Equality vs. equity

Does anybody know the difference between “equality” and “equity” any more? Until recently, the difference, as used in politics and sociology, was clear: “equality” meant “equal treatment of everyone regardless of what group they belong to”, while “equity” meant “representation of groups in government, business, academia, and other organizations in proportion to their existence in the general population.”
These are not the same thing, of course. People can be treated equally now but there can still be inequities for a variety of reasons: the residuum of historical discrimination, difference in preferences due to culture, socialization, or different propensities due to biological differences. The conflation of the two terms has led to a lot of mischief and confusion, the most prominent being that the observation of inequities means the current existence of unequal treatment (“structural racism or sexism”).
The confusion was compounded in President Biden’s February “Executive Order on Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” a far-reaching plan to ensure “equity” in the federal government.
That document uses the word “equity” 63 times and “equality” only four. One would think, then, that the plan is designed to ensure proportional representation of groups in the federal government.
But if you look in section 10, you find “equity” defined this way:
Sec. 10. Definitions. For purposes of this order:
(a) The term “equity” means the consistent and systematic treatment of all individuals in a fair, just, and impartial manner, including individuals who belong to communities that often have been denied such treatment, such as Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander persons and other persons of color; members of religious minorities; women and girls; LGBTQI+ persons; persons with disabilities; persons who live in rural areas; persons who live in United States Territories; persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality; and individuals who belong to multiple such communities.
In other words, Biden’s plan defines “equity” as “equal treatment before the law”. That isn’t equity but “equality,” and one wonders not only whether Biden apprehends the difference, and, crucially, which one he’s affirming as the goal of his administration’s policy. In such cases, the definition of the term is crucial in how the government will act.
This difference is the subject of Peter Boghassian’s Substack column this week. The “gaslighting” to which Peter refers is seemingly an attempt to make us forget that “equality” means “equal treatment”, or to sow confusion in minds about whether there’s any difference between “equity” and “equality.”
I don't even know if "equity" is a real thing that anyone outside of twelve leftists and the entire right-wing believe is real. The overwhelming majority of progressives agree with @BernieSanders (and me) that equality of opportunity is the right standard.
No, Cenk is dead wrong here: progressives want equality of outcome, not equality of opportunity, and they’re always pointing to the former, not the latter, as evidence for bigotry. The same day I found a similar tweet by Cenk:
The right-wing thinks the fact that the word "equity" exists proves something, but it doesn't. If you're on the right and you think "equity" means equality of results, I think you're wrong. But if you're on the left and think it should mean equality of results, you're also wrong.
No, it’s Cenk, the big blustering self-assured newsman, who is wrong, at least in how “equity” is currently used. It’s true that if you look at the Oxford English Dictionary, you’ll find that “equity” means this:
1. The quality of being equal or fair; fairness, impartiality; even-handed dealing.
but also this:
2. What is fair and right; something that is fair and right.
If you parse that with a “progressive” frame of mind, you can (barely) construe that proportional representation is indeed the result of fairness and equality of treatment. But it need not be: not if groups have different preferences or cultural backgrounds.
And it’s also not necessarily true that “equal opportunity” means “equal opportunity at the present time.” If you’re born poor in an environment that doesn’t provide equal opportunity, then you’ll get inequities as a result. But I can tell you one thing: when Ibram Kendi says “equity”, he doesn’t mean “equality of treatment”.
Bernie Sanders, when pressed by Bill Maher, does seem to appreciate the difference, and he comes down on the classical definition of equality as “equality of opportunity”.
Bill Maher asked Bernie Sanders to explain the differences between ‘equality’ and ‘equity’
Bernie was left dumbstruck 👀 pic.twitter.com/p0KsRzSQ6I
But I think it’s clear that the extreme Left, which I and others call “progressives” (though they’re actually illiberal), clearly construe equity as meaning equality of outcome. Here’s the reason I think why.
There are ways of measuring equity, of course: determining whether there’s proportionality in outcomes: women, for example should be half of all CEOs (they’re not). But it’s easy to measure.
Equality of outcome is harder to measure, but for some things it can be guaranteed. The most obvious case is determining who belongs in an orchestra: simply audition prospective players behind a screen so that the only thing that can be judged is their playing. Their sex, race, or ethnicity cannot be discerned. And to me that seems eminently fair.
It’s a procedure employed by many symphony orchestras. But it didn’t produce the diversity of sex and race that people envisioned when they put this procedure in place! There was equality but no equity.
Ergo, the New York Times‘s classical music critic switched gears and wrote a piece called, “To make orchestras diverse, end blind auditions” (subtitle: “If ensembles are to reflect the community they serve, the audition process should take into account race, gender, and other factors”).
