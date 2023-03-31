Pareidolia (guess the image)

I did indeed have a late lunch of chiles rellenos today, and oy, were they good! This is my go-to restaurant in Hyde Park now: even the tortillas are homemade.

On my way to the restaurant, I saw this burnt spot on a telephone pole (photo below) which to me is a case of pareidolia.

I immediately thought it looked like George Harrison, but a friend I showed it to said it “looked like a turkey butt.”

What do you think?