Friday: Hili dialogue

Chavez (below), who crusaded tirelessly on behalf of beleaguered farm workers, was one of the heroes of my generation. I well remember not eating grapes during the great grape strike beginning in 1965:

*The big news is of course that Trump was indicted in connection with hush money paid to keep his affair with Stormy Daniels quiet. I posted about that minutes after it was released to the press; you heard it here first! We’ll have more on that later today.

*It wasn’t long ago that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut looked as if it would be taken over by the Russians who had nearly encircled it. That would be one of the rare victories for Putin’s war criminals. Now, however a crack unit of Ukrainian soldiers may have turned the tide:

Six weeks after coming to help defend Bakhmut, the men of the Adam Tactical Group, one of Ukraine’s most effective battle units, were quietly confident they had turned the tide against Russian troops trying to encircle and capture it. “The enemy exhausted all its reserves,” the commander, Col. Yevhen Mezhevikin, 40, said on Tuesday, straddling a chair as artillery, air defense and intelligence-gathering teams worked around him. Through wave after wave of Russian assault and tenacious Ukrainian defense, Bakhmut has, over eight months, become a central battlefield of Russia’s invasion despite limited strategic significance.

Russia has lost extraordinary numbers of troops in the battle, and Ukraine large numbers, too, and as casualties have mounted, so has the political symbolism of the city. Kremlin officials have described it as a necessary prize in the campaign to seize Ukraine’s Donbas region. To Ukraine, it has become an important line to hold, both to whittle down Russia’s forces and to deprive them of a victory. But now, Colonel Mezhevikin said, the Russian assaults have slowed and the imminent threat of encirclement has been thwarted. “The density of assaults dropped by several times,” he said. “Before, they could assault in all directions simultaneously and in groups of not less than 20, 30 or 40 people, but gradually it is dying down.” Who would have thought that the Russian Army—drawn from a vast population—would have been so incompetent. But thank Ceiling Cat they are! And of course Putin has lost a substantial amount of credibility among his own people, who don’t want a war that has no justification save Lebensraum. *Just when you thought the NY grand jury investigating Trump and Stormy Daniels was about to either put up or shut up, things have become more complicated. Now it’s investigating possible hush money paid to yet a second woman, a Playboy Playmate. Manhattan prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s role in paying hush money to a porn star also have been examining a $150,000 payment to a former Playboy model who alleged that she had an affair with the former president, according to people familiar with the matter, raising the prospect that Mr. Trump could face charges connected to the silencing of both women. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been presenting a grand jury with evidence of Mr. Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels since January. In those proceedings, the people said, Mr. Bragg’s prosecutors also have questioned grand-jury witnesses extensively about an earlier deal involving Karen McDougal, Playboy Magazine’s Playmate of the Year in 1998, who has said she began a 10-month relationship with Mr. Trump in 2006. The extent of prosecutors’ interest in Ms. McDougal hasn’t been previously reported. Prosecutors could use any McDougal evidence either to bring charges directly related to the McDougal payment or to establish an alleged pattern of conduct by Mr. Trump, the people said. Participants in the deals with both women allege that Mr. Trump played a central role. A spokeswoman for Mr. Bragg declined to comment. A lawyer for Ms. McDougal didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Mr. Trump didn’t immediately comment. Mr. Trump has called the investigation by Mr. Bragg, a Democrat, a “witch hunt” and has said that he didn’t do anything wrong. I think most people consider adultery wrong, and Trump was married at the time (he still is). We’ll see if there’s legal wrongs, I suspect. What puzzles me is why so many attractive women want to have a relationship with such an odious man. It can’t be that he’s a charming, likable fellow in person. It’s gotta be about money and power. *The school shooting at Christ Presbyterian Church is another unfathomable tragedy, and the killing of three young children, one of them the pastor’s daughter, makes it even worse by forcing us to think about lives cut off at the very beginning. Several readers have tried to suggest ways to stop this carnage, but the calls for more gun restrictions and better mental health care are unworkable. An op-ed in the NYT suggests another thing to ameliorate the misery: prayer. But not prayer as a placebo—prayer as a way to connect with God. It’s another NYT op-ed extolling a deity