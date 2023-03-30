Reader Greg Finlayson from Oz sent a batch of photos that “caught his eye”. His narrative is indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
I take photos on my daily walking of my dogs. I live in Caulfield, a suburb of Melbourne in Australia. It is filled with parks and homes with gardens. It has the typical Australian mix of native trees and imported plants. The photos have only one theme: something caught my eye!
Readers are invited to identify the plants.
11 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
“The photos have only one theme: something caught my eye!”
I believe the bird in the third from last photo is a red wattlebird, Anthochaera carunculata, one of the Honeyeaters.
The fourth picture down is a bird of paradise flower.
Bottlebrush in the first picture (and in others as well).
Very lovely! I just love that second photo from the top.
There is also a theme here of repetitive geometric patterns, which are very compelling, especially when so colorful. Though I must say, the neutral-color tree in the last photo takes the cake for me.