I am getting wildlife photos sent to Poland, and though I don’t encourage that as they may get lost in my email, I manage to keep up by posting them as they come in (but still, keep them till I return on Friday).

Today’s batch is from Vanderbilt professor emeritus Paul Edelman. His captions and intro are indented; click on the photos to enlarge them.

Some more grist for the photo mill featuring some odd ducks. This time of year in Nashville can be pretty slow for birding. One’s best bet is to look around lakes and ponds as more waterfowl are around in the late winter and early spring. So my wife and I went to Shelby Park to a small pond to see what we could see. It turned out to be an interesting visit. Up in the trees around the park we found an Eastern Phoebe (Sayornis phoebe) looking for insects. We also spotted a Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon) and an Eastern Bluebird (Siala sialis) sharing a look-out. Overlooking them all was a Red-shouldered Hawk (Buteo lineatus). In the marshy area next to the pond was this Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaius phoeniceus). Eastern Phoebe:

Even more interesting were the birds in the pond. There was a large group of Ring-billed Gulls (Larus delawarensis) and some Canada Geese (that I didn’t photograph—they are really nasty birds, one of only a few I actively dislike!). Finally, there was a mix of dabbling ducks. We saw a female American Wigeon (Mareca Penelope) swimming alone and with a male Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos). Female Mallards were also paddling around. On the shore was a male Mallard with a hybrid of a Mallard with an American Black Duck (Anas rubripes). This cross is common enough that it often appears in field guides. Less common, at least for me were male and female crosses of a wild Mallard with the domesticated Khaki-Campbell breed. Further research indicates that this isn’t particularly rare—I saw similar pairs more recently at a park north of Nashville. This proliferation of cross-breeds does make for a nightmare for novice birders, though! My thanks for help in these identifications go to Nicole Reggia, Queen of Ducks. Ring-billed gull:

American Wigeon (female):

American Wigeon and male Mallard:

Female mallard:

A male Mallard with a male hybrid between a Mallard and an American Black Duck (Anas rubripes):

Female hybrid between a wild Mallard and the domesticated Khaki-Campbell breed:

