nick Matzke on Mātauranga Māori vs. modern science

You may well recognize the name of Nick Matzke, as he was the former Public Information Project Director of the National Center for Science Education, wrote a lot of good anti-creationist material (including a debunking of the “irreducible complexity” of bacterial flagella as adduced by IDers), and played a major role in organizing the prosecution in the Kitzmiller et al. vs. Dover Area School District et al. case in 2005, the case that pretty much killed ID stone dead. Nick also wrote a lot at the pro-evolution website “Panda’s Thumb.”

I crossed swords with Nick a few times about the NCSE’s policy of asserting a comity between religion and evolution (a tactical decision, I think), but we met in person at the Evolution meetings in Snowbird, Utah, resolved our differences, and I’ve respected the man ever since. He went on to get his Ph.D. in evolutionary phylogenetics at Berkeley, did a postdoc in Australia, and now holds a position as a senior lecturer in biology, concentrating on phylogeny, at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Auckland.

Being in New Zealand, and a scientist, Nick is well placed to pronounce on whether the “ways of knowing” of the indigenous Māori people, Mātauranga Māori (MM), are coequal to modern science. As you know, I’ve written about this subject many times, and have vehemently opposed the government’s and many local academics’ view that MM should be taught in secondary school science classes as coequal to science (see all these posts). While MM does contain some experiential knowledge gained by trial and error (catching fish, navigating, harvesting berries, and so on), it also comprises theology, legend, morality, superstition, and all manner of stuff that isn’t “science” by modern lights. It’s a gemisch that belongs in sociology and anthropology classes, not science classes.

Nevertheless—some Nick confirms in the interview below—the NZ government is going full steam ahead with the plans to push MM as science, as well as giving heaps of dosh for MM-themed projects that are often bizarre.

So here’s a long (80 minute) interview that Nick gives to James Kierstead about his career, fighting creationism, the Dover trial, and, in the last 45 minutes, the question of whether MM can be considered science. I listened to the whole thing, and was especially interested in Nick’s fight against ID. But of course I mainly wanted to hear his take on MM. As a professor at the University of Auckland, which has taken strong positions that MM and science are pretty much she same thing, Nick was, I thought, in a precarious position. If he came out against the equivalence of MM and modern science, he might get in trouble with his Kiwi colleagues.

But Nick is not a man to be daunted by that kind of stuff, as we knew from his dogged fights against ID. You can hear in the video, beginning at the time schedule below, that Nick, while respecting MM as a unique form of indigenous culture, as well as respecting its empirical knowledge, doesn’t think it should be taught as science. If you want to hear that part, start 35 minutes in:

Here’s the schedule from the YouTube site, indented. My own comments are flush left:

0:12 Phylogenetic biogeography 14:10 Evolution and intelligent design

Nick sees a striking similarity between his fights with Intelligent Design and his take on MM, as both deeply involve clarifying “what is to be considered science?”

35:32 Matauranga Maori and science

Here, at about 46 minutes in, Nick proffers a definition of “science” which is modern science—and doesn’t include MM. His take is that science uses “methodological naturalism”: the assumption that natural laws are working always and everywhere. Science also involves explicit hypothesizing, deliberate tests of hypotheses, the rejection of authority as a source of truth, and, importantly, ruling out the supernatural. MM clearly doesn’t adhere to this definition, as it’s not hypothesis driven, explicitly ACCEPTS authority and legend as a source of truth, and INCLUDES the supernatural (stories of the gods are part of MM). Nick notes that if you don’t accept MM as science, then “a lot of people get mad.” That’s an understatement! You could be fired for that view!

1:00:10 Mauri and vitalism

In Māori culture, “Mauri” is defined this way:

life principle, life force, vital essence, special nature, a material symbol of a life principle, source of emotions – the essential quality and vitality of a being or entity.

And it has been invoked as something that was to be used in the chemistry curriculum for 14- and 15-year-old: particles and atoms were said to have their own “mauri”. To Nick (and to me) this is an unacceptable form of vitalism, given that science has found no evidence for vitalism or teleology in any aspect of science. Nick in fact wrote a letter to the New Zealand Herald highlighting this (see below). My own post on mauri and chemistry (and electrical engineering!) is here.

