Monday: Hili dialogue

*Over the past weekend the Russians went after Ukraine like gangbusters, blasting the eastern and southern regions of the country with artillery, and of course killing more civilians. Although I still worry that Ukraine will lose this war, I also worry about whether any of it will be left if that happens, and whether anyone will face prosecution for war crimes (not likely):

Russia pounded the front line in Ukraine’s south and east with artillery strikes, Ukrainian military authorities said on Sunday, as Moscow bombarded the Kherson region and pushed to break through Kyiv’s last remaining defenses around the city of Bakhmut. The strikes came as President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia suggested in an interview broadcast on Sunday that his country faced a long-term conflict with Western nations, which have pledged further military aid to Ukraine. Moscow’s latest attacks killed three civilians in the eastern Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is, and two others in Kherson, Ukrainian officials said. Russia “keeps attacking the positions of Ukrainian troops” around Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said on Sunday in its daily update. But it denied a claim made by Russia’s Wagner mercenary group that the village of Yahidne, northwest of the city, had fallen into Russian hands. Fighting flared in seven villages near Bakhmut on Sunday, a spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern group of forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, said in a television interview, adding that there had been 14 separate clashes on that section of the front line alone. Bakhmut has for months been the focus of a grinding Russian campaign along the roughly 140-mile eastern front. Capturing Bakhmut would constitute Russia’s biggest battlefield victory in months, and the city is seen as key to seizing the entire Donbas area of eastern Ukraine, as Mr. Putin has ordered. Russian forces, including newly mobilized recruits and Wagner mercenaries, have taken a series of towns and villages around Bakhmut in recent weeks, as they seek to encircle Ukraine’s fighters there.

In the small hours of the night, as I lie awake with my sporadic insomnia, among the dark thoughts that plague me is the thought that we’re at the beginning of World War III. I tell myself it can’t happen, as any country with nukes would commit suicide if it used it: that’s “mutually assured destruction.” But if it comes, it will come in a completely unpredictable way

*On Tuesday the Supreme Court hears arguments from six Republican states challenging Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loan debts. Increasingly, states are challenging Presidential dictates as a way to curb the power of the executive branch, and the judiciary will decide if that’s kosher.

The conflict between the executive and the judiciary that has been growing in recent years will be on view when the court hears arguments over the Biden administration’s roughly $400 billion plan to forgive federal student debt for tens of millions of borrowers. Two cases before the court give the justices an opportunity to set strict limits over the president’s ability to implement policies without explicit authorization from Congress.

The move would limit President Biden’s ambitions at a moment when he faces few prospects for legislative breakthroughs. Presidents have tested the bounds of their executive authority for decades, leveraging the power of the White House to put in place sweeping economic and social changes. In recent years, both Republican and Democratic presidents have relied more heavily on the authority to circumvent congressional gridlock. George W. Bush used executive actions to expand government surveillance, and Barack Obama and Donald Trump issued directives meant to reshape the country’s immigration system. President Biden has issued economically significant regulations at a near-record pace, according to federal data compiled by the Regulatory Studies Center at George Washington University. Aides expect him to rely more heavily on executive actions now that Republicans control the House of Representatives. I do think this needs to be tested. Biden is, in my view, circumventing the legislature by effectively making laws. Granted, his motivations are often good and he’s faced with a deadlocked Congress, but I’ve often wondered about the separation of powers. I have no idea how the court will rule on this one. I’d ask reader to weigh in below? My gut feeling is that they will rule in favor of the states, but that’s just a feeling. *But, as soon as I read the article above, I found an AP article in which Clarence Thomas was beefing about now onerous his student loans has become, and he’s arguably the most conservative of the Supreme Court Justices. The Supreme Court won’t have far to look if it wants a personal take on the “crushing weight” of student debt that underlies the Biden administration’s college loan forgiveness plan. Justice Clarence Thomas was in his mid-40s and in his third year on the nation’s highest court when he paid off the last of his debt from his time at Yale Law School. Thomas, the court’s longest-serving justice and staunchest conservative, has been skeptical of other Biden administration initiatives. And when the Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday involving President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan that would wipe away up to $20,000 in outstanding student loans, Thomas is not likely to be a vote in the administration’s favor. But the justices’ own experiences can be relevant in how they approach a case, and alone among them, Thomas has written about the role student loans played in his financial struggles. A fellow law school student even suggested Thomas declare bankruptcy after graduating “to get out from under the crushing weight of all my student loans,” the justice wrote in his best-selling 2007 memoir, “My Grandfather’s Son.” He rejected the idea. It’s not clear that any of the other justices borrowed money to attend college or law school or have done so for their children’s educations. Some justices grew up in relative wealth. Others reported they had scholarships to pay their way to some of the country’s most expensive private institutions. The article notes that seven of the Justices, including Amy Coney Barrett (seven kids!) have made financial investments to protect their kids from having to borrow money for college. Will those Justices be sympathetic to Biden’s plan to relive other peoples’ “crushing weight”, or will they judge this case solely on whether the administration has the right to act as a legislature? * A desperation column by Ross Douthat in the NYT tells us “ Why you can’t predict the future of religion .” I can! It’s dying. Why is Douthat, who of course is a believere, seem so optimistic. Because of the giant, persistent prayerfest in Kentucky:

