Here’s some music; I am so racked with sleeplessness that I’m incapable of producing anything more than cutting and pasting. But I do love this song, “Badge“: my favorite piece by the evanescent three-man all-star group “Cream”: Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, and the best rock drummer of all time, the irascible Ginger Baker.
This was performed in the Albert Hall in London in 2005, 36 years after it was issued as a single in 1969. It also appeared on their final album, “Goodbye.”
It’s not widely known that George Harrison not only played on the original song, here, but also gets cowriting credit with Clapton. As for the title, Wikipedia gives this version:
“Badge” was originally an untitled track. During the production transfer for the album Goodbye, the original music sheet was used to produce the liner notes and track listing. The only discernible word on the page was “bridge” (indicating the song’s bridge section). Due to Harrison’s handwriting, however, Clapton misread it as “badge”—and the song was titled soon thereafter.
Harrison remembered the story thus:
I helped Eric write “Badge” you know. Each of them had to come up with a song for that Goodbye Cream album and Eric didn’t have his written. We were working across from each other and I was writing the lyrics down and we came to the middle part so I wrote ‘Bridge.’ Eric read it upside down and cracked up laughing – ‘What’s BADGE?’ he said. After that, Ringo [Starr] walked in drunk and gave us that line about the swans living in the park.
Common legends or misconceptions are that the name came about because its chord progression was B–A–D–G–E (which is not true) or simply because the notation of a guitar’s standard tuning (E–A–D–G–B–E) can be arranged to spell “Badge”.
Clapton does a creditable solo in this version, but I prefer his solo in the original version, which starts at 1:38 here.
Rock music is the only art form that can be performed in the Royal Albert Hall with the performers wearing grubby street clothes, including untucked shirts.
7 thoughts on ““Badge””
Great song.
One of my 3 favourite Clapton, along with White Room and Layla.
As an aspiring drummer when Badge was first released (I still play but moved on to an e kit )
Ginger Baker was the rock solid mover and beater of the day. Mitch Mitchell (Hendricks drummer) being my go to for freedom of expression.
You can hear the “Beatle” in this song, where?
Yeah, yeah, yeah… twice. That imo is not a Cream lyric. The piano until now I have never taken notice of.
It (Badge) surprised me how at the time it sounded, more to the commercial pop end.
I also love White Room. I preferred Jack Bruce’s vocals to Clapton’s. Have you seen the Ginger Baker documentary, “Beware of Mr. Baker”? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7eaBMUyxeeo
Ginger Baker was undoubtedly the most innovative and creative drummer of the rock era. But the best? No. That was Levon Helm!
Neil Peart
John Bonham
Bill Bruford
Chester Thompson
Stewart Copeland
I dunno man, I feel like I could name tons of rock drummers better than both Baker and Helm. Though I recognize that Baker was special for his time.
The only problem with ‘Badge’ is that it is too short! Poor old Ginger Baker, ended up in the Baker-Gurvitz Army and then, thankfully, avoided Adrian Gurvitz’s collaborations with Graeme Edge (ex-Moody Blue). Briefly, I kept his memory alive with a nickname for my A-level physics teacher, Mr Baker, who actually had both ginger hair and beard. I rather loved that man, who made all the intricacies of A-level physics quite simple and got me a grade A. After medical school I went back and visited him when I was a resident, and he was quite chuffed and made me have lunch at the teachers’ table with him. Probably he’s dead now, but he will be remembered as long as I’m around.