Thursday: Hili dialogue

Speaking of Barbie Day, there’s now a hijab Barbie, modeled after fencer Ibthaj Muhammad, and fully covered except for the face. But where is the Hasidic Barbie, almost as modest as the one below but with a baby carriage and removable wig, or the Hindu Barbie with a bindi mark and sari? Only one religion has its own Barbie—is that fair?

Da Nooz:

*Uncle Joe (and yes, that’s meant affectionately) is releasing the proposed budget today, which he says will reduce the federal deficit by at least two trillion dollars. How’s he gonna do that? By taxing the rich:

Mr. Biden’s plans, which will be detailed as part of his budget blueprint, are expected to rely heavily on a familiar batch of tax increases on corporations and high earners along with savings from some spending reductions, including efforts to save money on federal health care programs by expanding legislation he signed last year that allows Medicare to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs. The moves come as Mr. Biden faces pressure from Republicans, who won control of the House last fall, to alter the nation’s fiscal path. House Republicans have refused to raise the nation’s debt limit, which caps how much money the federal government can borrow, unless Mr. Biden agrees to steep cuts in federal spending. To help increase federal revenues and reduce the nation’s reliance on borrowed money, Mr. Biden is expected to announce a new tax on American households worth more than $100 million that would apply to both their earned income and the unrealized gains in the value of their liquid assets, like stocks. Mr. Biden will also call for the quadrupling of a tax on stock buybacks that was approved as part of a sweeping tax, health care and climate bill he signed last year. The president is also expected to continue proposing some tax increases to offset the cost of portions of his agenda that have not yet passed Congress. That agenda includes efforts to expand access to child care and reduce its cost, provide federally guaranteed paid leave for workers, establish universal prekindergarten and enable students to attend community college for free.

The paper also adds that this is unlikely to fly with the Republicans due to Biden’s refusal to negotiate over raising the debt limit (our debt is currently $31.4 trillion), although Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that failure to raise the debt limit (a failure the GOP wants), would wreak financial havoc:

“Congress really needs to raise the debt ceiling … if we fail to do so, I think that the consequences are hard to estimate, but they could be extraordinarily adverse and could do long-standing harm,”

Biden’s new tax would apply only to those making more than $100 million per year, and involve a tax on “unrealized capital gains”: rises in values of stock that are not translated into money because the stocks aren’t cashed in. This of course depends on a continuing rise in stock values, and seems a bit unfair to me since there doesn’t seem to be a decrease in taxes when stock values fall, and also because this is money on paper, and isn’t really translated into spendable cash.

*Keanu Reeves has the rare honor of having not a new organism named after him, but a class of drugs that kills a group of organisms: fungicides derived from bacteria.

German scientists have discovered compounds that kill harmful fungi in plants and humans. In honor of Reeves’s combat skills, they named the antimicrobials “keanumycins,” according to Sebastian Götze, a co-author of the German study.

“We were just basically blown away by the high activity,” Götze said. “That’s why we basically said, ‘Yeah, it’s like an assassin, a hit man or something, killing a couple of different fungi very effectively.’”

During a Reddit question-and-answer session Saturday, Reeves shared his gratitude for the recognition.

“They should’ve called it John Wick … but that’s pretty cool … and surreal for me,” Reeves wrote. “But thanks, scientist people! Good luck, and thank you for helping us.”

Keanumycins A, B and C are produced from pseudomonas, bacteria commonly found in soil and water, according to the scientists’ study in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. The compounds are useful in knocking down infections. Keanumycins fight Candida albicans, a fungus that can create yeast infections in people, according to the German research institution’s news release.