1:05:15 Whakapapa and genetics

“Whakapapa” is construed by MM as a very broad and important form of ancestry:

. . . genealogy, genealogical table, lineage, descent – reciting whakapapa was, and is, an important skill and reflected the importance of genealogies in Māori society in terms of leadership, land and fishing rights, kinship and status. It is central to all Māori institutions. There are different terms for the types of whakapapa and the different ways of reciting them including: tāhū (recite a direct line of ancestry through only the senior line); whakamoe (recite a genealogy including males and their spouses); taotahi (recite genealogy in a single line of descent); hikohiko (recite genealogy in a selective way by not following a single line of descent); ure tārewa (male line of descent through the first-born male in each generation).

But, as Nick notes, it’s often used to comport genetics with MM, with the assertion that “Whakapapa” was simply the early Māori conception of what modern scientists call phylogeny, ancestry, genealogy, and other forms of genetic descent and ancestry. But Nick notes that this is stretching the indigenous term to cover a diversity of genetic discoveries made only after 1900, and the connection is more metaphorical than real. He adds that he once applied for a grant to study phylogeny, and notes (as one must do in NZ grant proposals) that phylogeny could be seen as a form of whakapapa. But for that, he says, a reviewer criticized him strongly.

Nick makes one important point: There really hasn’t been a good debate in New Zealand about the equivalence of MM and modern science. Everything has been in the form of letters or blog posts (often by foreigners like Richard Dawkins and me), including “The Listener Letter” that got seven Auckland professors in trouble for noting discrepancies between MM and science. Early on, Auckland’s vice Provost Dawn Freshwater promised that Auckland Uni would hold a debate on this very issue, but of course that was an empty promise. It’s been several years since she made sucha promise. Yet such a debate is badly needed before NZ science, catering by government decree to “other ways of knowing”, goes down the drain.

Re the issue of mauri and vitalism, you can read Nick’s letter to the New Zealand Herald (which they apparently didn’t publish) here or here.

Here’s an excerpt:

I am a Senior Lecturer in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Auckland. I teach evolutionary biology, but I also have long experience in science education and (especially) political attempts to insert pseudoscience into science curricula in the USA. I just read the NZ Herald article on mātauranga Māori and NCEA: How mātauranga Māori is being rolled out in schools, Rangi Mātāmua explains the knowledge system. Unfortunately, I think the NZ Herald is uncritically repeating an overly rosy take from NCEA and the Ministry of Education. At least amongst scientists and science teachers, there has actually been a huge controversy over the NCEA Level 1 Chemistry & Biology draft curriculum. A particularly significant problem is that the concept of mauri, meaning life force, was inserted directly into the basic chemistry curriculum. Please google the phrase “Mauri is present in all matter. All particles have their own mauri” — this is the language that NCEA used in their pilot Chemistry standards in 2022. Unfortunately, the concept of ‘life force’ is a well-known pseudoscience, known as vitalism. Vitalism was experimentally debunked by chemists in the 1800s. Having a government agency force it back into the chemistry curriculum by political fiat — while steamrolling the vehement and informed objections of science teachers — is a huge problem. Vitalism is a pseudoscientific error on the same level as asserting that the Earth is flat, or that the world is only 6,000 years old. If vitalism is right, then all of chemistry and biochemistry is wrong. Just recently, at the end of 2022, the NCEA Level 1 Chemistry/Biology standards were quietly updated to drop mauri, without any explanation of what happened or why. So the Ministry of Education told teachers and students that mauri-in-particles was valid mātauranga Māori and science for most of 2021 and 2022, and now, suddenly, it isn’t. . . . . And, despite the change, the “mauri is present in all matter” pseudoscience is still on the NCEA Chemistry/Biology website in numerous places, right now!

He notes that this issue has “received zero attention from the New Zealand media so far.”

I’m glad Nick spoke out on this issue, though the insertion of MM into the NZ school curriculum as science is pretty much a done deal. It got accelerated by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and is being continued by her replacement, Chris Hipkins, who was Labour’s education spokesperson who supported the conflation of science and MM.

Poor New Zealand! Every week I get letters from disaffected Kiwi scientists who abhor the mixing of “other ways of knowing” with science. In fact, I got one this morning.