Here the critic, Anthony Tommasini, clearly knew the difference between equity and equality of opportunity, and favored ditching the latter to get more of the former. (Another way he could achieve more equity in orchestras, if he thinks that disproportional representation reflects historically unequal opportunities—an orchestra “pipeline”—is to provide equal opportunities for people of all groups to both hear music and have a chance to play an instrument.)
I’m not going to judge whether orchestras should reflect merit or demographics; my point is that your goal will determine the methods you use to achieve it. And that is why it’s critical that people understand the difference between “equity” and “equality.”
Here’s how Peter ends his post:
Almost overnight, equity has become the North Star of public and private intuitions. One would think that someone of Sander’s stature and experience would know the difference, and if Sanders has to think about it, imagine the average American trying to make sense of these terms. I have long asserted that confusion over the meanings of words is one of the primary ways people have been hoodwinked by Social Justice ideology—they do not understand the policies they are institutionalizing.
“It’s a procedure employed by many symphony orchestras. But it didn’t produce the diversity of sex and race that people envisioned when they put this procedure in place! There was equality but no equity.”
I’m wondering what would have happened if blind auditions would have resulted in these orchestras being overrepresented by black people. I imagine that nobody would be complaining that they don’t represent the communities they serve.
Therefore, I regard the equity movement as not only unsound, but grossly hypocritical. “Equity” is a dishonest term…it is not meant to ensure that organizations “represent the communities they serve”. It is simply a tactic in service of an ideology that asserts that non-Asian people of color are inherently morally superior to others, and deserve special treatment, and that “whiteness” is evil and should be purged from organizations.
Cenk Uygur is massively wrong. To see that, just put “equality versus equity” into a Google search and click “images”.
You’ll get lots of cartoons of tall and short kids looking over the fence of a baseball field, which makes it abundantly clear that by “equity” the woke mean “equal outcomes”.
Ah, I forgot that image, which has become ubiquitous.
The far left wants equality of outcomes—equity—but purposely conflates the two words so as to lump those who favor equity (the far left) and those who favor equality (the center) into the same bucket. Once combined—without their knowledge because most people don’t crisply distinguish the two words—the two groups become one as a bloc. It’s a deceptive strategy employed by the far left.
The Biden executive order is a good example. I find it very hard to believe that the people who crafted that order don’t know the difference. They are professional communicators. I don’t know whether Biden himself knew what he signed. The fact that equity and equality are purposely conflated to achieve a political aim speaks volumes about the veracity of the equity crowd.
“equal treatment before the law”
I WISH we would go by that. We don’t. Equality (let alone ‘equity”) has “drifted” away from equal standing in law, and now contains a strong streak of “there is unfairness in everything and (as per altruism and empathy) something must be done to rectify.
Legally. By government. Even in the name of “equality of opportunity.”
Marcuse said that equity/equality ought to provide everyone “… a life free of fear and misery.” “Repressive Tolerance,” 1965
He did not mean, as per the Original American Foundation, individual rights, freedom, and property by which citizens might optimize their life and those of their chosen responsibility to rise above fear and misery to the extent possible. He meant that “something must be done” to give everyone absence of fear and misery as a right and expectation, regardless. That is the communist utopia.
Well, nature will not give it — nature is full of fear and misery. So, if it is to “be given” it must be done through a collective.
This is the fountainhead of the administrative, regulatory, and distributive state.
“I think it’s clear that the extreme Left, which I and others call “progressives” (though they’re actually illiberal), clearly construe equity as meaning equality of outcome.” – J. Coyne
Yes, it is clear:
“equity: The proportional distribution of desirable outcomes across groups. Sometimes confused with equality, equity refers to outcomes while equality connotes equal treatment. More directly, equity is when an individual’s race, gender, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, etc. do not determine their educational, economic, social, or political opportunities.”
—”Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Glossary.” University of Pittsburgh, Office for Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion: https://www.diversity.pitt.edu/education/diversity-equity-and-inclusion-glossary
In a recent HxA blog, Musa al-Gharbi points out something blindingly obvious about the aspiration to make the professoriate “look more like America”. Because of the long employment life of typical academics—40 years or so from Assistant Professor to Emeritus–the project of making the fraction of profs from every group match that in the general population must proceed at a snail’s pace unless drastic actions are taken to replace current faculty. This can only be accomplished by the following actions.
Eliminate or significantly weaken tenure protections. Then lay off large numbers of current faculty-in-good-standing who have the misfortune to belong to overrepresented groups, and replace them uniformly with aspirants from underrepresented groups. Continue this replacement process as the demography of the general population changes—for example, Latinos are already 50% more numerous than Blacks in the US population, so some presently tenured Black faculty will have to be replaced by Latinos.
I wonder what the current faculty in departments most dedicated to DEI (e.g., Global Health, the Schools of Ed, etc. ) would think about this plan. Permit me to make a modest suggestion. Should not these departments welcome DEI statements from applicants who affirm precisely this policy, and who swear to work to abolish tenure protection?