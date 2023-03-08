Reader Rich sent me this with the note, “Just in case you missed it, a new interview with Diane Morgan here. Funny, lovely lady! I’m loving Cunk On Earth.”
It’s weird, I can never think of her as Diane Morgan, and once or twice had to look up her real name. I can, however, always conjure up Philomena.
Sadly, she has a boyfriend. I dream of waking up next to her and having her whisper sweet nothings in my ear in that Bolton accent.
One thought on “An interview with Philomena!”
Cunk on Earth is a delight, everyone should watch it. Would love to see the outakes, how the experts kept from laughing is beyond me.