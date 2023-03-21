I’m back in Chicago, so end along your good wildlife photos. Note that there are guidelines for sending photos on the left sidebar. Thanks!

Reader, classical music recorder, and Jesus debunker Peter Nothnagle contributes some photos of ice on this first full day of Spring. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Water Behaving Strangely I have made a small collection of pictures of snow and ice doing odd things. A coating of ice sliding off a street sign:

Wet snow sliding off a car, looking just like folds in cloth:

A coating of ice sliding off another car – you can see the manufacturer’s name, Saturn, embossed in ice:

On warm-ish days snow and ice melt on the city streets, and the meltwater runs down a sewer into a creek. But it’s still cold under the bridge where it comes out – hence a big, horizontal icicle forms (the pipe is about a meter in diameter).

Our house has a steel roof, and sometimes on the south-facing side, snow thaws and re-freezes and forms a sort of glacier that flows v-e-r-y slowly downhill. I didn’t know ice could bend like this! Note in the second photo that the icicles have rotated more than ninety degrees.