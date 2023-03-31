Pareidolia (guess the image)

March 31, 2023 • 3:21 pm

I did indeed have a late lunch of chiles rellenos today, and oy, were they good! This is my go-to restaurant in Hyde Park now: even the tortillas are homemade.

On my way to the restaurant, I saw this burnt spot on a telephone pole (photo below) which to me is a case of pareidolia.

I immediately thought it looked like George Harrison, but a friend I showed it to said it “looked like a turkey butt.”

What do you think?

17 thoughts on “Pareidolia (guess the image)

  10. The definition of pareidolia reminded me of something I came across that said Americans are exceptional in that they see patterns where none exist.

  12. I immediately thought it looked like George Harrison..

    My initial thought was WTAF? – then I scrolled down and saw the photo of George and have to concede that our host has a point. Uncanny!