who almost surely doesn’t exist: In an increasingly secular culture, there is often a misunderstanding of the true purpose of prayer. If you don’t believe in God, it may strike you as silly, something beneficial only to the extent that it provides a placebo effect. At its worst it can seem like a cheap and easy way to respond to a terrible, preventable tragedy. Prayer, in this formulation, is a substitute for action. It’s a way that a guilty culture can feel good about itself even as it does nothing — nothing but watch children die. Again. Moreover, there’s no doubt that there are some people who use declarations like “I’ll pray for you” as a polite form of dismissal. It’s a way of expressing a vague blanket concern, and nothing more. This is the way that the rote recitation of “thoughts and prayers” turns the sacred into the profane. But when there is genuine belief and genuine humility, prayer is something else entirely. It’s an act that — again, presuming you believe anything close to what I believe —connects you to the creator of the universe. In that way, Morrow is exactly right. Petitioning God is more powerful than petitioning any president. After all, the Book of Proverbs declares that “a king’s heart is like channeled water in the Lord’s hand: He directs it wherever he chooses.” . . .For the faithful believer, prayer isn’t a substitute for action, it’s a prerequisite for action. It grounds us before we move to serve others. It grounds us before we speak in the public square. Moreover, petitioning God is a tangible act of faith. It reminds believers of their ultimate sense of trust in an eternal presence. It reminds us of the very concept of eternal life. As my friend Scott Sauls, Christ Presbyterian Church’s senior pastor, said in the service, “We grieve, and we hope.” Prayer helps us grieve. Prayer helps us hope. I grieve for the families and loved ones of the dead, but do these people ever ask themselves, “if there’s a God up there who’s listening, and can give us eternal life, why does he let children die in school shooting after school shooting?” What kind of God is that? Why would you worship a God who lets these things happen? the most parsimonious answer (unless you think God is a sadist) is of course that God doesn’t exist, and I don’t mean to exploit this tragedy to say that. But it’s times like these when the emotional vacuity of religion becomes most evident. *Of course any biologist is going to click on a WaPo article called “Scientists say your idea of how the T. rex looked is probably wrong.” Well, actually, our idea is mostly right: it walked on two big hindlegs, had two tiny forelegs and a large tail. It was carnivorous and huge. What the article is really about (the author, amusingly, is named “Dino Grandoni,” which sounds like a joke but isn’t) is that T. rex (note the italics) probably had LIPS that covered its big choppers. That’s about it. They don’t even mention the possibility that the dino was covered with small feathers. Close your eyes and imagine a Tyrannosaurus rex. Your dinosaur probably has a hulking frame, scaly skin, puny arms and protruding teeth it wielded to be the apex predator of its era. Right? If so, sorry: Your image of a T. rex with a big, fierce grin with bare teeth may be wrong. The oversized dagger teeth of the T. rex and its relatives were probably completely covered by thin, scaly “lips,” according to a new study that aims to crack the image of the carnivore popularized by the film “Jurassic Park.” For decades, many paleontologists and artists alike depicted the T. rex family with lipless mouths, similar to modern-day crocodiles. For illustrators and movie makers, the bare teeth gave their creations a fierce edge. For fossil hunters, the teeth they found in the ground simply seemed too big to be covered by lips. But now an international team of scientists is challenging some of the best-known depictions of dinosaurs in television and movies. Instead, these researchers say, the T. rex looked more like a lizard, with scaly lips covering and sealing their mouths when closed. “There were lots of monster movies with toothy dinosaurs,” said Robert Reisz, a paleontologist at the University of Toronto Mississauga who co-wrote the paper published Thursday in the journal Science. But it was the 1990s “Jurassic Park” series, he said, “that made me groan and moan about the multitude of errors and inaccuracies that started us talking about this issue.” Only a scientist could groan and moan about the failure to depict the lips of T. rex!

Yet the specific suggestion of a lipped T. rex is poised to spark a debate as ferocious as the dinosaur itself, with other paleontologists pointing to fossil evidence suggesting these carnivores indeed had the bare teeth seen in the movies.

“Completely unconvincing,” Thomas Carr, a paleontologist at Carthage College in Wisconsin whose own work suggests lipless tyrannosaurs, said of the latest study. And so it goes. Here’s a series of drawings from the piece, with the paper’s original caption:

I’d still be scared of it if it had lips!

*The vaquita (Phocoena sinus) is the world’s rarest marine mammal. Found only in the northern end of the Gulf of California off Baja California, it’s a small porpoise (less than five feet long) and the total number of individuals is around ten. It’s on the brink of extinction, which is heartbreaking.

Now the Mexican government will be sanctioned by the international agreement known as CITES for failure to protect the vaquita, whose numbers have dropped due largely to gill netting and as “bycatch”.

The sanctions have not yet been announced, but they could make it difficult for Mexico to export some regulated animal and plant products like crocodile or snake skins, orchids and cactuses. Commercial seafood species like shrimp would not be affected, but the ruling sets a precedent and some groups are pushing for seafood import bans. “While no one relishes economically painful sanctions, all other efforts to prompt Mexico to save the vaquita have failed,” said Sarah Uhlemann, international program director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We hope these strong measures wake up the Mexican government.” Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said in a statement that CITES had ruled that Mexico’s protection plan for the vaquita was insufficient. Studies estimate there may be as few as eight vaquitas remaining in the Gulf of California, the only place they exist and where they often become entangled in illegal gill nets and drown. The Foreign Relations Department said CITES had ruled the protection plan “inadequate” and said the full ruling — and possible sanctions — “will be officially announced next week.”

Here’s a three-year-old, half-hour video about this adorable animal:

Please, Ceiling Cat, save the vaquita!

This is about as tricky as a caterpillar can get. Another marvel of evolution, sent by Malcolm. Sound up to hear the dulcet tones of David Attenborough:

From Not Another Science Cat Page:

From the same Facebook page:

From Masih. Remember this Iranian sport climber, who climbed without a hijab in international competition (and then said she’d “forgotten it”)? Now she seems to be under a permanent ban.

Elnaz Rekabi, an Iranian national sport climber, has been barred from leaving the country. Yesterday, Elnaz planned to travel to Spain to participate in Olympic preparation exercises, but airport officials prevented her from leaving and confiscated the passport of this national… pic.twitter.com/iQdCMdif5D — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 30, 2023

From Barry: the late, great James Randi trying to overdose on homeopathic medicine. LOL! Sound up.

That time The Amazing James Randi overdosed on homeopathy and lived to tell about it. pic.twitter.com/YOFFIfXBJZ — Dr. Jonathan N. Stea (@jonathanstea) March 27, 2023

Two tweets from reader Simon, a Brit who lived in Nashville for a while (and now is in Chicago). These reflect “Tennessee gun culture.”

THIS is last year's Christmas card from Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican who represents the district that Covenant School is in in Nashville. #tnleg pic.twitter.com/IpkLzZs5m5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 27, 2023

Bill Lee signed our open carry law in a Beretta factory. https://t.co/2TCkQyx6CS pic.twitter.com/5gkcSBjjMA — Ashley Simerl (@grendelsmother) March 27, 2023

And then Simon says, “A tweet making the point that it doesn’t have to be this way”:

I have posted this before but .. 26 years ago, a gunman entered

Dunblane Primary School in Scotland,

killing 16 kids and a teacher. The UK

govt responded by enacting tight gun

control legislation. In the 9400+ days

since, there have been a total of O

school shootings in the UK. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) March 27, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a woman who died in her early forties.

31 March 1900 | A Jewish woman, Ryfka Oschlak (nee Kamionkowska), was born in Nowomińsk (today's Mińsk Mazowiecki). She emigrated to France where she married Max Oschlak. During the war she lived in Paris. In 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/iXuA1FrMMF — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 30, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, two photos on Google Maps Images. Find the cat in the second one:

A quadrupedal squid!

Fascinating. Convergent evolution of quadruped walking gait in an animal that is in no way a quadruped. And they are cute. https://t.co/U7ZOsi3e6i — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 29, 2023

The journal Science first went along with Nature’s bright idea of endorsing political candidates. Then it backtracked (Holden Thorp is the editor of Science). One of my retweets. Note: there is NO sensitive material here!

The journal Nature endorsed Biden in 2020, but later work showed this reduced trust in the journal, and in American scientists as well. Science journals should remain viewpoint neutral about politics, as it only alienates some people to endorse anybody

see https://t.co/YNynFyBEKO pic.twitter.com/NHYrWMRW3D — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) March 29, 2023