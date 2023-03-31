I did indeed have a late lunch of chiles rellenos today, and oy, were they good! This is my go-to restaurant in Hyde Park now: even the tortillas are homemade.
On my way to the restaurant, I saw this burnt spot on a telephone pole (photo below) which to me is a case of pareidolia.
I immediately thought it looked like George Harrison, but a friend I showed it to said it “looked like a turkey butt.”
What do you think?
17 thoughts on “Pareidolia (guess the image)”
I think I see Jesus.
Frank Zappa
Agreed!
Turkey butt
Def George
I’m going with turkey butt.
I think it looks like your “is it Jerry Coyne or Cat Stevens?” photo!
It reminds me of the botched “restoration” of Ecce Homo (Behold the Man) into Ecce Mono (Behold the Monkey).
https://www.bu.edu/sequitur/2016/04/29/handler-ecce/
Turkey butt ..
A cat with its mouth open is looking into the black pipe I’m in.
The definition of pareidolia reminded me of something I came across that said Americans are exceptional in that they see patterns where none exist.
A cat walking away.
I immediately thought it looked like George Harrison..
My initial thought was WTAF? – then I scrolled down and saw the photo of George and have to concede that our host has a point. Uncanny!
Sorry, boss, but I think you’ve been drinking some of that tea their dentist buddy dosed George and John with the first time they took a trip. 🙂
Donald Trump on a good day!
I see a dog from this angle: https://www.flickr.com/photos/benmacaskill/43293863672/
Bob Marley!