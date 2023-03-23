Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, March 13, 2023: National Chips and Dip Day. Would you choose ruffled potato chips and onion dip, or tortilla chips and guacamole? It’s a hard choice:

I have had NO sleep in the last two nights despite being in bed, and four hours three nights ago. Given that, you’ll be lucky to get anything coherent today.

It’s also Chia Day, National Melba Toast Day, National Tamale Day, Cuddly Kitten Day, World Meteorological Day, the Ahmadiyya Muslim holiday of Promised Messiah Day, and the beginning of Ramadan, which will last a month.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the March 23 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*There will be no indictment of Trump on the day I write this (Wednesday afternoon), as the New York grand jury is not meeting today. For an indictment to come down, the grand jury has to vote for it. There must be indications that it will, because how else could the NYT say that the prosecution considers an indictment for the Stormy Daniels hush-money affair is “likely”.

Criminal charges against Mr. Trump have been hotly anticipated since at least Saturday, when the former president, with no direct knowledge, declared on his social media platform that he would be arrested on Tuesday. But the grand jury, which meets in the afternoons, heard from a witness on Monday until nearly 5 p.m., leaving little time for anything else. The grand jury meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and may hear from at least one more witness before being asked to vote, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Because the proceeding is held in secret, it is unclear whether other witnesses could appear as well. There was no indication as to why the grand jury was not meeting on Wednesday, but the panel is not required to convene all three days each week, and scheduling conflicts and other interruptions are not unusual. . . . While an indictment of Mr. Trump is not a certainty, prosecutors working for the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, have signaled that charges are likely. They have been scrutinizing Mr. Trump for the hush-money payment that was made by his former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Okay, how do they know that? A majority of the 23 members of the grand jury have to vote for an indictment to make one materialize. The link to the “charges are likely” bit above just says that an offer of a potential defendant to testify before the grand jury—an offer that was made to Trump—doesn’t usually happen unless “an indictment is close.” I suppose t0morrow (Friday) would be the earliest we’d get an indictment.

*Freudianism is back! Or so the NYT says in a news piece called “Not your daddy’s Freud.” I’ve always thought, thanks largely to the work and writing of my friend Fred Crews, America’s foremost Freud critic (do read his book Freud: The Making of an Illusion), that Freud is a fraud and that there’s no “there” in either his theories or the therapeutic method based on them. Recently psychoanalysis has waned, largely because few can afford the time and $$ for psychoanalysis (a typical one is said to last 3-7 years, with several sessions per week), but now this pseudoscience is baaaaack!:

Around the country, on divans and in training institutes, on Instagram meme accounts and in small magazines, young (or at least young-ish) people are rediscovering the talking cure, along with the ideas of the Viennese doctor who developed it at the turn of the 20th century. After several decades at the margins of American healthcare — and 100 years after he published his last major theoretical work — Sigmund Freud is enjoying something of a comeback. Look and listen carefully these days, and you’ll find Herr Doktor. For instance, the Instagram account freud.intensifies has more than a million followers and posts memes like a portrait of Freud overlaid with the text “Every time you call your boyfriend ‘Daddy,’ Sigmund Freud’s ghost becomes a little stronger.” In an April 2022 TikTok, which has been watched nearly five million times, a young man extols Freud: “Fast forward a hundred years, and he ain’t miss yet!” The magazine Parapraxis, which was started last year to “inquire into and uncover the psychosocial dimension of our lives,” has attracted a progressive “new psychoanalysis crowd.” The forthcoming film “Freud’s Last Session,” starring Anthony Hopkins, is currently filming in a reconstruction of Freud’s famous Hampstead study, complete with antiquities. The Showtime series “Couples Therapy” documents several patients who see Orna Guralnik, a New York psychoanalyst and psychologist. “Know Your Enemy,” an au courant lefty podcast, has devoted multiple episodes to discussions of Freud, who has become a frequent topic of conversation among the show’s hosts. . . . several prominent training institutes say applications are on the rise. And the Institute for Psychoanalytic Training and Research (IPTAR) says the number of sessions performed by its in-house clinic has roughly doubled since 2017, a sign that more people are seeking analytic treatment.

Remember that not every “talking cure” is psychoanalysis, and some of them, like cognitive behavioral therapy, actually have been shown to work (psychoanalysis hasn’t been shown to work save to enrich the analysts). Fred, former chair of English at UC Berkeley, is quoted in the article, but I prevailed upon him to say a few extra words about the piece, and here they are:

When the Times’s journalist phoned me to get my reaction to the developments he would cover in this article, I said I’ve been mainly concerned with the empirical standing of Freud’s ideas. A resurgence of allegedly Freudian psychotherapy, I mentioned, can have no bearing on the truth or falsity of Freud’s misty doctrine, because:

Cultural popularity doesn’t amount to validation. Virtually all invoked theories “work” in therapy, including patently false ones. [JAC: This is probably the placebo effect] Freud’s role in modern analysis is largely honorific, imposing no constraints.