The specific reason is that a Christian college in rural Kentucky, Asbury University, has just experienced an old-school revival — a multiweek outpouring that has kept students praying and singing in the school chapel from morning to night, drawn ten of thousands of pilgrims from around the country, captured the imagination of the internet and even drawn the attention of The New York Times.

The general reason is that whatever the Asbury Revival’s long-term impact, the history of Finney and Jefferson is a reminder that religious history is shaped as much by sudden irruptions as long trajectories, as much by the mystical and personal as by the institutional and sociological. He then gives us pretty lame reasons why he’s a Christian, and then punts on the evidence. He don’t need no stinking evidence for his deep-seated belief: in the causal chain of history I’m a Christian because two thousand years ago a motley group of provincials in Roman Palestine believed they’d seen their teacher heal the sick and raise the dead and then rise transfigured from the grave — and then because, two millenniums later, as a child in suburban Connecticut, I watched my own parents fall to the floor and speak in tongues. Whether these experiences correspond to ultimate reality will not be argued here. My points are about observation and expectation. Glossolalia made him a Christian? Isn’t it odd that he says he’s not going by evidence but then pronounces that things that were supposed to happen two millennia ago make him a believer! What an strange man! Finally, he punts again, ignoring the fact that the long-term trend in America is always towards secularism, with rare eruptions of religion that are just blips. If you’re trying to discern what a post-Christian spirituality might become, then what post-Christian seekers are experiencing and what (or whom) they claim to be encountering matters as much as any specific religious label they might claim. And if you’re imagining a renewal for American Christianity, all the best laid plans — the pastoral strategies, theological debates and long-term trendlines — may matter less than something happening in some obscure place or to some obscure individual, in whose visions an entirely unexpected future might be taking shape. I invite you to look at the last link for his take on how America might be religious but in a “spiritual sense.” And in the end he prays for a tumor of religion to grow somewhere and then metastasize all over America. It’s a dog’s breakfast.

*First world problem department: The WSJ reports that drinker of black coffee (I’m not one) are a dying breed, seething with frustration as they stand in line at Starbucks waiting for people to have their multi-customized lattes. Sometimes a request for a simple cuppa joe meets with puzzlement:

Alex Wicker is used to odd looks from baristas when he stops by his local coffee shop. His order is unusual: black coffee. “Asking for just ‘coffee’ with no added context, without going through a round of 20 questions with the server, has become impossible at this point,” said Alex Wicker, a 23-year-old student from Shelbyville, Ind. In a nation awash in Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso with Chestnut Praline Syrup, black-coffee drinkers like Mr. Wicker are becoming a rare breed. What lovers of straight black consider simple, easy-to-pour orders can wind up stuck behind a jam of customized, multipump concoctions, they said. Sometimes their pristine black joe is lightened with sugar or cream anyway. Some baristas seem bewildered by the concept of coffee taken plain. . . . . Mr. Wicker said his purist take on coffee makes him feel like an outcast. “I don’t know a single person within my age range that enjoys drinking black coffee,” he said. Hassles over getting black coffee aren’t unique to Starbucks, which Mr. Wicker patronizes, but afflict many chains offering complicated, customizable brews, according to black-coffee enthusiasts.

Here’s a man after my own heart, except that HE STILL GOES TO STARBUCKS:

Bashar Muslih, a 27-year-old systems engineer, said he waited 30 minutes last month at the Grass Valley, Calif., Starbucks for his black coffee. He said his 10-second pour was held up by orders taking far longer. “When you’re waiting at Starbucks for your black coffee but the person before you ordered venti ice crisscross apple sauce double shot check engine oat milk diet coke macchiato with light triangle ice cubes,” he vented on Twitter. Mr. Muslih said he still goes to Starbucks.

The only time I’ll patronize that overpriced chain is if I’m stuck in an airport early in the morning. Then I’ll get a latte, but just a regular one, and I ask for “large”, never “venti.” I will not pretend to be Italian. According to Coyne’s Fifth Law, all nonalcoholic beverages turn into a liquid confection, and that is what’s happening at Starbucks.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being watchful:

Hili: The postman is coming. A: I understand your surprise. There were times when the post came daily.

In Polish:

