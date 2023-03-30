Well, it’s happened: our first President to get a criminal indictment. The headline from the NYT (click to read; there are live updates):
A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald J. Trump on Thursday for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to five people with knowledge of the matter, a historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges.
An indictment will likely be announced in the coming days. By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will have asked Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.
Mr. Trump has for decades avoided criminal charges despite persistent scrutiny and repeated investigations, creating an aura of legal invincibility that the vote to indict now threatens to puncture.
While the charges remain a mystery, Mr. Trump is the first former or current president to be indicted. Nearly two weeks ago, he inaccurately predicted his own arrest. It is likely that the district attorney’s office will now seek to arrange his surrender.
It is unclear precisely when the grand jury vote criminally charging the former president was taken. Prosecutors walked into the office of the clerk in the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where the paperwork for an indictment was filed only minutes before the office closed for the day. For weeks, the atmosphere outside the district attorney’s office had resembled a circus. But the fervor had cooled in recent days, and the environs of the office were emptier on Thursday than they had been in weeks.
This wasn’t supposed to happen this week, as the grand jury was taking a break to consider other stuff. But now Trump has to turn himself in and get photographed and fingerprinted. And this cannot help his Presidential aspirations. Next: the trial!
6 thoughts on “NY grand jury indicts Trump!”
thanks. The best news we’ve had in a very long time. Let the circus begin. GROG
Best announced today rather than Saturday.
And there were cheers all around the table!
Vindication for the foundational principle of the US justice system that no man is above the law.
You underestimate the support this buffoon has. The indictment will lead only to a misdemeanor charge at best — and it will boost support for him from those who think the corrupt system (and it is partially corrupt) is against both him and them. An ordinary, middle-class supporter of MAGA whom I am acquainted with, when I texted him on the day of the insurrection, replied, “I’m enthusiastic. I’m ready for a revolution. I want to see Pelosi beheaded on the Capitol lawn.” He wasn’t darkly joking. This kind of ideological rot, and worse, is spread through our country widely.
I understand that *ucker Carlson is saying that they are very close to being out from under his yoke. Um, you could have bailed years ago and found fortune as a defector. Now, as a stooge, I hope you’ll next be heard from selling vinyl flooring somewhere.