But the Times’s article––a deft summation––proved to be suggestive on other grounds. If the quoted revivers are typical, we could infer the following points among others:

Today’s Freudians don’t care about either scientific accuracy or mental illness. There is little or no interest in the historical Freud. It suffices that he can be enlisted as a counter-authority to SSRIs [serotonin-specific reuptake inhibitors: a type of antidepressant] and CBT [cognitive behavioral therapy]. To engage in psychoanalysis, ether as a patient or as a therapist, is now a “lifestyle” matter.

In Freud: The Making of an Illusion, I traced the founder’s gradual abandonment of empirical rationality. In doing so, I never doubted that empirical rationality itself is consensually valued. But is it? I’m not so sure anymore.

*Is Alice Walker a “teflon icon”? It would seem so, at least according to an article in Out magazine. As I reported in 2018, the beloved author of The Color Purple and a black literary icon, has a darker side: she believes in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that even involve Illuminati and evil Jewish lizard people who control the world. Rarely has Walker been called out for this, and even now, as the Out article reports, her taking the side of J. K. Rowling (a much better position that accepting reptilian Jews) has not led to Walker being criticized, perhaps because she’s a person of color. Walker seemingly immune to all criticism.

The Color Purple author Alice Walker is taking the defensive when it comes to controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Walker, once best known for her novel The Color Purple, has more recently been known for supporting anti-semetic [sic] conspiracy theories and now, is joining in on TERF conspiracy theories, saying that J.K. Rowling is right, and trans people exist because we use the word “guy” in a gender-neutral way. Walker did all of this in an essay on her website, where she chimed in on the new podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. Early in the essay, she compares Rowling being criticized for her well-doucmented transphobia and anti-semitism to gay people being burned alive. “The women who were burned were sometimes bound atop a pile of ‘kindling’ that was also human: called ‘faggots.’ From which the slur ‘fag derives,” she writes, immediately before talking about Rowling as a modern victim of “witch hunts.” She then writes that “there is no ‘right witch’ to burn” and that by attacking Rowling, we are falling victim to a “sinister” movement to “erase” the word woman from language. Then, Walker goes full TERF, implying that gender-neutral language is responsible for “gender confusion” in children.

Now Rowling is depicted as part of an anti-Semitic group in the magazine article, which clearly is on the side of calling Rowling “transphobic,” but the point is Walker’s defense of Rowling, which would get any famous woman in deep trouble, has barely been mentioned in the media. She does seem like a Teflon icon. Who else could keep their reputation intact despite believing in evil Jewish lizard people AND the sentiments of J. K. Rowling about transgender people?

*This is way cool, a new study published in the journal Current Biology sequenced much of Beethoven’s genome in an attempt to understand his well-known maladies, which include gastrointestinal troubles, liver problems, and, of course, his well-known deafness, which began in his 20s. According to the paper and an article in the Washington Post, they got the DNA from five independent locks of Beethoven’s hair, which matched perfectly and had the profile of a European (in addition to the attestation that they came from Beethoven). The background and upshot:

The central ailmentof Beethoven’s life was his hearing loss, which began in his mid-20s. He also suffered from debilitating gastrointestinal symptoms and attacks of jaundice. An autopsy revealed that he had cirrhosis of the liver, pancreatitis and a swollen spleen. Medical biographers have debated what killed him at the age of 56 and whether his liver disease was the result of excessive drinking or some other cause. The scientists studying his DNA did not discover a clear explanation for Beethoven’s deafness. But they identified genetic risk factors for liver disease, andthey found signs he had a hepatitis B infection that could have contributed to his cirrhosis. They also found evidence that one of Beethoven’s relatively recent ancestors had a child with someone other than their spouse. . . .Beethoven’s fame during his lifetime presented researchers with an opportunity: relatively easy access to many sources of putative DNA. Friends and admirers famously kept locks of his hair as mementos, many of which have been preserved over the years by private collectors and museums. But first, they had to prove the hair came from Beethoven, a feat the composer himself made more challenging. The year before Beethoven died, the wife of a colleague earnestly wanted a lock of his hair, but shebecame the victim of a prank. Beethoven and his secretary instead sent a coarse snip of a goat’s beard, similar in texture and color to his own curls. . . .Because the DNA in the strands of hair was degraded, the scientists were able to reconstruct only about two-thirds of Beethoven’s genome. When they scoured that DNA looking for purelyhereditary causes of illness, they did not find any. They then used “polygenic risk scores,” which examine the risk for diseases that may have a genetic contribution but can also have environmental causes. They did not find any clear elevated risk signals for hearing loss or a number of gastrointestinal illnesses, but they did find that he had a higher propensity for liver disease. The team also found genetic material from the hepatitis B virus, though it’s unclear whether the disease was chronic or a recent infection.

