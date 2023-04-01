Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday and April Fools’ Day, as well as shabbos for Jewish cats. Don’t worry, I won’t try to fool you on April 1, 2023—or any other day.

Foodwise, it’s National Burrito Day (some say April 1, others April 6), but as I write this (on Friday afternoon), I plan to head for dinner to a local place for chiles rellenos, my go-to Mexican dish and the one I use to test the mettle of a kitchen in a Mexican restaurant I haven’t tried.

Below, a photo of that dish, which originated in Puebla, Mexico (I’ve had it there). I prefer it with just cheese inside, and if the cheese isn’t hot and gooey, forget it! And the peppers must be fresh and with a distinct vegetal flavor.

It’s these Food Months, too:

National Florida Tomato Month

National BLT Sandwich Month

National Soft Pretzel Month

National Soyfoods Month

National Grilled Cheese Month

National Garlic Month

April 12-18: National Egg Salad Week [a whole week for egg salad?]

It’s also International Firewalk Day, National Sourdough Bread Day, National Trombone Players Day, National Fun Day, the first day of Mathematics and Statistics Awareness Month, Lupus Alert Day, Boomer Bonus Days, honoring my g-g-g-generation, Edible Book Day, and Fossil Fools Day. For more about April Fools’ Day and its origins (it may go back to Chaucer), go here.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 1 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Trump is going to turn himself in to the law on Tuesday, and so the show begins But what’s almost as reprehensible as Trump’s behavior is the rush of big-name Republicans to condemn the indictment, as if somehow Trump was above the law. The best any Republicans can do is say, “no comment”. From the NYT:

Even as top House Republicans, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, rushed to condemn the indictment of Mr. Trump in a hush-money case, Mr. McConnell has avoided weighing in. But while Mr. McConnell represents only a sliver of the party, he’s not alone. John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, whose criticism of G.O.P. attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election had drawn Mr. Trump’s ire, has also remained mum about the former president’s indictment.

And a few others who say nothing, while the rest condemn the indictment:

Here are other high-profile Republicans who appear to be avoiding commenting on Mr. Trump’s prosecution:

Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, an ally of the former president who has been discussed as a potential running mate for his 2024 White House run. A spokesman for Ms. Noem did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Liz Cheney , one of Mr. Trump’s harshest critics in the Republican Party. The former Wyoming representative lost a primary last August to a Trump-backed challenger after voting to impeach Mr. Trump. A spokesman for Ms. Cheney said on Friday that she had no plans to comment about Mr. Trump’s impending arrest at this time.

Chris Christie , the former New Jersey governor who is considering a 2024 run for president and recently vowed that he would never support Mr. Trump again. A spokesman for Mr. Christie highlighted a Fox News appearance by him before the indictment, during which Mr. Christie called the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation “partisan.” Mr. Christie is also set to appear on “This Week” on ABC on Sunday, the spokesman said.

Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who is also flirting with a presidential run, appears to be keeping mum as well. His office did not immediately respond to a message on Friday.

Larry Hogan, another former G.O.P. governor who has criticized Mr. Trump in the past, also appeared to be abstaining. Mr. Hogan, from Maryland, announced this month that he would not run for president in 2024. A request for comment for Mr. Hogan was left on Friday with a representative for his super PAC.

*Meanwhile, over at his new mouthpiece Truth Social, Trump has shown his immaturity not just by upping the level of his tantrums, but by failing to spell correctly. In fact, he misspells the most important word in this “tweet”:

If you look up the word “hyperbole” in the dictionary, you’ll find Trump’s picture next to it. Yesterday he said something like “this is the greatest political persecution in history.” That just goes to show he knows nothing about world history.

*Over at The Free Press, Nellie Bowles has her weekly and snarky take on this news, called this week, “TGIF: Showndown Edition.” I’ll put up three items from it.

→ Differently fentanyl: The White House is pushing Congress to nix the term substance abuse from agency names like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Advocates want the agencies to instead use more “neutral” terms like substance use disorder that they say will decrease stigma. You see, there’s no such thing as abusing substances, just using them really enthusiastically! This is part of a broader effort to rebrand addiction as a disease, much like obesity. Yes, the White House wants it to be the National Institute on Drug Use. Saying drug abuse is too mean. Who cares that record numbers of people are dying from overdoses—the White House needs to spend the next year making sure addicts don’t feel stigmatized by any words on info packets that might imply they have a problem. → Wait, you want the toddler killer prosecuted? A Bay Area county is up in arms as the region’s new prosecutor, Pamela Price, weighs a gentler treatment for a toddler’s killer. In a daytime gunfight between two rival gangs shooting it out on a major highway, someone accidentally shot and killed Jasper Wu, a toddler of Chinese descent riding in the backseat of a passing car. Now, the district attorney is accusing the Chinese communities of simply not understanding “transformative justice practices.” I recommend reading her whole letter. It is an incredible document. → He would win from jail: Holy Rachel Maddow! The Resistance rises! Trump was officially indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday night. The crime for which he’s accused: using campaign funds to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels. We will monitor this situation closely. With his arrest, MSNBC and CNN are back, baby! The clink of his cuffs is also the sound of 1,000 new hires getting signed at The Washington Post. There were literal gasps among producers at Fox:

Audible gasps let out in Fox News' studio as they announce the Trump indictment news pic.twitter.com/FFyx2mvPUp — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 30, 2023

The big news to me is we are now a country where the opposition party spends years working to jail the last president—and might just succeed.

*Andrew Sullivan’s column this week, “The Sunak-Starmer Re-Balancing Act“, is on British politics, in particular the general election. His take:

If you recall the last British general election, back in 2019, you may remember a — how to put this? — colorful contrast. The bumptious buffoon, Boris, for the Tories, and the anti-semitic socialist, Jeremy Corbyn, made a populist duo of sorts — both insurgents, both rebels, both darlings of the furthermost wings of their respective parties, both with bad hair, ill-fitting clothes, and bad teeth. And now look, just three and a half years later: the diminutive, slickly-dressed technocrat, Rishi Sunak, and the boringly pudgy centrist, Keir Starmer. Both rose through the meritocratic ranks, won plaudits from their fellow partisans, wooed the Establishment, and both represent the inklings of the way British politics usually has been: no huge surprises, no massive polarizing divides, just a sharp but civil contest for the center. I wrote recently of the promise of DeSantis and Biden in re-balancing American politics, toward a saner middle. I think something similar could be happening with Sunak and Starmer in my native land. Which is, I hasten to add, encouraging. The basic politics remains starkly in Starmer’s favor. Labour’s lead in the opinion polls is almost 2-1. If Keir doesn’t become the next prime minister, I’ll be smacked right in the gob. After Boris’ endless lies and Liz Truss’ spontaneous combustion, the Tories have yet to recover meaningfully. They’ve been in power continuously since 2010, and it’s time for a change. Views of the economy are in the toilet. The Tory government seems like a dead parrot squawking. A new election will happen next year.

*Reporting a protest against the lenient rules of the Canadian Powerlifting Union on the participation of transgender women in women’s lifting, the National Review describes a stunt by a biological male weightlifter who decided to atually compete against women lifters by declaring he’s a woman (h/t Bill):

A male Canadian powerlifting coach broke the Alberta women’s bench-press record over the weekend in an act of protest against the presiding organization’s extremely lenient trans-inclusion policy. Avi Silverberg, who does not identify as transgender, participated in the 84+ kg category at the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s (CPU) “Heroes Classic.” Silverberg bested transgender-identifying male competitor Anne Andres, who watched him from the audience. The CPU hasn’t updated its gender-eligibility rules in about five years, Ontario-based female powerlifter April Hutchinson told National Review. Men need only to declare themselves women in order to join the women’s division and are not required to suppress their testosterone levels as a prerequisite for participation. Many national and international governing bodies for other high-performance and niche sports require male participants to maintain testosterone levels within a specified limit and to have identified as trans for multiple years in order to compete against women. However, the CPU only requires that lifters present a passport listing the sex they’re seeking to compete against. Hutchinson was supposed to face Andres — the same transgender-identifying man who Silverberg just defeated — in her weight class at the Vancouver national tournament in February, but refused to compete in an act of protest after watching Andres’s behavior on the circuit. Since taking up women’s powerlifting in 2019, Andres has quickly risen through the ranks, securing a bronze medal at nationals and the Alberta 84+ kg bench press record, before Silverberg snatched it from him. At the Western Canadian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships last September, Andres bench pressed 270 lbs., defeating multiple women in the Women’s Raw 185+ Open.

This is the craziness of allowing unmodified biological men who simply declare themselves to be women to compete against biological women. In this case, the outcome was of course entirely predictable. As for the passport declaring that he’s a woman, Silverberg must have been able to get one simply by saying he’s a woman. He doesn’t even say he identifies as transgender. And this is why we need to either ban transgender women from women’s sports or have good data showing which surgical/chemical modifications level the playing field for trans women (something almost impossible to find out).

********************