The scientists say keanumycins could be used in medicines. Fungi can become resistant to frequently used antifungals, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which leaves medical professionals on the lookout for new remedies. *The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports that Hadi Matar, the Muslim who attacked Salman Rushdie, blinding him in one eye and costing him the use of his hand, has been rewarded by the Iranian government with one dunam (roughly 1,000 m² of fertile land (he would have gotten more had he killed Rushdie, so the fatwa is clearly still on). That this reward, a Palestinian-like “pay for slay” emolument, is in part a fulfillment of the 1979 fatwa against Rusdhie, is evidenced by the announcement having been made by Iranian cleric Mohammad Esmail Zarai, secretary of the Popular Organization for Implementing [Ayatollah] Ruhollah Khomeini’s Fatwa to Kill Salman Rushdie (oy, what a committee!) and chief military prosecutor in Mazandaran province in northern Iran. Here’s Zarai’s announcement: “We thank the young American [Hadi Matar] from the bottom of our hearts for the courageous action he carried out in an effort to implement the historic fatwa issued by the Imam [Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini]. His success in blinding Salman Rushdie in one eye and paralyzing his hand brought great joy to the Muslims. “Salman Rushdie is a dead man walking. In order to honor this courageous act, [Matar] or his legal representative will be awarded, in a special ceremony, about 1,000 square meters of valuable and fertile agricultural land, donated in the name of the late hajj and sheikh Hossein Zarai. “More land will be awarded to whoever sends this virus of corruption [i.e. Rushdie] to Hell. We believe that this fatwa must be implemented under any circumstances, and we will make every effort to implement this historic fatwa of the Imam [Khomeini].” The MEMRI article ends this way: It should be noted that Iran has officially denied any connection to Matar’s attack on Rushdie, and has said that Rushdie himself is to blame for what happened to him. Yeah, Rushdie brought it on himself by writing a novel. Nothing to see here, folks; move along!

*Reader Jez posted this yesterday.

To mark International Women’s Day, JK Rowling tweeted the link to a petition calling on the UK government to amend the Equality Act (2010) to make it explicit that sex means biological sex. If the petition reaches 100,000 signatures it will be considered for a parliamentary debate. Go here.

As I write this at 2 a.m. Chicago time, there are 98,001 signatures, so they’ll surely reach the 100,000 needed to instigate a Parliamentary debate.

The explanation of the proposed change is here. Remember, you have to be a British citizen to sign.

Below is Rowling’s tweet, which of course will be demonized by the ignorant or the ideologically blind as transphobic:

If you’re concerned about the erosion of women’s rights in the UK – the right to single sex spaces like domestic violence refuges, rape crisis centres and prisons – sign the Sex Matters petition to make the Equality Act clear.#InternationalWomensDay2023 https://t.co/elvo1IMiRL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2023

*John McWhorter’s new column in the NYT, “Why racial discussions should also focus on progress,” tries to move discussion of race beyond white racism and white supremacy to more positive stuff: the progress racial minorities have achieved. Here are some achievements that would have been unthinkable when I was a child:

Let’s try, for one, the notion of Black power. The good word would seem to be that we never really have any. But that isn’t true, and any valid chronicle of the history of what’s been happening to Black Americans since the 1960s must not pretend otherwise. We have now had a two-term Black president, two Black secretaries of state, one Black (and South Asian) vice president and a Black secretary of defense. These were all borderline unimaginable goals a generation ago.

Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., was elevated in 2020 to become the Catholic Church’s first Black cardinal. He was the first Black president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops as far back as the early 2000s — a time at which Dennis Archer was also the first Black president of the American Bar Association. Lowe’s and Walgreens, two of the nation’s largest retailers, are run by Black chief executives. The reason you probably didn’t know that is because there are now enough Black chief executives to bypass the notion of firsts. This contrasts with 2000, when there were only two prominent Black chief executives of Fortune 500 companies — Franklin Raines at Fannie Mae and Lloyd Ward at Maytag — although that, too, was awesome progress over what had come before. Successes of this kind should be held up front and center, not dismissed as footnotes or all but buried in equal coverage of remaining disparities — although those should of coursebe covered elsewhere in a curriculum. As a linguist, McWhorter also focuses on the advances of black English, which he describes like this: “Beyond its awesome grammatical structures, it is fascinating that such a dialect primarily confined to Black usage just 50 years ago now decorates the speech of countless Americans who are not Black at all.” He also says that “hip-hop” has been a “glorious revolution” in music, though it’s there that McWhorter and I part ways.

*Barney the purple dinosaur, whom I despise but kids love, has gotten a makeover to prepare for a new animated cartoon about him. The new version is on the right below, the old on the left:

yahoo! entertainment decided to check the accuracy of the new Barney by actually asking paleontologists to weigh in. (h/t Ginger K.). The question was this, “We weren’t so interested in whether they thought the new cartoon iteration of the Tyrannosaurus rex was adorable, which he is, or horrifying, which he also is. But how does he compare to an authentic dino?”

