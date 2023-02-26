The conflict over gender dysphoria and its treatment

I learned two things from a good piece in the British Medical Journal whose title is below. First, that “affirmative care”, which I always thought meant tendentious psychological affirmation of a child or adolescent’s declared gender identity with no probing, is far more than what I thought. It in fact is more medical than psychological. As the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) notes:

Among the components of “gender affirmation” the AAP names social transition, puberty blockers, sex hormones, and surgeries.

In fact, a lot of the “affirmative care” given to young people involves very little psychological evaluation, moving kids right from showing up in a clinic to taking puberty blockers or gender-changing hormones. I should have known this before, but it’s gradually dawning on me that “affirmation” is often based more on taking hormones than simply discussing (or buttressing) a young person’s self-image.

Second, the article shows the tremendous controversy between those (mostly American) organizations who assert that hormones, puberty blockers, and gender affirming care are perfectly safe, supported by evidence, and those (mostly European) organizations who say that the data aren’t all in and we should proceed carefully before we begin wholesale affirmation therapy. The good thing about this article is that is really does show how thin the evidence is that supports quite robust statements by the three biggest American organizations that push affirmative care (the AAP, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, or WPATH, and the Endocrine Society, or ES). Note that the ACLU is on their side as well, as well as Scientific American (I’ve put a link below to their piece).

I don’t think this article takes sides in the controversy about how to treat young people with gender dysphoria (which is, as the article notes, a condition increasing exponentially), but it does make a strong case that there is not enough evidence to support affirmative therapy, especially the part about drugs.

Here are statements from American people and organizations saying that affirmative care is perfectly safe (there are references in the original article):

On 15 September 2022 WPATH published the eighth edition of its Standards of Care for the Health of Transgender and Gender Diverse People, with new chapters on children and adolescents and no minimum age requirements for hormonal and surgical treatments. GnRHa treatment, says WPATH, can be initiated to arrest puberty at its earliest stage, known as Tanner stage 2. The Endocrine Society also supports hormonal and surgical intervention in adolescents who meet criteria in clinical practice guidelines published in 2009 and updated in 2017. And the AAP’s 2018 policy statement, Ensuring Comprehensive Care and Support for Transgender and Gender-Diverse Children and Adolescents, says that “various interventions may be considered to better align” a young person’s “gender expression with their underlying identity.” Among the components of “gender affirmation” the AAP names social transition, puberty blockers, sex hormones, and surgeries. Other prominent professional organisations, such as the American Medical Association, have issued policy statements in opposition to legislation that would curtail access to medical treatment for minors. These documents are often cited to suggest that medical treatment is both uncontroversial and backed by rigorous science. “All of those medical societies find such care to be evidence-based and medically necessary,” stated a recent article on transgender healthcare for children published in Scientific American “Transition related healthcare is not controversial in the medical field,” wrote Gillian Branstetter, a frequent spokesperson on transgender issues currently with the American Civil Liberties Union, in a 2019 guide for reporters. Two physicians and an attorney from Yale recently opined in the Los Angeles Times that “gender-affirming care is standard medical care, supported by major medical organizations . . . Years of study and scientific scrutiny have established safe, evidence-based guidelines for delivery of lifesaving, gender-affirming care.” Rachel Levine, the US assistant secretary for health, told National Public Radio last year regarding such treatment, “There is no argument among medical professionals.”

Contrast this with the much more tentative statements from other countries:

Internationally, however, governing bodies have come to different conclusions regarding the safety and efficacy of medically treating gender dysphoria. Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare, which sets guidelines for care, determined last year that the risks of puberty blockers and treatment with hormones “currently outweigh the possible benefits” for minors. Finland’s Council for Choices in Health Care, a monitoring agency for the country’s public health services, issued similar guidelines, calling for psychosocial support as the first line treatment. (Both countries restrict surgery to adults.) Medical societies in France, Australia, and New Zealand have also leant away from early medicalisation. And NHS England, which is in the midst of an independent review of gender identity services, recently said that there was “scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision making” for minors with gender dysphoria and that for most who present before puberty it will be a “transient phase,” requiring clinicians to focus on psychological support and to be “mindful” even of the risks of social transition.

Here is promotion of affirmative care in the US despite weak evidence:

For example, one of the commissioned systematic reviews [by the ES] found that the strength of evidence for the conclusions that hormonal treatment “may improve” quality of life, depression, and anxiety among transgender people was “low,” and it emphasised the need for more research, “especially among adolescents.” The reviewers also concluded that “it was impossible to draw conclusions about the effects of hormone therapy” on death by suicide. Despite this, WPATH recommends that young people have access to treatments after comprehensive assessment, stating that the “emerging evidence base indicates a general improvement in the lives of transgender adolescents.” And more globally, WPATH asserts, “There is strong evidence demonstrating the benefits in quality of life and well-being of gender-affirming treatments, including endocrine and surgical procedures,” procedures that “are based on decades of clinical experience and research; therefore, they are not considered experimental, cosmetic, or for the mere convenience of a patient. They are safe and effective at reducing gender incongruence and gender dysphoria.”

. . . balanced by calls for caution outside the US:

Sweden conducted systematic reviews in 2015 and 2022 and found the evidence on hormonal treatment in adolescents “insufficient and inconclusive.” Its new guidelines note the importance of factoring the possibility that young people will detransition, in which case “gender confirming treatment thus may lead to a deteriorating of health and quality of life (i.e., harm).” Cochrane, an international organisation that has built its reputation on delivering independent evidence reviews, has yet to publish a systematic review of gender treatments in minors. But The BMJ has learnt that in 2020 Cochrane accepted a proposal to review puberty blockers and that it worked with a team of researchers through 2021 in developing a protocol, but it ultimately rejected it after peer review. A spokesperson for Cochrane told The BMJ that its editors have to consider whether a review “would add value to the existing evidence base,” highlighting the work of the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which looked at puberty blockers and hormones for adolescents in 2021. “That review found the evidence to be inconclusive, and there have been no significant primary studies published since.”

Even the basic facts are at issue:

As the number of young people receiving medical transition treatments rises, so have the voices of those who call themselves “detransitioners” or “retransitioners,” some of whom claim that early treatment caused preventable harm Large scale, long term research is lacking and researchers disagree about how to measure the phenomenon, but two recent studies suggest that as many as 20-30% of patients may discontinue hormone treatment within a few years. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) asserts that detransition is “rare.”

Well, of course, that depends on your definition of “detransition”, but I would think that patients who discontinue hormone treatment within a few years aren’t happy with it. This is one more issue that needs objective examination. (I note again that I’m sure that most people who transition are happy with the results, though we don’t know the long-term effects of some interventions yet.)

In general, we see pro-affirmative-care people making strong statements and recommending irreversible care but without much evidence, while their opponents aren’t “transphobes,” but simply wary and wanting evidence.

Will we get some? Well, there’s a big NIH study in progress, but it lacks controls, and one researcher admits we lack crucial data (bolding is mine).

In 2015 the US National Institutes of Health awarded a $5.7m (£4.7m; €5.3m) grant to study “the impact of early medical treatment in transgender youth.” The abstract submitted by applicants said that the study was “the first in the US to evaluate longitudinal outcomes of medical treatment for transgender youth and will provide essential evidence-based data on the physiological and psychosocial effects and safety” of current treatments. Researchers are following two groups, one of participants who began receiving GnRHa [gonadotrophin-releasing hormone analogues—puberty blockers] in early puberty and another group who began cross sex hormone treatment in adolescence. The study doesn’t include a concurrent no-treatment control group.

But how can you assess the long-term effects of puberty blockers themselves without a control?

Robert Garofalo, chief of adolescent medicine at the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago and one of four principal investigators, told a podcast interviewer in May 2022 that the evidence base remained “a challenge . . . it is a discipline where the evidence base is now being assembled” and that “it’s truly lagging behind [clinical practice], I think, in some ways.” That care, he explained, was “being done safely. But only now, I think, are we really beginning to do the type of research where we’re looking at short, medium, and long term outcomes of the care that we are providing in a way that I think hopefully will be either reassuring to institutions and families and patients or also will shed a light on things that we can be doing better.”

The admission of American researchers like Garofolo that we don’t have proper evidence, as well as the reticence of other countries to use full-on therapy without clinical trials, stands in strong contrast to the baseless assurance of American investigators. Along with the medical treatments, interventions involving pure therapy seem crucial, and these have been sorely neglected. That was one of the strong criticisms of the Tavistock Gender Centre by the Cass Report—the urgency of putting children on the one-way conveyer belt to gender transition without proper “psychosocial” therapy and psychological assessment.

h/t: Jez