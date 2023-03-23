Talk to the tech guy!

The person who handles the technical aspects of this site has left a comment on today’s Hili dialogue asking for you to notify him of what problems you’re having getting emails from the site, not having comments go through immediately, and so on. (As I’ve said, I’m now having to approve virtually every comment, even of those people who were never moderated, and it’s a pain.) Here’s what he says, but go to the comment itself (click on link in previous sentence or on screenshot below to reply) to beef about your issues. Now’s your chance. Please be as specific as possible. Thanks!