They managed to cover 2/3 of Beethoven’s genome, and the match among samples makes it pretty sure, though not certain, that it was his hair. Now they should try to use the DNA to reconstruct what he looked like. They could also look at his GWAS scores for academic achievement!

*And I can’t pass up this article from the Wall Street Journal, which is a must-read based on its title alone: “MIT scientists twist apart more than 1,000 Oreos in search of the perfect method.” My first thought was, “Wait a minute. YOU ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO TWIST OREOS APART!” I know there are some miscreants who like to separate Oreos and scrape off the “cream” filling with their teeth, but that’s just wrong. The proper way to eat Oreos is with a tall glass of cold milk, and you dunk the Oreos into the milk to soften half of one slightly. You eat the soggy half, then eat the undipped half while drinking the milk. Am I right?

But if you must separate and scrape (realizing that the filling contains sugar, high fructose corn syrup, soy lecithin, artificial flavor, and palm and/or canola oil), here’s what SCIENCE says, as conveyed by Michelle Deignan, vice president of Oreo in the U.S.:

In a recent study, they glued Oreos of various flavors to the rheometer, then twisted them at different speeds. Materials with similar mechanical properties to Oreo creme—toothpaste, yogurt, ice cream—split down the middle when subjected to enough torsion, Ms. Owens said. After putting more than 1,000 Oreos to the test, the researchers discovered that the fickle filling stuck to just one wafer about 80% of the time. . . .And the speed of the twisting didn’t matter. Even at the rheometer’s slowest twisting speed, which took about five minutes to separate the halves, the creme stayed on one side. At the maximum speed—about 100 times faster than a person can twist—the creme flew off both halves, Ms. Owens said. “We also tested the cookies by hand—twisting, peeling, pressing, sliding and doing other basic motions to get an Oreo apart,” she said. “There was no combination of anything that we could do by hand or in the rheometer that changed anything in our results.” That suggests the creme is stronger than it is sticky, so is more likely to stay together than adhere to the wafer. She and her colleagues published their findings last April in the peer-reviewed journal Physics of Fluids.

However, European Oreos were different, with the filling dividing between the wafers most of the time, perhaps due to a different manufacturing process.

The lesson: There’s not one, but the article does show two good new ways to eat Oreos. I like the straw method!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is all over Andrzej at work (I took the photo!)

A: You are disturbing me a bit. Hili: Think nothing about it. (Picture: J.A.C.)

In Polish:

Ja: Trochę mi przeszkadzasz. Hili: Nic nie szkodzi. (Zdjęcie: J.A.C.)

And we have a photo of Baby Kulka with the caption, “Morning world news review.” (In Polish: “Poranny przegląd wiadomości ze świata.”)

x

********************

x

From Merilee:

From America’s Cultural Decline in to Idiocy:

From Nicole:

Lagniappe: A friend of mine was doing some lobbying in Congress this week, and took this photo from outside the office of GOP wacko Marjorie Taylor Greene (he was lobbying Ayanna Pressley, whose office is across the hall). Greene’s sign, of course, is not there to convey a biology lesson, but she gets it wrong anyway, because “male and “female” refer to the sexes, not to gender. “Trust the science”, indeed, but get the science right, Congresswoman Greene!

From Masih. Read the whole text: these women got four years in prison for doffing their hijabs and handing out flowers in the subway in Tehran. Sound up.

Some journalists in the West always claimed that; Masih Alinejad is “safe” in the New York and she should not call on women of Iran to join #WhiteWednesdays campaign against forced hijab. These mother and daughter #MonirehArabshahi and #YasamanAryani pic.twitter.com/iuJbW5ocjD… — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 22, 2023

From Malcolm. I’m surprised this woman is so outspoken on Russian television, but, after all, she’s 92. Sound up.

A 92 year old Russian woman is interviewed on the streets, and gives thoughtful answers to the questions asked. Live:Ukraine pic.twitter.com/JVLlvYW0Bx — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) March 19, 2023

From Merilee: Cat makes biscuits on sheep, finds wooly couch to its liking:

From Barry, we get what’s known as a “groaner”.

From the Auschwitz Memorial, another child gassed upon arrival:

23 March 1936 | A Czech Jewish girl, Liana Goldmannová, was born in Brno. She was deported to #Auschwitz from the #Theresienstadt ghetto on 16 October 1944. She was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/e1ZaInmGit — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 23, 2023

Tweets from the estimable professor Cobb. First, interspecies love (one of Grania’s favorite topics):

You can read about this butterfly here; it’s from New World tropical forests:

I’m sure I posted this before but there’s no harm in seeing it again. By the way, two mallards, a drake and a hen, were wandering around Botany Pond today. It was very sad.

pic.twitter.com/dFEG3RAdVp — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) March 21, 2023