They weren’t happy:

“T. rex would have had legs similar to a chicken. New Barney has legs like an elephant,” O’Connor tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Both Barneys are missing the bird-like toes.” Davis remarked that dinosaurs “stood in a horizontal posture with their tails off the ground,” which is definitely different than Barney’s depiction. . . .Anthony Maltese, curator of the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center who digs up fossils himself, observed that there are too many fingers on the new Barney. “I don’t even know where to start with it. Tyrannosaurus rex should only have two fingers,” Maltese said. “It’s pretty well known for only having those two with claws on them. So, it having double the number of fingers on the hands is just. … it’s a nice invention.” . . .Our experts agreed on most things, including that, in real Cretaceous life, Barney’s teeth would be much more ferocious. . . .”The color choice is also problematic. Looking at living, non-feathered reptiles, purple is a very rare scale color.” It’s actually more likely that green, which Barney has as an accent shade, is the dominant color. . . . Speaking of feathers, many of our dino authorities thought Barney would have some. . . . While birds, the most closely related living species to dinosaurs, have a specialized vocal organ called a syrinx that allows them to sing, the fossil record indicates that tyrannosaurs did not. Sadly, their vocalizations would have sounded more like the hisses and grunts of a crocodile than a catchy ditty about love, hugs and happy families.

Oh for crying out loud! What kid is gonna love a feathery shark that would grunt? The article has an animated webpage alternating between the new kids’ Barney and an “authentic” Barney, and the real one is not endearing.

But animals on kids’ shows aren’t expected to be realistic. Is Kermit the frog realistic? (see below):

The t.v. Kermit:

A real frog: note lack of vertical posture, absence of yellow fringed collar, and presence of webbed feet and eyes placed laterally instead of atop the cranium. Real frogs also have four fingers on each limb and not five on the front.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron are taking up space on Andrzej’s and Malgorzata’s bed:

A: Is there any room for a human as well? Hili: Of course, you are always welcome.

In Polish:

Ja: Czy jest tu jeszcze miejsce dla człowieka? Hili: Oczywiście, zawsze jesteś mile widziany.

From America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

From Merilee, a Mark Parisi cartoon:

Another from America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy:

Retweeted by Masih; these girls are violating at least four laws, the lack of hijabs being the most prominent. Notice how they dress when they’re not constrained by Muslim-based law:

Iranian girls recorded this video in Ekbatan place/Tehran. The security tries to stop the shooting but the residents resisted.

4 boys from the same neighbourhood #میلاد_آرمون#علیرضا_کفایی#مهدی_حسینی#حسین_نعمتی

are still in prison & are in imminent pic.twitter.com/AczaPryxfv… https://t.co/29uAdlrsYu — Mooniter (@Mooniter) March 8, 2023

From Colin Wright (subject of a post yesterday) on the EEB Language Project, subject of a different post yesterday. Here are the most harmful terms suggested to date. Notice that, confusingly, the Project suggests that “gender” be replaced with “sex,” although noting they’re not the same thing.

The @EEBLanguageProj has a repository where people can submit "harmful" terms in evolution, ecology, and behavioral science to be replaced. The 6th most harmful term was "man/woman," which they recommend replacing with "male" or "female." But the list then says "male/female" is… https://t.co/m8OZHWIa3t pic.twitter.com/4dSbTvJYx4 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) March 5, 2023

A cassowary from Simon, who says, “Sound up!”:

From Barry with the comment, “Down, boy—down!”

Crocodiles are people too ❤️pic.twitter.com/9s33bhXOHL — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) March 8, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial. Remember that about a million Jews died at Auschwitz (out of 1.1 million people), so there could be a different photo each day for 2740 years.

9 March 1913 | A Czech Jewish woman, Emilie Weissová, was born in Česká Lípa. She was deported to #Auschwitz from the #Theresienstadt ghetto on 12 October 1944. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/HB9FSSFQzO — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 9, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. I agree with the tweeter’s decision!

A librarian at Glacier National Park just brought to my attention this amazing photo of some desperate bachelors ca. 1901. I know which one I'd be asking about. https://t.co/DepOvpami1 pic.twitter.com/V5WCBUzsUu — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) March 9, 2023

An original color photo, but with colors enhanced:

The very epitome of Edwardian gentility. I've enhanced for you this gorgeous, early 3-colour processed photo, taken over 120 years ago. The subject was photographed (in colour) by Doctor Adolf Miethe in the summer of 1902. It is not colourised 😍 pic.twitter.com/eONOnQOxLK — BabelColour (@StuartHumphryes) November 14, 2022

Mitosis is, of course, the normal process of cell division. Here we have whole-felid mitosis: