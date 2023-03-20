Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning at the top of the week: It’s Monday, March 20, 2023, and Spring officially starts at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time. It’s also National Ravioli Day, a day of cultural appropriation. But if you can swallow your guilt, you can swallow these delicious ravioli with mascarpone sauce:

It's also Crayfish Cravers Awareness Day, The Great American Meatout, a meatless day to protest the treatment of meat animals, National Bock Beer Day, National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, World Frog Day, Bibliomania Day,International Day of Happiness (United Nations), World Sparrow Day, International Francophonie Day, World Storytelling Day, and, last but not least, Atheist Pride Day.

In honor of World Frog Day, here’s a frog I photographed in the laboratory of Vicky Flechas at the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá, Colombia:

The Google Doodle for today honors Mexican chemist Mario Molina, who, if he hadn’t died in 2020, would be 80 today. Molina helped discover the Antarctic ozone hole, and got the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, along with two others, for discovering how chlorofluorocarbon gases posed a thread to the ozone layer. for his role in discovering the threat to the Earth’s ozone layer from chlorofluorocarbon (ClFC) gases. Although born in Mexico City, he got his doctorate at Irvine and spent most of his academic career at American institutions. He was only the third Mexican-born person to get a Nobel Prize of any kind, and the first in chemistry.

*The despot you love to hate, Vladimir “Look At My Chest” Putin, showed some swagger on Saturday by making a surprise visit to Mariupol, one Ukrainian city that, while largely in ruins, is still in Russian hands. It’s no more brazen of him to do that after being indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court in the Hague, for he’s just a big fat medium-sized jerk who likes to swagger. But, as the WaPo notes, international condemnation of the man is growing. It may wind up being the most-condemned country in the world save North Korea, which doesn’t care.

Germany’s justice minister, Marco Buschmann, told the Bild newspaper that German authorities would arrest Putin, in accordance with the warrant, if he set foot in their country. President Biden on Saturday also backed the court’s decision, saying, “it’s justified.”

Officials in Russia, which, like the United States, does not recognize the international court’s jurisdiction, described the warrant as unlawful. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it “outrageous and unacceptable” but also “null and void” from a legal perspective.

The visit to Mariupol was Putin’s first known trip to occupied Ukrainian territory since the start of his invasion in February last year. Since then, the West estimates some 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine. He also visited Crimea, more territory illegally annexed that nobody seems to care about: Earlier on Saturday, Putin visited Crimea, which Russia invaded and illegally annexed in 2014, to mark the ninth anniversary of Moscow’s absorption of the Ukrainian peninsula. There are 125 countires that have signed the Rome Statute (the US isn’t one), and in those countries he is liable to be arrexted. But of course the countries don’t have to arrest him if he sets foot in them. But he won’t. The Russians could also turn him over to the Hague, but I’ll bet a pretty penny that won’t happen. But 200,000 dead Russian soldier is a huge number: it’s 3.5 times the U.S. death toll during the entire Vietnam war, but in less than a year. How much longer can the Russians take that rate of attrition before they protest?

*After Chicago voters heaved out our do-nothing mayor, Lori Lightfoot, the slate of possible successors has been whittled down to two candidates, a white moderate and a black progressive Democrat. And they’ve vying like crazy for the Hispanic vote (in the last election I voted for a Hispanic: Jesus “Chuy” Garcia). It will all be over April 4:

The two candidates competing to become mayor of the nation’s third-largest city are courting Hispanic voters, who make up roughly 30% of the population and could decide next month’s election. Paul Vallas, a former schools chief and moderate Democrat, has strong backing among white voters, while Brandon Johnson, a progressive Cook County commissioner, is working to solidify his support among Black voters. The crucial question is which candidate can expand his base to win the April 4 runoff. “The wild card is the Hispanic vote,” said Jaime Dominguez, an associate professor of political science at Northwestern University. Mr. Vallas won the Feb. 28 primary with 32.9% of the vote and Mr. Johnson came in second at 21.6%. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who came in third with 16.8%, didn’t make the runoff round. On Friday, Mr. Johnson won the key endorsement of fellow progressive U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, who also ran for mayor and came in fourth in the first round with 13.7% of the vote. . . .In recent elections, successful mayoral candidates in Chicago have needed to win over at least two of the city’s three major demographic groups, said Dick Simpson, a former city council member and retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Chicago. “From the Johnson point of view, it’s the most important endorsement he’s gotten so far,” he said of Mr. Garcia’s backing, but the race is far from over. “It’s still up for grabs.” Mr. Dominguez said turnout would be the key. “Even though Chuy won overwhelmingly in his wards in the southwest and near west sides of Chicago, Vallas came in second in all but one,” he said. “So unless Latinos turn out, it’s not going to make much of a difference.”

Chicago is 33% white, 29%, and 29% Hispanic, so you can see the importance of the Hispanic vote in this race. Neither candidate is Hispanic, but everyone is concerned about crime—THE theme of this election—and how people perceive these candidates’s seriousness about rising crime will be the decisive factor. I have no predictions for this one, and in fact I don’t know who I’ll vote for yet.

*Speaking of arrest warrants, you might not know that the ICC also issued one for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights and for the same crime: abducting Ukrainian children to Russia. But what you probably don’t know is the five forms of criminality at issue, as outlined by Reuters:

Daria Herasymchuk, Advisor-Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children’s Rights and Rehabilitation, described in an interview with Reuters on March 17 five main ways she said Russia has used to illegally transfer Ukrainian children. They include: offering families living in occupied areas to take children for holidays in Russian children’s camps and not returning them during an agreed timeframe; taking Ukrainian children away from care institutions in occupied areas; separating children from parents at filtration checkpoints – the places where Ukrainian citizens from regions under Russian occupation are checked and processed before being allowed to enter Russia; taking away parental rights through laws enforced on occupied territories; taking children away in cases where they were staying with other adults after their parents were killed in the war . . . – Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on March 17 the prosecutors were investigating cases of deportation of over 16,000 children from Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. “But the real figure can be much higher,” Kostin said on his Facebook page.

And many of the kids aren’t just seized, but BRAINWASHED:

– A report published in February by the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health as part of the Conflict Observatory said Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children – likely many more – in sites in Russian-held Crimea and Russia whose primary purpose appears to be political re-education. The report said Yale University researchers had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a “large-scale systematic network” operated by Moscow.

I hadn’t realized that kids were actually taken away from their parents by Putin and his thugs, and that’s about as heinous a thing as you can do to a child. Imagine the grief of the parents and the terror of the children!

*The invasion of Burmese pythons into Florida (is that okay to say?), despite strenuous effort by both the public and state wildlife officials, continues, and it’s shaping up to be an intractable problem. How far north can they go? The NYT implies that more research about the ecology of the snake could stem the invasion, but I doubt it. And they have no predators, either.

The giant snakes have been making their way north, reaching West Palm Beach and Fort Myers and threatening ever-larger stretches of the ecosystem. That was one of the few definitive conclusions in a comprehensive review of python science published last month by the U.S. Geological Survey, which underscored the difficulty of containing the giant snakes since they were first documented as an established population in the state in 2000. Little is known about how long Burmese pythons live in the wild in Florida, how often they reproduce and especially how large the state’s python population has grown, according to the review, which called the state’s python problem “one of the most intractable invasive-species management issues across the globe.” Nor is it known how exactly they travel. The review theorized that South Florida’s extensive network of canals and levees “may facilitate long-distance movement by pythons,” though it suggested that slithering and swimming to points north may take awhile.

“One python transited continuously for 58.5 hours and traveled 2.43 kilometers in a single day,” the review said of a snake followed with radio tracking. They were popular pets but some really stupid owners released them into the wild, and there’s no return. The hatchlings do have some predators, as do the eggs, but I predict they’re here to stay. And this is the most horrific line in the piece: Pythons, like invasive iguanas, have been known to emerge from the occasional South Florida toilet bowl;

I don’t have to paint a picture here of what could happen to a hapless excreter!

*This is the political equivalent of a cat peeing on a tree to mark its territory, except this time the cat is Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Look at what she’s spending her time doing!:

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that will allow a monument near the state Capitol marking the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Sanders’ office said Friday night that the Republican governor signed the bill that will allow the creation of a privately funded “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds. The bill, approved by lawmakers last week, requires the secretary of state to permit and arrange the placement of the monument. It also requires the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission to oversee the selection of the artist and the design of the monument, with input from anti-abortion groups. A law Arkansas approved in 2019 banning nearly all abortions took effect last year when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the 1973 Roe decision. Arkansas’ ban only allows abortions to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. Tennessee lawmakers approved legislation in 2018 allowing a similar privately funded monument on its Capitol grounds. The monument has not yet been installed. Arkansas’ proposal faced opposition from some anti-abortion Republicans who said it was counterproductive, and Democrats who said the monument proposal was divisive.

This may be technically legal, but in spirit it’s religious, for the whole abortion debate is fueled by religious beliefs. And yes, it is very divisive given that 38% of the states citizens think that “abortion should be legal in all or most cases.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is looking for biodiversity, by which she means “boiddiversity”:

Hili: I have to check the hedge. A: What are you looking for there? Hili: Biodiversity.

In Polish:

Hili: Muszę jeszcze sprawdzić żywopłot.

Ja: I czego tam szukasz?

Hili: Bioróżnorodności.

From Annie. Python fans will recognize this one:

From Masih: another Iranian protestor killed for protesting:

Her name is #ShirinNajafi. Her dear sister, #HadisNajafi, was brutally killed by the Islamist regime in Iran for protesting. Now, the regime threatened to sentence Shirin to 15-25 years if she doesn’t collaborate. They don’t even let mourning families breathe. pic.twitter.com/6C8Arp4pvn — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 18, 2023

From Malcolm: four cellists play Ravel’s Bolero—on one cello!

From Barry, “The tender story of the rooster and the puppy.” Note the music:

"You must spend the night here, child," called a voice beside the path. Curious, the puppy walked into the grass to find a strange looking bird. "Who are you?" asked the puppy. "I am the guardian of these five stones. You must remain with us tonight." "Why?" The bird waited… https://t.co/UhdDz8NUhb pic.twitter.com/MVKix8WkCa — T. Alan Horne (@TAlanHorne) March 15, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, an 11 year old girl gassed to death. I always think about the horror their last moments from when they perceived the cyanide pellets dropping into the room.

20 March 1933 | A French Jewish girl, Freda Rojzner, was born in Paris. She was deported to Auschwitz in February 1944 and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/kNDnu8pC5U — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 20, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. First, a worm with one head and many butts:

I found this one in the thread above. I had no idea such creatures existed; read more about it here. (It’s for camouflage, and some sponges also give off noxious chemicals when nibbled.)

(1/10) Meet the Fluffy Sponge Crab! This cutie pie, which is named after the HMS Beagle, plucks sponges and then shapes them to fit over its head and back.https://t.co/ibDXsjc5XH#toptenmarinespecies #taxonomistappreciationday #OceanDecade #GenOcean #marinespecies pic.twitter.com/CtGMJztQ5b — WoRMS (@WRMarineSpecies) March 19, 2023

the art the artist pic.twitter.com/bSowMuDmmM — cats with pawerful aura (@catswithaura) March 17, 2023